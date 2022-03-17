 Skip to content
(Twitter) Day 22: Will Putin's blitz be permanently stalled? Will Kiyv stand where others fall? Will the Russian mouthpieces get dull? THIS is your Ukrainian Invasion Thread
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case you missed it from the tail end of yesterday's thread:

BREAKING: Bomb shelter at Mariupol theater survived yesterday's airstrike, people are being evacuated, lawmaker says
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, I hate to say it but the Mariupol bombing isn't shocking. Putin is a Chekist through and through. Terror is a means to an end. We've known this about him for years: Beslan, the Moscow Theater hostage crisis, the siege of Grozny, Aleppo, the chemical weapon attacks in Syria, the apartment bombings in 99.

The dude doesn't care. Civilians are a means to an end. He can kill a thousand and it won't matter because he'll get one step closer to his goals

This is who he's always been. He is a modern Stalin.


/The West still doesn't understand this sometimes. We care about the loss of a single life that we'll drop everything to mourn.
//The Kremlin has always seen that as our fatal flaw. We aren't ruthless enough to get what we want because we'd have to hurt innocents to do it
///Why do you think the more fascist elements of our RW worship this asshole?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, apologies to whoever typically submits the Ukraine threads. Didn't see one in the queue so thought I'd submit one.

Also, apologies for the Twitter link. Couldn't find any interesting articles that aren't paywalled and haven't been submitted yet
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we skip ahead to the part where Putin puts a bullet in his own brain?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: [Fark user image image 425x739]


Link
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look how they're trying to lure fark's front-page only right wingers with this "boo hoo it's all fake news" shiat.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
THIS is your Ukrainian Invasion Thread

You're not my supervisor!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, what are you guys doing in here?
This is MY thread. It said so in the headline.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ukrainian army:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everything was fine before they shot that farking gorilla.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai


It's spring break.

Here in the US, rich white kids go to Cancun.  To each their own, I guess...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai


That's not too surprising, honestly. UAE isn't participating in the sanctions so they can just hang out there for a while instead of in the economic wasteland of Russia.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Hey, what are you guys doing in here?
This is MY thread. It said so in the headline.


It's mine now!

*pees on thread*

/woof!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Pooty is a psychotic serial killer, but even he knows you don't attack your spies.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

somedude210: Also, apologies to whoever typically submits the Ukraine threads. Didn't see one in the queue so thought I'd submit one.

Also, apologies for the Twitter link. Couldn't find any interesting articles that aren't paywalled and haven't been submitted yet


Don't think there is a person in particular. If there is they were not on the ball late last week.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Speaking as a master of world global geopolitical politics, I think it's pretty clear that Putin has achieved all his goals and his imminent victory over Sleepy Joe Biden is at hand.  I have the entire Time-Life Books series about WWII in addition to the one about UFOs and Bigfoot, so I'm well-studied in the world global geopolitical politics of it.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1504426600598749185?s=21

⚡130 survivors saved so far from ruins of Mariupol Drama Theater, which Russians hit with massive bomb on March 16.
The theater was known to house hundreds of women and children. Its bomb shelter reportedly survived the attack. The rescue efforts continue.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is not ominous at all...
 
Ethertap
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: Also, I hate to say it but the Mariupol bombing isn't shocking. Putin is a Chekist through and through. Terror is a means to an end. We've known this about him for years: Beslan, the Moscow Theater hostage crisis, the siege of Grozny, Aleppo, the chemical weapon attacks in Syria, the apartment bombings in 99.

The dude doesn't care. Civilians are a means to an end. He can kill a thousand and it won't matter because he'll get one step closer to his goals

This is who he's always been. He is a modern Stalin.


/The West still doesn't understand this sometimes. We care about the loss of a single life that we'll drop everything to mourn.
//The Kremlin has always seen that as our fatal flaw. We aren't ruthless enough to get what we want because we'd have to hurt innocents to do it
///Why do you think the more fascist elements of our RW worship this asshole?


"One death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic." I think this quote gets attributed to Stalin fairly frequently, though I haven't bothered to educate myself on whether it is an actual Stalin quote. It does seem to be the motto Putin lives his life by though.
 
Zenith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai


those that can afford it have been heading off to Dubai and Istanbul for a while now
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai

It's spring break.

Here in the US, rich white kids go to Cancun.  To each their own, I guess...


If this was *any* other time and there wasn't a mass exodus of jets to the Urals, I'd be inclined to agree with you, but combined, something is very wrong.

And I don't like what it implies because that way leads to nuclear holocaust
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Blitz? More like sitz.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How much of this war is motivated by Putin's desire for the land, and how much is motivated by his personal religious beliefs?

Prior to this I never would have pegged Putin as religious, but I've seen a lot of talk about a particular Russian Orthodox priest.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ethertap: somedude210: Also, I hate to say it but the Mariupol bombing isn't shocking. Putin is a Chekist through and through. Terror is a means to an end. We've known this about him for years: Beslan, the Moscow Theater hostage crisis, the siege of Grozny, Aleppo, the chemical weapon attacks in Syria, the apartment bombings in 99.

The dude doesn't care. Civilians are a means to an end. He can kill a thousand and it won't matter because he'll get one step closer to his goals

This is who he's always been. He is a modern Stalin.


/The West still doesn't understand this sometimes. We care about the loss of a single life that we'll drop everything to mourn.
//The Kremlin has always seen that as our fatal flaw. We aren't ruthless enough to get what we want because we'd have to hurt innocents to do it
///Why do you think the more fascist elements of our RW worship this asshole?

