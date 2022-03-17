 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   One moment you're playing mini-golf and the next you're exploiting a 12-foot alligator   (msn.com) divider line
5
    More: Murica, MSN  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 1:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about mini-golfers banking shots off of an alligator.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It certainly wasn't our intent to exploit this alligator," Joe Maffo told reporters. "We had no intentions of making it look like a fiasco."

You literally let 20-30 people ride the alligator.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And people wonder why they get attacked.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And this is why I can't handle large groups of people. You never know when the insanity will strike.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: "It certainly wasn't our intent to exploit this alligator," Joe Maffo told reporters. "We had no intentions of making it look like a fiasco."

You literally let 20-30 people ride the alligator.


Yeah...

"WELP, me an' mah bubba, we was wrasslin' this here gator when we figgered, HELL, let's let them damnyankees in on the fun!  We didn't mean nothin' by it."

F*ck you, asshole.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.