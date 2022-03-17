 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Florida refrigerator repair man steals $30K worth of turtles right in front of a security camera, jailarty ensues   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Coroner, store cameras, Sheriff, Camera, The Turtles, rare turtles, Jermaine Wofford, facial recognition  
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The camera is right up here, not hard to see, and the guy looked right in the camera, and that's how the sheriff's department was able to use the facial recognition,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: "The camera is right up here, not hard to see, and the guy looked right in the camera, and that's how the sheriff's department was able to use the facial recognition,"

[Fark user image 225x225]


*shakes tiny fist*

/always wondered what he was up to these days...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dude has no chill.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, were they Teenage Mutant Ninjas, too?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

koder: "The camera is right up here, not hard to see, and the guy looked right in the camera, and that's how the sheriff's department was able to use the facial recognition,"

[Fark user image 225x225]


One and done, get the lights.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't get it.  Was this a plan..."I'll go to work for this refrigeration company because they fix the refrigerators at the place I want to rob, and that'll be my way in!"?  Or was this a crime of opportunity..."Hey look, free turtles!"?
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm here to repair the refrigerator. First let's take care of this turtle. Stick with the classics and skip stealing reptiles.
 