"One death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic." I think this quote gets attributed to Stalin fairly frequently, though I haven't bothered to educate myself on whether it is an actual Stalin quote. It does seem to be the motto Putin lives his life by though.


It's sad that my favorite version of that quote is from Command & Conquer: Red Alert
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

somedude210: xanadian: somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai

It's spring break.

Here in the US, rich white kids go to Cancun.  To each their own, I guess...

If this was *any* other time and there wasn't a mass exodus of jets to the Urals, I'd be inclined to agree with you, but combined, something is very wrong.

And I don't like what it implies because that way leads to nuclear holocaust


They are probably going there to fire up their old World War 2 tank factories.  They might as well send a bunch of T-34s for all the good that the "modern" tanks have been doing.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe all the Oligarchs in Moscow decided to go on spring break to Dubai?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x564]
/Pooty is a psychotic serial killer, but even he knows you don't attack your spies.


This needs to be blasted across all media platforms with a loudspeaker.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Glad that the bomb shelter in the theatre worked.
Not happy that Russia decided to test if it would work.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: How much of this war is motivated by Putin's desire for the land, and how much is motivated by his personal religious beliefs?

Prior to this I never would have pegged Putin as religious, but I've seen a lot of talk about a particular Russian Orthodox priest.


Like any good Chekist, he uses religion as a means to an end. The ROC has been pretty heavily infiltrated by the KGB/FSB for decades.

He wants to make Moscow the new Constantinople for the Orthodox Church because of the power/prestige that brings
 
Zenith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

somedude210: xanadian: somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai

It's spring break.

Here in the US, rich white kids go to Cancun.  To each their own, I guess...

If this was *any* other time and there wasn't a mass exodus of jets to the Urals, I'd be inclined to agree with you, but combined, something is very wrong.

And I don't like what it implies because that way leads to nuclear holocaust


or they're expecting trouble in Moscow?
how bad is the food and money situation there, anyone know?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: How much of this war is motivated by Putin's desire for the land, and how much is motivated by his personal religious beliefs?

Prior to this I never would have pegged Putin as religious, but I've seen a lot of talk about a particular Russian Orthodox priest.


The Russian Orthodox Church is a tool of the state.  Nothing gets the faithful on your side like having your pet Patriarch spout your platitudes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: How much of this war is motivated by Putin's desire for the land, and how much is motivated by his personal religious beliefs?

Prior to this I never would have pegged Putin as religious, but I've seen a lot of talk about a particular Russian Orthodox priest.


Ras-putin?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x564]
/Pooty is a psychotic serial killer, but even he knows you don't attack your spies.

This needs to be blasted across all media platforms with a loudspeaker.


Why aren't Americans lining up to put the Russian spies head on spikes?
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for at least trying to not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress, I know there will be mistakes and slipups. Just keep your eye on the prize.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

somedude210: Ethertap: somedude210: Also, I hate to say it but the Mariupol bombing isn't shocking. Putin is a Chekist through and through. Terror is a means to an end. We've known this about him for years: Beslan, the Moscow Theater hostage crisis, the siege of Grozny, Aleppo, the chemical weapon attacks in Syria, the apartment bombings in 99.

The dude doesn't care. Civilians are a means to an end. He can kill a thousand and it won't matter because he'll get one step closer to his goals

This is who he's always been. He is a modern Stalin.


/The West still doesn't understand this sometimes. We care about the loss of a single life that we'll drop everything to mourn.
//The Kremlin has always seen that as our fatal flaw. We aren't ruthless enough to get what we want because we'd have to hurt innocents to do it
///Why do you think the more fascist elements of our RW worship this asshole?

"One death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic." I think this quote gets attributed to Stalin fairly frequently, though I haven't bothered to educate myself on whether it is an actual Stalin quote. It does seem to be the motto Putin lives his life by though.

It's sad that my favorite version of that quote is from Command & Conquer: Red Alert


That game was my first experience with online gaming.  I got destroyed by some teenager who kept making homophobic insults at me in broken English.  Welcome to the Internet.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zenith: or they're expecting trouble in Moscow?
how bad is the food and money situation there, anyone know?


Food situation isn't a problem. Lack of McDonald's upsets some.
Money situation is bigger issue.  Not like Oligarch's keep their money in rubles.  But you can move money from $wiss banks to Middle Eastern banks very easily
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zenith: somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai

those that can afford it have been heading off to Dubai and Istanbul for a while now


It must be dreary in Russia now, even in the swankier area.  I remember how quickly grocery stores were emptied in the US at the beginning of the pandemic.  Stores in Moscow probably look the same and it doesn't matter how rich you are if there is nothing to buy.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

neongoats: Look how they're trying to lure fark's front-page only right wingers with this "boo hoo it's all fake news" shiat.


How come they won't come to the poltab?

I swear, conservatives aren't never going to be happy until they annex all the things.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: somedude210: Large exodus of private jets out of Moscow heading for Dubai

That's not too surprising, honestly. UAE isn't participating in the sanctions so they can just hang out there for a while instead of in the economic wasteland of Russia.


And the next time the UAE asks for spare parts for their military, we tell them Russian Enablers, fark Off. That goes for Israel as well.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just a guess but if *I* had money and *my* leader was talking about "cleansing the country and spitting out the filth like flies" or what have you, I might just get on my jet and hike the hell out of there, too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: How much of this war is motivated by Putin's desire for the land, and how much is motivated by his personal religious beliefs?

Prior to this I never would have pegged Putin as religious, but I've seen a lot of talk about a particular Russian Orthodox priest.


Putin isn't religious, but he found the Russian Orthodox leadership to be useful idiots.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
double negatives are perfectly cromulent .
 
