 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Good news, Marylanders. A safety inspection of the NIST nuclear reactor only found 7 violations. That's a lot less than 10 or 15 violations. And since they did one of those emergency shutdown thingies, you're all perfectly safe now   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Nuclear power, nuclear reactor, Montgomery County, Maryland, Rockville, Maryland, Nuclear reactor technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, Federal officials  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fallout: Baltimore was scrapped for actually improving Baltimore.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all fine up here....How are you?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blinky says: Everything is fine here. Come on in, the water feels great!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice i live three miles from there and explains the extra testicle I have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it like in a restaurant, when you have a violation because there's a fork next to the cleaning supplies?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the severity of the violations?  Are their tires' 1/32" inch too small or is the engine about to catastrophically fail in a fiery explosion?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they would be more worried if there *wasn't* an emergency shutdown, subby.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Nice i live three miles from there and explains the extra testicle I have.

[Fark user image 604x376] [View Full Size image _x_]


February 2021... was this article news to you?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five of the violations relate to the fuel temperature and damaged fuel element. The others involve emergency planning and equipment modification

Equipment modification.  So it was duct tape or zip ties.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived down the street from the NIST campus when I lived in Gaithersburg. Getting through that part of town during rush hour always got my hackles up because everyone was trying to either get on 270 or into Montgomery Village. It would take you about 20 minutes to get from NIST was (Dogfish Head, Giant, and a computer store is across the street) to the intersection of MD-124/MD-355( less than a mile).

The NIST campus itself was nice. I know developers have been wanting NIST to leave so that they could put up luxury condos.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I toured NIST while an undergrad engineering student (1993-97), and they showed us where the power plant was...

And just down the hill from there, you could see the new subdivision being built

The tour guide even commented on how he was suspected that no one was going to tell the buyers that they were so close to a nuclear power plant
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: I toured NIST while an undergrad engineering student (1993-97), and they showed us where the power plant was...

And just down the hill from there, you could see the new subdivision being built

The tour guide even commented on how he was suspected that no one was going to tell the buyers that they were so close to a nuclear power plant


What part of the campus was the hill near?
Muddy Branch, Quince Orchard, or Seneca Park?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I toured NIST while an undergrad engineering student (1993-97), and they showed us where the power plant was...

And just down the hill from there, you could see the new subdivision being built

The tour guide even commented on how he was suspected that no one was going to tell the buyers that they were so close to a nuclear power plant


It was likely disclosed on the Seller's Property Disclosure Statement (SPDS).  However, it is also likely that buyers never bothered to read through the thick stack of forms sent over by the title agency.


/title agents always remark "oh, you're actually reading through those things" before I sign for a home purchase, like it is something unusual.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Better article with more details: https://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.6.2.20211014a/full/

Short summary: staff turnover and COVID-19 delays means reactor operators were licensed without ever getting to practice part of the job that can only be learned while actually doing it (refueling the reactor) by handing tools and moving fuel elements around. It's a job where you can't see the fuel elements and you have to use long tools to just feel how things are being put together, and hopefully the person training you can get you to understand and see the picture in your head. Something happened and a fuel element was out of place and it's partially warped because it blocked coolant flow and overheated when the reactor was started up after a refueling shutdown.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To be fair,
Are we talking "Janitor left lid off containment vessel overnight", or "used the wrong color for tags in lock-out procedure"?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I toured NIST while an undergrad engineering student (1993-97), and they showed us where the power plant was...

And just down the hill from there, you could see the new subdivision being built

The tour guide even commented on how he was suspected that no one was going to tell the buyers that they were so close to a nuclear power plant


It's not a nuclear power plant.  Its a little baby reactor.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My previous job here in St. Louis was with a food ingredient (colors and flavors) manufacturer. Plant management hated spending any money on maintenance. So, I've been there a few years and we get a new plant manager, rah rah kinda guy, start raking us over the coals one day on just how run down and shiatty the place is. "How did you let it get this bad?" So I told him, the previous regimes prioritized maintenance at about the same place as flying unicorns and none of them ever came out to see just what it was getting them. I then went through every item on his list of gripes and told him when those items were reported and when we were told there was no money to fix them. Guy looked like I just crapped in his cereal. He apparently went to go fight for the money, got told no, and quit the next week.

Anyways, TLDR; poor maintenance practices are endemic in all industries, because no large company I've ever worked for wants to pay to keep shiat running over paying shareholders $0.01 more a share, this quarter. I've never worked in nuclear power generation, but I suspect it would be the same there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair,
Are we talking "Janitor left lid off containment vessel overnight", or "used the wrong color for tags in lock-out procedure"?


