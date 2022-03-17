 Skip to content
(Euractiv)   In a move that has absolutely nothing to do with the Soviet-era drone crash the US deploys 2 F-16s in Croatia to patrol NATO's southern flank   (euractiv.com) divider line
    United States Air Force, Croatia's Air Base, US Forces, Southeast Europe, Soviet-era  
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wonder if this might also be related to Kosovo and Bosnia asking to speed up their NATO memberships? And a not-so-subtle nose thumbing at Serbia?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TWO F-16s?

Jesus, that's twice as many as they'd need if there were Texas Rangers flying those planes/

/One invasion, send one Ranger.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No shock that the drone crashed. Those Soviet-era aerial vehicles are always Stalin.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like Russia ...

i.imgur.comView Full Size

Is headed for the Danger Zone!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diabolic: No shock that the drone crashed. Those Soviet-era aerial vehicles are always Stalin.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
