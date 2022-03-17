 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Its been years since you could get a good look at some London beaver   (bbc.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The London Beaver is the name of my Samantha Fox cover act.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks I just had it stuffed.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they call them "fannies" over there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that baller with the 20 rolled up in its ear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Get the traps set, gents! Our hat industry is rising from the ashes! HUZZAH!!'
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live near Beaver College before they decided to change their name
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arcadia_University
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Beavers were only endemic to North America; I did not know about the Eurasian Beaver... and I learned something today.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say this thread was worthless without pics. Unfortunalety it has pics but it is still worthless.

Oh internet, whatever am I going to do?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Business tab?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think i have been on either the internet or Fark for too many years as i hesitated to click the headline debating whether or not it was safe for work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clicked the link hoping miniskirts were back in style.
Leaving disappointed.
 
