(WGNTV Chicago)   $200,000 of free gas being offered in Chicago today, lets see how that's going   (wgntv.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool, Stony Island Avenue, Gasoline, businessman Willie Wilson's gas giveaway, 7-Eleven, Filling station, various gas stations, Fuel dispenser, Automobile  
29 Comments     (+0 »)
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a bad feeling after hearing traffic people putting a bad spin on it so I tuned the radio to our local fascist station and sure enough, a rant about how many carjackings will happen (none is my bet), how many catalytic converters stolen (none again), and the people being terrified of their homes being invaded. (There are none.)  As bad as it looks on the video I ditch the Dan Ryan at 95th every day and Stony Island is my go to and I was able to go a couple blocks east and get downtown fine . This is a genuinely good thing to do in neighborhoods that needs good being done.  Willie is a ridiculous political candidate but this giveaway will help a lot of people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I had a bad feeling after hearing traffic people putting a bad spin on it so I tuned the radio to our local fascist station and sure enough, a rant about how many carjackings will happen (none is my bet), how many catalytic converters stolen (none again), and the people being terrified of their homes being invaded. (There are none.)  As bad as it looks on the video I ditch the Dan Ryan at 95th every day and Stony Island is my go to and I was able to go a couple blocks east and get downtown fine . This is a genuinely good thing to do in neighborhoods that needs good being done.  Willie is a ridiculous political candidate but this giveaway will help a lot of people.


I'm content that $50 is not a big thing in my life anymore. I haven't forgotten that $50 is still a lot of money to many people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out the address is for a Taco Bell.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet a lot of people will be gunning for it!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are driving to Chicago from Kentucky to get free gasoline!
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he going to be running for office again?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondering how long people are waiting in line with engines idling?
I know my V8 pickup burns about 1/2 gal per hour while idling, probably less for a 4cyl.
Weather is nice today so maybe they won't need A/C or Heat while waiting.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sugar_fetus: Is he going to be running for office again?


Apparently.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know?  Back in my day, you just had the precinct workers go out and give the right voters a $50 dollar card.
"Dis here is from yer alderperson but it aint from yer alderperson.  You got that?  Remember that on election day, okay?"

Some township guy got his hooks in to some government cheese back in the day.   Had a big party where you could come down, get some free cheese, meet the guys and have one free beverage of your choice.  Just remember your cheese friends on election day.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musicfeeds.com.auView Full Size

Like this?
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ya know?  Back in my day, you just had the precinct workers go out and give the right voters a $50 dollar card.
"Dis here is from yer alderperson but it aint from yer alderperson.  You got that?  Remember that on election day, okay?"

Some township guy got his hooks in to some government cheese back in the day.   Had a big party where you could come down, get some free cheese, meet the guys and have one free beverage of your choice.  Just remember your cheese friends on election day.


This still happens in some wards and some townships south in the city and southeast in the suburbs. The cheese is one of the best processed cheese I have ever had but the powdered milk sucks. The committemen basically raid the government surplus lots and it is used for politics. When February rolled around (when we had a March primary) it is how I knew it was an election year.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"drivers blocking the road as they try to get in the line, causing delays back to the Bishop Ford."

I hate when people do that. If a place has so many damn cars in line that they're out onto the road then keep driving and find somewhere else to get food or gas or whatever.

/fart
//would be a gold mine for a cop low on their ticket quotas
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So a bunch of people will burn more gas waiting in line than they would have gotten for free only to be turned away as it will run out before they even get near the pumps? That sounds fun.

/not
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It sounds like a lot of people are going to be waiting for 4 hours to fuel up, at which point just about any job is going to give them more than 50 bucks in that time.

So, it's definitely a cool thing to do, and kudos on the guy for doing it... but he should probably just pass out $50 bills next time and avoid the ginormous clusterfark.
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Utterly irresponsible in an age where we're supposed to be moving away from fossil fuels. I mean 500K isn't that much anymore, but it could have been put to better use.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ya know?  Back in my day, you just had the precinct workers go out and give the right voters a $50 dollar card.
"Dis here is from yer alderperson but it aint from yer alderperson.  You got that?  Remember that on election day, okay?"

Some township guy got his hooks in to some government cheese back in the day.   Had a big party where you could come down, get some free cheese, meet the guys and have one free beverage of your choice.  Just remember your cheese friends on election day.


Rob and Doug Ford used to go around giving people 20 dollar bills.

Now Doug just resorts to cheap promises like buck-a-beer, lowing gas by 10cents a liter(woo big savings) or blowing billion dollar holes in gov. revenue by getting rid of license renewal costs.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wow, 11 gallons. whoopie
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate these free giveaways, I would love the gas but waiting in the line seems not very cost effective. Probably could have been handled better by people signing up for gas cards online, crash the servers not the streets.

I still remember when KFC gave away free chicken one year all day at work I was clearing the damn coupons from the printers and the fat farks were acting like it was the most important report coming out of it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I met Willie Wilson when he was running for mayor. He walked around the L platform shaking hands and asking people to vote for him. It was cool to see.
 
germ78
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Is he going to be running for office again?


I forget if he's running for governor or Bobby Rush's congressional seat this time.

flucto: wow, 11 gallons. whoopie


Next time, buy a smaller vehicle with better gas mileage.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeez, that was a quick and easy green...didn't even bother coming up with a catchy headline.
Thanks Drew!
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm content that $50 is not a big thing in my life anymore. I haven't forgotten that $50 is still a lot of money to many people.


There's people for whom $50 is a lot and it seems a little cruel to dangle it in front of a crowd of them.  Then there's people who simply can't resist getting something for nothing no matter how insignificant and these people deserve some scorn but to them doesn't matter got something for nothing the day is won.
 
drgullen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
worldavia.netView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

flucto: wow, 11 gallons. whoopie


This is like... 6-8 weeks of gas for me?

Chicago needs better public transit, jesus
 
Single Malt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I met Willie Wilson when he was running for mayor. He walked around the L platform shaking hands and asking people to vote for him. It was cool to see.


As someone who lives 3 blocks from one of these stations I can tell you I am definitely not voting for that fark.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: I hate these free giveaways, I would love the gas but waiting in the line seems not very cost effective. Probably could have been handled better by people signing up for gas cards online, crash the servers not the streets.

I still remember when KFC gave away free chicken one year all day at work I was clearing the damn coupons from the printers and the fat farks were acting like it was the most important report coming out of it.


I remember that, it was for their grilled chicken. They sent me a coupon in the mail and then the store wouldn't accept it. Never ate at a Yum brands store again.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fantastic news for local carjacking entrepreneurs, it's the pits when they get into a car that only has a quarter tank remaining.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Daniel Boone's Farm: I had a bad feeling after hearing traffic people putting a bad spin on it so I tuned the radio to our local fascist station and sure enough, a rant about how many carjackings will happen (none is my bet), how many catalytic converters stolen (none again), and the people being terrified of their homes being invaded. (There are none.)  As bad as it looks on the video I ditch the Dan Ryan at 95th every day and Stony Island is my go to and I was able to go a couple blocks east and get downtown fine . This is a genuinely good thing to do in neighborhoods that needs good being done.  Willie is a ridiculous political candidate but this giveaway will help a lot of people.

I'm content that $50 is not a big thing in my life anymore. I haven't forgotten that $50 is still a lot of money to many people.


It definitely would not be worth it to spend all that time in that madness for a free tank. It's like all those places that have free veterans day meals.  A free  $12 dinner is not worth spending an extra hour waiting in line.
 
