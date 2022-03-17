 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   It's St Patrick's Day so here's an Englishman to explain everything you ever wanted to know about it   (independent.ie) divider line
    Ireland, Saint Patrick, Saint Patrick's Day, Republic of Ireland, Shamrock  
posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Gobshyte" lol
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is Eiresplaining a word yet?
 
Cormee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Side note - I used to love Club Orange with a spliff 🤤
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My understanding is that it is a bit like Cinco De Mayo-originally a minor holiday in the old country that Americans have emphasized as an excuse to drink beer and get drunk.  In the case of St. Patty's Day, it has actually been re-exported back to Ireland from the US and has become more of a thing there in recent years.
 
groverpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If mansplaining is something men do then Eiresplaining is something muintir na hÉireann do
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: In the case of St. Patty's Day


Errrm.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
faith and begorrah!!!
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Póg mo thóin there buddy.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Daily Affirmation: St. Patrick's Day - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 9OR9KzolAM8
 
guinsu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: [i.pinimg.com image 500x554]


Sopranos?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Best St Patrick's day ever in a Ft Lauderdale bar with my beloved brother.  Lots of "fark the Queens", beer, and, to top it off we banged THREE kindergarten teachers on vacay from Boston.

Our wives were not happy.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.