(NPR)   The Chicago River used to be so polluted that methane gas would bubble to its surface, and officials had no choice but to start dyeing the river with a powder that turned it green so they could track the sewage. Happy St. Patrick's Day   (npr.org) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still pretty polluted, just not as polluted.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The architect tour on the Chicago River is one of the best tours. Catch the boat at sh*tstains tower.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yeah, I went on that. Highly recommended.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of the most maddening things about human behavior is how we treat our fresh water sources.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Just not when The Dave Matthews Band is in town.
 
Creoena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe we should use the same concept and dye politicians green to track their movements.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I blame the Cubs.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You just want big government controlling everything. We need to go back to the good old days of freedom, personal responsibility, and deregulation. We need to respect the Cuyahoga River's freedom to light itself on fire every year
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From Wikipedia:

The river is also noteworthy for its natural and human-engineered history. In 1887, the Illinois General Assembly decided to reverse the flow of the Chicago River through civil engineering by taking water from Lake Michigan and discharging it into the Mississippi River watershed, partly in response to concerns created by an extreme weather event in 1885 that threatened the city's water supply.[3] In 1889, the Illinois General Assembly created the Chicago Sanitary District (now the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District) to replace the Illinois and Michigan Canal with the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, a much larger waterway, because the former had become inadequate to serve the city's increasing sewage and commercial navigation needs.[4] Completed by 1900,[5] the project reversed the flow of the main stem and South Branch of the Chicago River by using a series of canal locks and increasing the flow from Lake Michigan into the river, causing the river to empty into the new canal instead. In 1999, the system was named a "Civil Engineering Monument of the Millennium" by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).[6]
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

For many centuries humans didn't know better or have the technology.

Nowadays it's just because FREEDUMBS and PROFITS and LOW TAXES!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I blame the Dave Mathews band.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's all profits. It's been a long time since anything wasn't. Even the Nazis made sure to strip their victims clean of any valuables.
 
