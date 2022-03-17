 Skip to content
(SlashFilm)   Amazon officially owns MGM. Now it's time to finally see what a billion-dollar SG-1 reboot looks like
    More: Followup  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand


OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know why the Prime membership price increased.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
continuation, Subby. Plans are for a 4th series to keep things going. I want personally want to see a wrap up to Universe that solves where they were going and where the signal came from (and don't give me that comic book bullshiat).
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studio notes will require that the character of Jack O'Neill be played by a bald actor inexplicably wearing a cowboy hat.

Meanwhile, the design of the stargate will be seen as "somehow backward." Further notes in collaboration with corporate will change it into a tall narrow doorway that evokes uncomfortable phallic vibes.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is there going to be another season of The Expanse? I'm about through Season 6 :(
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine "In the middle of my backswing?!".. but literally on the moon.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinatown - 05. I Can't Get Started
Youtube -wWPYYWsgcM
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could tell us how this will make everything better, but they'd be lion.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poncelet: Further notes in collaboration with corporate will change it into a tall narrow doorway that evokes uncomfortable phallic vibes.


Don't judge me.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaffa kree!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is gonna suck.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayphat: continuation, Subby. Plans are for a 4th series to keep things going. I want personally want to see a wrap up to Universe that solves where they were going and where the signal came from (and don't give me that comic book bullshiat).


No shakeycam though please.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^ That ^^

That's what it'll look like.


^^ That ^^

That's what it'll look like.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>


Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just started watching SG-1 and once I got past the egregious Jamespadering and the fact that 90% of the alien species speak Canadian English, I have found it to be pretty good.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastiges auto billed me last July for another year of prime that I didn't want and if you go to the website to say no more they make it damn near impossible to cancel it out. It took a half hour to figure it out , Farking sneaky bastiges.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

^^ That ^^

That's what it'll look like.

^^ That ^^

That's what it'll look like.


Sliders: Stargate?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.


Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alexa is now embedded  in Robocop's armor.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: They could tell us how this will make everything better, but they'd be lion.


madman here all week. Tip your waitress.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

invictus2: Alexa is now embedded  in Robocop's armor.


"Alexa, bind the 9th Chevron to funk."
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The FTC moved really quickly on this one.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.

Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.


Sam was smokin....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.

Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.


Teal'c is complaining Ry'ac never visits. Jack is on another bender fishing in the complex pool. Daniel is forgetting he's on Earth, and leaving the stove on.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Representative of the unwashed masses: inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.

Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.

Teal'c is complaining Ry'ac never visits. Jack is on another bender fishing in the complex pool. Daniel is forgetting he's on Earth, and leaving the stove on.


General Hammond is spinning in his grave.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So.....Bond's new vehicle will be an Amazon delivery truck?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jayphat: continuation, Subby. Plans are for a 4th series to keep things going. I want personally want to see a wrap up to Universe that solves where they were going and where the signal came from (and don't give me that comic book bullshiat).


A continuation would be good, but whatever they do, I hope they return to the "fun" tone of SG-1 and Atlantis and not the "We need to be the next BSG" tone of SGU.

I know there's been talk of making a sequel to the original film, ignoring the TV series.  I'd be really curious to see that, too.
 
ssa5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was big Stargate fan when it aired, started to grow a little tiring some when Atlantis came along. Then Stargate v2.0 came along and it was starting to get tedious. After 15 seasons of those shows when Universe came along I thought it was great, a change of tone & pace, a more serious/adult offering that contrasted with the comic shows of the past.

But since Altered Carbon, Raised by Wolves, and most significantly Foundation came along, I simply can not see myself watching any Stargate series that continue the same format & style. The style of show worked when it was a syndicated series back in the 1990s/early 2000s, but that got old quick. The cheap quick production show just does not work, for me  at least.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: So.....Bond's new vehicle will be an Amazon delivery truck?


Either that or Q Branch will be using "mobile laboratories" disguised as Amazon delivery trucks.

/Bond's undercover company will no longer be "Universal Exports", just Amazon.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: The FTC moved really quickly on this one.


Lina Khan is too busy trying to parcel out US social media companies for fire sale to Chinese, Russian investors to care about due diligence on the film industry or Amazon.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monocultured: EmmaLou: The FTC moved really quickly on this one.

Lina Khan is too busy trying to parcel out US social media companies for fire sale to Chinese, Russian investors to care about due diligence on the film industry or Amazon.


Any other talking points you want spew out?
 
falkone32
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Teal'c is complaining Ry'ac never visits.

*Cat's in the Cradle

begins playing*
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: So.....Bond's new vehicle will be an Amazon delivery truck?