Graphite in the hallway.
 
guinsu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: What was the severity of the violations?  Are their tires' 1/32" inch too small or is the engine about to catastrophically fail in a fiery explosion?


Given how fragile nuke plants are, a difference of 1/32" could spell disaster.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Somaticasual: To be fair,
Are we talking "Janitor left lid off containment vessel overnight", or "used the wrong color for tags in lock-out procedure"?

Graphite in the hallway.


You didn't see graphite.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They got seven violations. They got 7 violations. That's as many as seven ones. And that's terrible.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 252x200]

Blinky says: Everything is fine here. Come on in, the water feels great!


It tickles!
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ethertap: My previous job here in St. Louis was with a food ingredient (colors and flavors) manufacturer. Plant management hated spending any money on maintenance. So, I've been there a few years and we get a new plant manager, rah rah kinda guy, start raking us over the coals one day on just how run down and shiatty the place is. "How did you let it get this bad?" So I told him, the previous regimes prioritized maintenance at about the same place as flying unicorns and none of them ever came out to see just what it was getting them. I then went through every item on his list of gripes and told him when those items were reported and when we were told there was no money to fix them. Guy looked like I just crapped in his cereal. He apparently went to go fight for the money, got told no, and quit the next week.

Anyways, TLDR; poor maintenance practices are endemic in all industries, because no large company I've ever worked for wants to pay to keep shiat running over paying shareholders $0.01 more a share, this quarter. I've never worked in nuclear power generation, but I suspect it would be the same there.


I do work at a nuclear power station, and while there are some business decisions made to cut costs they should never be done at the cost of nuclear safety. Those decisions are also not made by one person.
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guinsu: sleze: What was the severity of the violations?  Are their tires' 1/32" inch too small or is the engine about to catastrophically fail in a fiery explosion?

Given how fragile nuke plants are, a difference of 1/32" could spell disaster.


See the San Onofre steam generators for proof of that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: OkieDookie: Somaticasual: To be fair,
Are we talking "Janitor left lid off containment vessel overnight", or "used the wrong color for tags in lock-out procedure"?

Graphite in the hallway.

You didn't see graphite.


Not anymore.  Because of the radiation, now I can see forever.  Sadly it's all just grittier Batman movies.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was one of the violations "raccoons"?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Please let it be raccoons!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Emergency Shutdown thingies.

What we called in the USN a Reactor SCRAM (safety control rod axe man or super critical reactor axe man).

It can be initiated automatically or manually (by pressing the red button).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Better article with more details: https://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.6.2.20211014a/full/

Short summary: staff turnover and COVID-19 delays means reactor operators were licensed without ever getting to practice part of the job that can only be learned while actually doing it (refueling the reactor) by handing tools and moving fuel elements around. It's a job where you can't see the fuel elements and you have to use long tools to just feel how things are being put together, and hopefully the person training you can get you to understand and see the picture in your head. Something happened and a fuel element was out of place and it's partially warped because it blocked coolant flow and overheated when the reactor was started up after a refueling shutdown.


We have video of the incident.

The Big Bus (1976) - Radioactive Rod Insertion Scene
Youtube dWiyIugH3xY

/bonus: Howard Hessman on scene.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Used to date someone who lived in an apartment complex on the other side of I-270 from NIST HQ.  Didn't have any extra limbs though.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

notmyjab: groppet: Nice i live three miles from there and explains the extra testicle I have.

[Fark user image 604x376] [View Full Size image _x_]

February 2021... was this article news to you?


No I heard about it last year.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: notmyjab: groppet: Nice i live three miles from there and explains the extra testicle I have.

[Fark user image 604x376] [View Full Size image _x_]

February 2021... was this article news to you?

No I heard about it last year.


Old news is good old news
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great. Now tell us all the safety violations you found at fossil-fuel plants, as well as the mines and wells that supply them.

/deep water horizon who?
 
patowen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or we could invest in geothermal plants.  But risking tens of thousands of years of contamination for a few hours of streetlights is cool too.  I guess...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SPARC Pile: I lived down the street from the NIST campus when I lived in Gaithersburg. Getting through that part of town during rush hour always got my hackles up because everyone was trying to either get on 270 or into Montgomery Village. It would take you about 20 minutes to get from NIST was (Dogfish Head, Giant, and a computer store is across the street) to the intersection of MD-124/MD-355( less than a mile).

The NIST campus itself was nice. I know developers have been wanting NIST to leave so that they could put up luxury condos.


It is even worse now, they just finished an "improvement" a traffic light at the top of the on ramp right before you get onto 270. It either just flashes yellow or red  (wait 2 seconds) green (wait 2 seconds) red. It is supposed to improve congestion, it has made it worse and confused people
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: We're all fine up here....How are you?


Came for this.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.