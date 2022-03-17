 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   The 10 most common vehicles driven by drunk people. You won't be surprised to learn that 7 of them are pickup trucks   (jalopnik.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodge drivers around here are like the bicyclists in Amsterdam.  Get out of their way' it's their road.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Strangely absent
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No F-series?  The most popular truck in the country?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: No F-series?  The most popular truck in the country?


Those Raptors cost real money.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What is the percentage of those caught for DWI in trucks that are wearing camo baseball hats???
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.  My alcoholic sister and her alcoholic husband drive a big SUV, and a big pickup.  They know they'll be driving drunk, and would prefer that they kill someone else, rather than risking injury to their precious drunken selves.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I expected better from WRX owners.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee, I drive a Ford Focus.

If you saw it coming, it was 100% likely to be driven by a drunk.

/now I take the bus
//sober
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
#6 Checks out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about Jeep Wranglers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Strange. I got my DUI while driving a Volvo.
Sober 12 years
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I expected better from WRX owners.


Eh, more likely to get pulled over in general I'd imagine. I never,ever drove my old Evo when I went out.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll be dammed... the only person I've ever known to get two DUIs drives an A4.

/2 DUIs in one week
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: No F-series?  The most popular truck in the country?


Sort of says something about selection and consumer choice 😏

Personally, I'm surprised there isn't a Buick on here. I treat them the same way I treat rams: tons of space and never let them be directly behind you.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is probably mostly an urban vs rural thing.  Country people are more likely to have pickups due to dirt roads and farming/construction jobs, and city people are more likely to just get an Uber if they've had too many... or in my case if I'm heading to and from a place where I know I'll be drinking.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The WRX. That's a profound statement as they sell about 30-40k a year vs a ram pickup that sells 500k a year.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am surprised that there isn't any BMW or Mercedes on the list.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where is the Chevy Traverse? The absolute worst drivers on the road. I guess they're not drunk, just loaded up on meds.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heh
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: What about Jeep Wranglers?

[Fark user image image 425x333]


Much like Mercedes and bmw. They are likely broken down.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just a note that these rankings are based on rate not overall numbers. So it doesn't really matter that there aren't a ton of WRXs and there are millions of F150s.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If a cop sees a tool-laden pick-up at ten PM, the cop wonders where the driver has been all evening and decides to find out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: No F-series?  The most popular truck in the country?


I assumed that was true, but they adjusted it to a per-capita basis:  "For each model, the share of drivers with a prior DUI violation was compared against the total population of motorists that owned that model."

The one wrinkle is whether they removed fleet sales.  Anecdotally, it seems like Ford rules in the fleet sales department.  There's a Georgia Power truck in front of my house right now and it's an F-150.  I've never seen them with a Silverado, and certainly not a Ram.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FleshFlapps: The_Sponge: What about Jeep Wranglers?

[Fark user image image 425x333]

Much like Mercedes and bmw. They are likely broken down.


Just Expend Every Paycheck
Just Empty Every Pocket

/Own a '97 TJ.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, Ford Contour?

The last Ford Contour rolled off the assembly line on October 19, 2000.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groppet: I am surprised that there isn't any BMW or Mercedes on the list.


Those people can afford to have the charges reduced to "reckless driving."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bughunter: groppet: I am surprised that there isn't any BMW or Mercedes on the list.

Those people can afford to have the charges reduced to "reckless driving."


I traded in my BMW in September.  I just plan ahead and Uber it when I know I'll be drinking.
 
