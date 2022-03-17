 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Brits told to brace themselves for the hottest day of the year this week. It will be 64 degrees   (ladbible.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(x * 1.8) + 32?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wimps. It was 52 this morning and my daughter wore shorts to school.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that in Canadian degrees?

Or 'Merican?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
64 degrees in the UK?

They are proper farked, that's 147 degrees Fahrenheit!

\ 337 Kelvin!
\ 606 Rankine!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fearmongert: Is that in Canadian degrees?

Or 'Merican?


Merican.

"up to 18C"
18C = 64 degrees.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So much pale pasty flesh everywhere. Like maggots on a corpse.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah well - when in Rome...
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when the high temperatures cause a severe case of "Spotted Dick".
 
whidbey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Probably more like 60 and cloudy.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We're finally going to be getting some of that sweet spring sunshine this weekend, with many areas set to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far. "


That's not exactly revolutionary, though it may be above average for this point in the year.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Considering it's mid-March, 18C/64F would be the warmest day of the year so far in a lot of places, including where I live. I don't think anybody is claiming it's sweltering hot at that temp.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, this seems like a whole bunch of nothing.
 
SusanY
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
18C is pleasantly warm (at least, this British person thinks it is).

The mild surprise is that it's this warm in March.

We sometimes have snow at this time of year,
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Close enough...and since it is St. Patrick's Day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SusanY: 18C is pleasantly warm (at least, this British person thinks it is).

The mild surprise is that it's this warm in March.

We sometimes have snow at this time of year,


Snow at Easter is indeed pretty common in the uk.

I went out at lunchtime and did notice that most people were going coatless. A mistake if you're planning to go to the pub after work, cause it's going to be down near freezing again once the sun sets.

Of course up in Newcastle it's been shorts and t-shirt weather for weeks.
 
SusanY
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Wimps. It was 52 this morning and my daughter wore shorts to school."

At New Year, we were eating outdoors at pavement cafés in the evening and pretending it was like the South of France, Admittedly, this was due to covid restrictions, but still. Daily low was about 2C at that point....
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks global warming?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some areas may even see temperatures of up to 18°C, the hottest we've seen yet for 2022.

Well they're not wrong, plus it is 10F warmer then average for mid March, so what the hell is subby's problem.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll take 64 degrees. It's in the 80s here. I'm not really sure why people praise Florida weather. There is nothing redeeming about this state.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'll take 64 degrees. It's in the 80s here. I'm not really sure why people praise Florida weather. There is nothing redeeming about this state.


Florida weather is great in winter.

Summer?  Not so much.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'll take 64 degrees. It's in the 80s here. I'm not really sure why people praise Florida weather. There is nothing redeeming about this state.


Lots of people go there to die.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was in the 80s yesterday.  Nice and dry.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
had mid 60s all week until today and was out in shorts and a tshirt.  72 tomorrow and i'll probably be sweating
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Creeping into the 50's again. Time to whip out the spandex.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'll take 64 degrees. It's in the 80s here. I'm not really sure why people praise Florida weather. There is nothing redeeming about this state.


Maybe I'm weird (okay, definitely) but to me Florida is unbearable and uninhabitable in the summer. I'd take a Minnesota winter over that nonsense any day.
 
krafty420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Very confused here as a Canadian who would be out sunbathing right now if it was 18°C (64°F) in March - in fact, I'd still be in shorts at that temperature if it was a cool day in July.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As a teen me and my friends used to have a very un-PC name we gave to the first properly warm day of spring, related to the reappearance of a certain part of the anatomy that had spent the whole winter hidden away.

Ah hormones.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'll take 64 degrees. It's in the 80s here. I'm not really sure why people praise Florida weather. There is nothing redeeming about this state.


64 to 66 is my sweet spot.   If it climbs over 75, well I am not comfortable.   My mother calls the coast of the PNW "the thin blue line".  She'll call me when it's in the 90s back in Missouri and want to know what the temp is.  I say "You don't want to know"  She says "Tell me", so I relent "It's 65".  She says "aaaarrrrgggghhh".

But in one week back there recently it swung from 74 down to 11 (at night) in a couple of days.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

krafty420: Very confused here as a Canadian who would be out sunbathing right now if it was 18°C (64°F) in March - in fact, I'd still be in shorts at that temperature if it was a cool day in July.


In Bumf**k Ontario it's +13C ootside and I'm searching the closet for my Quebecois Speedo!
 
