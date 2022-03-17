 Skip to content
"Amateurs study tactics, professionals study logistics." A look at the man who keeps Ukraine's railways running
jaytkay
1 hour ago  
Russia: "You know who else made trains run on time?"
 
profdc9
1 hour ago  
Omar Bradley, you magnificent bastard!
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
I'm sure he's well trained.
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Russians are 'zerg rush.'
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
Does he approve of the trains using that European toot-toot whistle (NTTATWWT) or does he have the trains use the Merican HONK-HONK IMMAFARKINGTRAIN air horn?
 
patrick767
1 hour ago  
There's obviously something I'm missing as it seems like it wouldn't be that hard to target and bomb railroads. Take out a section of track and the train's not going that way. Surely the Russians have done some of that, yet the trains continue to be very effective at moving people and supplies. Hell, other European leaders came to Kyiv on the train this week.

Granted it sounds like Ukraine has a hell of a lot of trains and rails:
The railway is the country's biggest employer with 231,000 staff across 233,000 square miles (603,470 sq km) of territory
 
Maud Dib
53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Easy to replace track.
The rail bed itself is still in place.
Unless you turn the track into bow ties.
 
Smoking GNU
52 minutes ago  

They're probably also very well trained in repairing bombed-out tracks and have been training for just that since 2014
 
SpectroBoy
51 minutes ago  

Candace Owens: Ukrainians are using NAZI tactics to operate their trains
 
SpectroBoy
50 minutes ago  

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
47 minutes ago  

also remember the russians couldnt even crater runways at major airports.
a train track is a lot smaller than a runway.

they are SHOCKINGLY bad at what should be basic kinds of strike missions.
 
EdgeRunner
46 minutes ago  

The Russians are more like "Zerg supposed to rush but the fuel's run out, there's no food, and Zerg doesn't even want to be here."
 
Fairmont
42 minutes ago  
This man has saved millions of lives by keeping the trains running to evacuate refugees while maintaining a critical lifeline to besieged cities. The administrative and logistic task of what he is doing is no small feat: running a business with 231,000 employees across the 2nd largest country in Europe in wartime conditions, with limited resources, and with his life on the line every day. Business schools should be holding him up as an example of leadership and good administration, and not the narcissistic CEOs that are touted today.

He should be nominated for both the Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Economics prize, and probably deserves to win both.
 
dywed88
42 minutes ago  

Railroad tracks can be fairly easily blown up if you put a bomb right on them, but hitting a railroad is actually fairly hard as it is so narrow and if you miss by even a metre you will likely have no impact.

Replacing short sections of track is also not the biggest deal, taking out the bed underneath can be more of an issue but that requires precision and munitions that can penetrate deep enough before detonating. Bridges are also vulnerable, but militaries generally spend a ton of time training to quickly build bridges so they may be fairly easily replaced.

Note that these quick repairs and replacements aren't likely to be high quality, but they can do the job short term.
 
Bslim
41 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
40 minutes ago  
without the guns protecting your butt, your shipments will never make it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
39 minutes ago  
terminallance.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik
37 minutes ago  
Before joining the railways Mr Kamyshin was a financier but he is now one of the most important men in the country. In a few weeks he has gone from reforming the rail sector to a wartime director of operations.
"All people in Ukraine were businesspeople, farmers and all other professions before the war started. Now all people in Ukraine are at war. All of us have started doing war," he says.

A country of forty million battle-hardened, pro-Western and rabidly anti-Russian citizens who will have a *very* long memory.

A country that can rebuild with a professional class that knows what it's doing and will have the full backing of the largest economic and military alliances in history, of which it will quite likely be an official member, right on your doorstep.

Good job, Putin. You appear to be well on your way to creating your own nightmare scenario.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
35 minutes ago  

Fairmont: This man has saved millions of lives by keeping the trains running to evacuate refugees while maintaining a critical lifeline to besieged cities. The administrative and logistic task of what he is doing is no small feat: running a business with 231,000 employees across the 2nd largest country in Europe in wartime conditions, with limited resources, and with his life on the line every day. Business schools should be holding him up as an example of leadership and good administration, and not the narcissistic CEOs that are touted today.

He should be nominated for both the Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Economics prize, and probably deserves to win both.


US Employer:  "It looks like you have some...colorful real world experience in logistics, but our team is really looking for a Big 4 pedigree in accounting for this warehouse fulfillment role.  Do you have any Six Sigma qualifications?  Tell me about a time you faced adversity..."
 
Karma Chameleon
32 minutes ago  
That guy's not wearing a suit either! It's like Ukranians don't even want to win this war.
 
Bslim
28 minutes ago  

A country of forty million battle-hardened, pro-Western and rabidly anti-Russian citizens who will have a *very* long memory.

A country that can rebuild with a professional class that knows what it's doing and will have the full backing of the largest economic and military alliances in history, of which it will quite likely be an official member, right on your doorstep.

Good job, Putin. You appear to be well on your way to creating your own nightmare scenario.

[Fark user image image 268x168]


Meanwhile, in Russia, heart of the new "Euroasian Empire"

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
eagles95
25 minutes ago  

also remember the russians couldnt even crater runways at major airports.
a train track is a lot smaller than a runway.

they are SHOCKINGLY bad at what should be basic kinds of strike missions.


We were watching CNN the other night and things like this were being talked about how bad Russia is at this stuff. (the day where Russia drove like 30 tanks between the row of buildings and got picked apart). My son said...have they never played Call of Duty?
 
functionisalwaystaken
19 minutes ago  

Ok so I'm not the only one who saw that epically stupid tweet
 
hissatsu
19 minutes ago  

Fairmont: This man has saved millions of lives by keeping the trains running to evacuate refugees while maintaining a critical lifeline to besieged cities. The administrative and logistic task of what he is doing is no small feat: running a business with 231,000 employees across the 2nd largest country in Europe in wartime conditions, with limited resources, and with his life on the line every day. Business schools should be holding him up as an example of leadership and good administration, and not the narcissistic CEOs that are touted today.

He should be nominated for both the Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Economics prize, and probably deserves to win both.


I don't know. That all sounds impressive, but can't he at least wear a suit? His accomplishments would be much more impressive that way.
 
oopsboom
15 minutes ago  

also remember the russians couldnt even crater runways at major airports.
a train track is a lot smaller than a runway.

they are SHOCKINGLY bad at what should be basic kinds of strike missions.

We were watching CNN the other night and things like this were being talked about how bad Russia is at this stuff. (the day where Russia drove like 30 tanks between the row of buildings and got picked apart). My son said...have they never played Call of Duty?


the sad thing is hes not wrong.
they're making tactical mistakes that are so bad they're literally meme'd in video games.
stuff right out of the big book of Do Not Do This, For Idiots, picture edition.
 
Trucker
9 minutes ago  
This isn't really about Logistics per se.  It's about Transportation:  "Nothing happens until somebody moves".
 
oopsboom
5 minutes ago  
like not even joking heres Call of Duty
tanks taking a city.  in 2017.  FARKING INFANTRY COVER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - War Pig: Escort The M1a2 Abrams Tank City Combat Battle
Youtube gl260on5h0Y


heres russian tanks taking a city in 2022
theres what...in one clip 5 dismounts to cover 20+ tanks?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russian-tanks-destroyed-ukraine-commander-b2033005.html its absurd
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
less than a minute ago  

The Russians are more like "Zerg supposed to rush but the fuel's run out, there's no food, and Zerg doesn't even want to be here."


They forgot to spawn more Overlords.
 