Not unless they want to get a lawsuit from Columbia Tristar & Sony:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secret_Agent_Man_(TV_series)

A spy series where they used FedEx trucks for cover
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SG-1 was great until the last season, adding Vala as a main character made the show irritating.
A billion dollar reboot would be amazing, the explosions bigger, the gods falser.
img.ifunny.coView Full Size


CSB,
Me and my son play a game called "Barotrauma" a sci-fi submarine game set on the moon Europa. He designed a submarine for us to use and in the captain's cabin I found a locker labelled "SG-1 Cabinet". It was completely stuffed full of C4 and remote detonators.
 
falkone32
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: inglixthemad: Representative of the unwashed masses: inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.

Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.

Teal'c is complaining Ry'ac never visits. Jack is on another bender fishing in the complex pool. Daniel is forgetting he's on Earth, and leaving the stove on.

General Hammond is spinning in his grave.


He's round, he has to spin. Spinning is so much cooler than not spinning. He's the general and he wants to spin.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team."

If that don't send shivers down ones spine I don't know what will. Not only because of crappy remakes an reimaginations but also how things tend to take longer and longer to get in to the public domain and Congress helping push the dates back further and further after checks clear.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: SG-1 was great until the last season, adding Vala as a main character made the show irritating.
A billion dollar reboot would be amazing, the explosions bigger, the gods falser.
[img.ifunny.co image 455x626]

CSB,
Me and my son play a game called "Barotrauma" a sci-fi submarine game set on the moon Europa. He designed a submarine for us to use and in the captain's cabin I found a locker labelled "SG-1 Cabinet". It was completely stuffed full of C4 and remote detonators.


Just stay out of Geordi's Brahms Box down in Engineering.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: SG-1 was great until the last season, adding Vala as a main character made the show irritating.
A billion dollar reboot would be amazing, the explosions bigger, the gods falser.
[img.ifunny.co image 455x626]

CSB,
Me and my son play a game called "Barotrauma" a sci-fi submarine game set on the moon Europa. He designed a submarine for us to use and in the captain's cabin I found a locker labelled "SG-1 Cabinet". It was completely stuffed full of C4 and remote detonators.


Vala was fine, they just had no more plot worth doing.  The Orii were just not a compelling villain.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't like the next generation of Alexa.

imgs.sfgate.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a no-brainer for Amazon.
It really beefs up their library.

My stupid Prime membership just renewed (I was going to cancel it, but spaced), this makes it less painful. There's a lot of good content in this deal.
 
poncelet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Vala was fine, they just had no more plot worth doing.  The Orii were just not a compelling villain.


100% true.

This is exactly why I had such high hopes for SGU. When that series started, they finally got back to the exploration of the unknown as an underdog trope, which worked so well for SG-1.  They'd still be making it today if they had remembered to bring the charm along, too.

Don't get me wrong: I like edgy and tense sci-fi. You just have to juxtapose it with charming characters.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poncelet: NeoCortex42: Vala was fine, they just had no more plot worth doing.  The Orii were just not a compelling villain.

100% true.

This is exactly why I had such high hopes for SGU. When that series started, they finally got back to the exploration of the unknown as an underdog trope, which worked so well for SG-1.  They'd still be making it today if they had remembered to bring the charm along, too.

Don't get me wrong: I like edgy and tense sci-fi. You just have to juxtapose it with charming characters.


They would also have been able to keep going forward if they had gone the story route in the original series that did in the (failed to launch) MMO: have the Goa'uld give up on pretending to be gods and go on to be intergalactic rock stars/movie stars and that sort of silver royalty.  Whilst still being power hungry robber baron types bent on galactic domination.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*that they did in
 
Jz4p
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Canada.  Every alien world looks like Canada ;)
 
thompsonius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Jormungandr: SG-1 was great until the last season, adding Vala as a main character made the show irritating.
A billion dollar reboot would be amazing, the explosions bigger, the gods falser.
[img.ifunny.co image 455x626]

CSB,
Me and my son play a game called "Barotrauma" a sci-fi submarine game set on the moon Europa. He designed a submarine for us to use and in the captain's cabin I found a locker labelled "SG-1 Cabinet". It was completely stuffed full of C4 and remote detonators.

Vala was fine, they just had no more plot worth doing.  The Orii were just not a compelling villain.


Counterpoint:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: Jaffa kree!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As much as I'm against monopolies and mergers in general, buying a movie studio specifically to remake movies from the 70s and 80s as TV shows is way more contemptible.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Representative of the unwashed masses: inglixthemad: Somaticasual: The mission is now 19 years old. The crew is restless. Colonel O'Neill has really let himself go.

Coming, May 27th:
STARGATE : THE LATER ASSISTED LIVING YEARS

//<in the background, a quiet belch echoes mysteriously>

Jack's in the retirement community with Daniel, Teal'c, and Sam.

Sam, having fallen on hard times resorts to being an Only Fans performer.

Teal'c is complaining Ry'ac never visits. Jack is on another bender fishing in the complex pool. Daniel is forgetting he's on Earth, and leaving the stove on.


Teal'c, like Worf, went out for a pack of cigarettes.

/Ry'ac >>>> Alexander
 
