(Slate)   Let's see, major schools of philosophy? Well, you've got the Rationalists, the Stoicists, the Relativists, the Existentialists, the Marxists, the Hedonists, the Taoists....oh, and the TikTokists, of course   (slate.com) divider line
24
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x178]


(shakes fist)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all drunks
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't forget the Error Theorists!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My philosophy is that makers of vertical video deserve their own circle of hell.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No Qanonists?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Life is like a cup of tea."
"That's deep. What does it mean?"
"How should I know? I'm not a farking philosopher!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Life is like twerking.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those are all cricketers, Bruce.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you get a degree in philosophy, do you still find yourself asking "do you want fries with that?"
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you get a degree in philosophy, do you still find yourself asking "do you want fries with that?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Perfectly rational as long as he's kept wound.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's see, major schools of philosophy? Well, you've got the Rationalists, the Stoicists, the Relativists, the Existentialists, the Marxists, the Hedonists, the Taoists....oh, and the TikTokists, of course
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you get a degree in philosophy, do you still find yourself asking "do you want fries with that?"


I double majored in creative writing and philosophy.

I work in finance.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Life is like twerking.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who is making these new brown clouds?
Who is making these clouds these days?
Who is making these new brown clouds?
If you ask a Philostopher, he'll see that you pays!

~  F. Zappa

/THE AEONS ARE CLOSING
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Bruce's Philosophers Song (Bruce's Song) {Official Lyric Video]
Youtube l9SqQNgDrgg
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Existential Star Wars (In French)
Youtube Q-uQWNd540I
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My philosophy is that makers of vertical video deserve their own circle of hell.


My new peeve is people who firehose the camera around thinking they're documenting "more" of some newsworthy event.

/don't get me started on Zoom backlighting
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My philosophy is that makers of vertical video deserve their own circle of hell.


Circle?  Nah, they deserve their own

Fear the Clam: Let's see, major schools of philosophy? Well, you've got the Rationalists, the Stoicists, the Relativists, the Existentialists, the Marxists, the Hedonists, the Taoists....oh, and the TikTokists, of course
[Fark user image 850x361]


Righteous Dudes... except the ticktokists.  They're just dweebs.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Madman drummers bummers: My philosophy is that makers of vertical video deserve their own circle of hell.

Circle? Nah, they deserve their own


... Vertical rectangle....

dynamic-media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
