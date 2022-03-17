 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Hero A couple yards of cloth, some thread, some scrap metal and voilà. Body armor   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, World War II, Ukraine, Flak jacket, Jacket, sewing machine, flak jackets, Plate armour, Irina Protchenko  
•       •       •

1090 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 11:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can make some surprisingly effective light body armor out of scrap metal and plastic barrels.
Just ask your local SCA-dian for help.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dusty in here.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

"Sew like the wind!"
 
txwebguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"the Man with No Name" says "Hey"

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.


Likely helps with angled shots as well. Not every shot is going to hit square.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.


It's .315 inches, which unfortunately is the only unit my dumb brain can relate to.

But that seems like enough to at least shrug off shrapnel and glancing hits by small arms fire. Better than nothing.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: You can make some surprisingly effective light body armor out of scrap metal and plastic barrels.
Just ask your local SCA-dian for help.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.

It's .315 inches, which unfortunately is the only unit my dumb brain can relate to.

But that seems like enough to at least shrug off shrapnel and glancing hits by small arms fire. Better than nothing.


I doubt they'd be getting in a toe to toe fight.  I'd think I'd prefer mobility over the weight of questionably effective body armor.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.


The local firing range uses half inch (so about 12.7 mm) plates for the shooting targets. They can handle up to 45-70 gvmt at 100 yards.

The metal quality is the big concern, but yeah, 8mm (about 5/16 inch) is probably enough to save a life given distances and typical 7.62 ammo. They aren't certified ballistics engineers, but a few rounds of basic testing in these conditions gives you at least a ballpark go/no-go. And that test would empirically show whether it's definitely better than nothing or not.

Given that they're making and handing these out, and the Government isn't objecting, I think they're at least okay.

/I have to believe that these are made in good faith.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my first tour in Iraq when we added steel plates to our wheeled vehicles (humvees and the lot) when IEDs started getting worse. Called it Hillbilly Armor.
 
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Oi! Brace yerself, Ivan. I'm going in dry.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel

[Fark user image 798x808]

Full-metal artichoke? Pangolin?
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: You can make some surprisingly effective light body armor out of scrap metal and plastic barrels.
Just ask your local SCA-dian for help.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.


5/16 steel? Yeah it's probably adequate for the purpose it would depend on what the steel is specifically. I know some body armors for sale in the US are 3/16 and pretty damn hard to penetrate.

Since "scrap" is broad as there are near limitless variations of steel's they could be made with anything from structural steels to damaged equipment armor. Right now at my shop we have piles of everything from 1018 to super alloys like inconel. Even have a fair heap of titanium.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the things my brother learned during his time working as a contractor is how to make cheap body armor from what you have lying around. Take the bottom out of a drawer, stack 10-15 magazines (alternating spine direction left and right) and some tape. Tape the magazines to the piece you took out of the bottom of the drawer. Voila, you have something that will stop 9mm -.45 +P grade handgun ammo. pull some ceramic tiles off the bathroom/kitchen floor, add to the magazines and wood, and it will  stop 5.56, 7.62x39, and others. Not likely to stop larger rounds than that though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "They opted for 8-miilimeter thick plates. Not too heavy, but able to protect against a variety of Russian ammunition. "

Is it? I honestly don't know.  I guess I don't know what the Russian military uses for ammunition among its cannon fodder, but would that even stop a 5.56 round at 100 yards, much less a 7.62?  Are the Russians shooting 22 LR lol?  I mean, I guess it's better than getting hit with nothing to slow the round down, plus it might stop random shrapnel from creating extra holes in your torso.


I know 7.62x39 has no problem punching through two pieces of 1/8in steel plate.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pan Shot!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"I'm the Juggernaut, biatch."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You should have seen what Tony Stark built in a cave with a box of scraps.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you just know they're going to catch some Flak for it....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

txwebguy: "the Man with No Name" says "Hey"

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 720x540]


Tinhead Ned says G'day.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.