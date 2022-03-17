 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Putin halts passing gas to Germany (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Interesting, Russia, Europe, European Union, Poland, Finland, potential energy crisis, Baltic Sea, Russian gas  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this surprises who?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty's tantrum will hurt Russia worse than Germany.
Russia NEEDS the revenue desperately.

The rest of the world will rally to help cover the energy supply problem in Germany/Europe. It won't be painless, but this will be worse for Russia than Europe.

The official side arm of the Russian government:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany has said IIRC that they were going to divest of Russian gas by the end of the year anyway, so...

fark off, Vlad
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Germany has all those nuclear reactors to help pick up some of the slack...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more beans...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unavailable for comment
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I fart een your general directionz! Vait, I don't fart. NO GAZ FOR YOUZ!!'
 
Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well colour me shocked that making supply heavily dependent on a country that's a bit of a dick would end up being a problem.

goes to show how important redundancy and extra capacity are important.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess he wants to get a head start on the future.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Our news propaganda is just as bad as Russia's. Notice how every article has Putin as 'furious'???
War drums, man.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's funny because Germany is known for using gas.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 500x333]
'I fart een your general directionz! Vait, I don't fart. NO GAZ FOR YOUZ!!'


He looks so constipated there...
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: That's funny because Germany is known for using gas.


Too soon, dude. Too soon.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldweasel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably would have been more impactful if he had done this before the warmer weather hit
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm unsure if I can still believe Putin, Germany and gas are real.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With the winter pretty much over. Good timing, Vlad!

I wonder if he'll still be around by the time next winter rolls around.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Our news propaganda is just as bad as Russia's. Notice how every article has Putin as 'furious'???
War drums, man.


Uh. There is already a war. Putin invaded another farkign country.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's right Putin; remove the last card that was keeping your cash flow alive, and Germany from being fully pissed at you.
I'm sure it will work out as well as your invasion plan on Ukraine.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Encouraging Germany to get nuclear might have been a bad idea, Vlad.
 
turboke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wir furzen das.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Germany has said IIRC that they were going to divest of Russian gas by the end of the year anyway, so...

fark off, Vlad


No they haven't.

They can't, so of course they haven't.

Maybe you're confused with them saying they're going to begin the process. But that process, as per the article, is due to end in 2027, which is up from 2030.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Our news propaganda is just as bad as Russia's.


BOTH SIDES!!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fastfxr: Our news propaganda is just as bad as Russia's. Notice how every article has Putin as 'furious'???
War drums, man.


Guess you missed his latest speech.

He's beyond furious.

And the war started several weeks ago.
Do try and keep up with the rest of the class.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is inevitable when you allow yourself to become dependent on authoritarian regimes.

Really hoping someone in Russia gets sick of this and decides Putin has to go one way or another.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's also basically a self-imposed sanction on Russia, blocking the inflow of gas rubles.  I'm sure he'll blame and arrest accountants for this.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Juc: Well colour me shocked that making supply heavily dependent on a country that's a bit of a dick would end up being a problem.

goes to show how important redundancy and extra capacity are important.


Pish Posh, practice of Free Market economy and JIT supply chain system are amply capable to direct enough resources to where they are needed. Even promptly. Just not cheaply. At this point, this is turning into a gigantic pissing match between senile old men thinking they must force their rules on us before they shuffle off of the mortal coil and leave us alone.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
it's ok, we have ways of fixing that

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pooty's tantrum will hurt Russia worse than Germany.
Russia NEEDS the revenue desperately.

The rest of the world will rally to help cover the energy supply problem in Germany/Europe. It won't be painless, but this will be worse for Russia than Europe.

The official side arm of the Russian government:
[Fark user image 591x395]


Its likely just meant as a warning, because indeed, this will end up sucking more for Russia, once Europe stops using Russian gas.

Note that they haven't cut the gas supply, they're just "fiddling with it".

If Russia cuts it, its likely breach of contract. Because Europe actually has a contractual obligation out to like 2030 or something.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Germany has said IIRC that they were going to divest of Russian gas by the end of the year anyway


40% of their imports?!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's right Putin; remove the last card that was keeping your cash flow alive, and Germany from being fully pissed at you.
I'm sure it will work out as well as your invasion plan on Ukraine.


Russia has just signed a huge contract with China, and will likely try to expand on that.

Right now the cash flow you're talking about is kind of irrelevant, because you know, Russia can't farking spend it!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Ach! Meine Kuchen!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For topics such as this, can we not link to such trash websites?

/I mean, if Fark insists on having trash websites on main page.
//Otherwise I'd be gleeful if they get nixed totally
///if Fark isn't a "news" aggregator, what is it?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a thread further down, some smarter farker says Russia doesn't have the ability to store the gas so shipping is their only option.  Not sure what happens if they lose the valve at the gas field.  I can only assume, it starts swelling up in to a huge mountain and then the commissar comes by, says "Good verk, peasant" and lights up a huge Cuban cigar.   There's a ground shattering ka-boom! or ka-blaski!  When the smoke clears, they are smudged and their clothes are torn and burned but they're amazingly still alive. Next scene, they are cleaned up and dressed again.  The peasant has an idea to use "Acmeski Giant Russian Weather Balloon (not UFO)" to store the gas.  The balloon inflates and pulls Russia off the planet.  Commissar yells "Do somethingski!" and peasant pokes the balloon with a needle.  Russia circles the planet a couple of times and crashes back in Asia which it is a part of.  The crash throws peasant and Commissar in to Putin office.  Putin says "Did you take care of Russia's gas problem?"  Peasant and commissar look at each other and commissary says "Yes, Mr. President.  Russia's gas problem all taken care of sir."  Putin farts and say "You are both liars.  To the gulag!"
Closing scene:  Peasant and Commissar are chained together, chipping rocks.  Commissar say "At least I never have to deal with Russian gas again."  Peasant farts and his face turns red.  Little red hammer and sickle red.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Checked yesterday.  Gas prices look the same on either side of the pond.  Diesel was very expensive in Europe.  I'm not going to check today.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: fastfxr: Our news propaganda is just as bad as Russia's.

BOTH SIDES!!


Saying that your own media is feeding you bullshiat doesn't mean that you are supporting Russia it just means that you are aware.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he's halting one of the few things that currently brings Russia actual hard cash? Bold move, Potton.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: And this surprises who?


Merkel probably. She looks like such an idiot now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xanadian: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 500x333]
'I fart een your general directionz! Vait, I don't fart. NO GAZ FOR YOUZ!!'

He looks so constipated there...


Might be, he's supposedly dying from bowl cancer.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bummer about the EastMed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: SpectroBoy: Pooty's tantrum will hurt Russia worse than Germany.
Russia NEEDS the revenue desperately.

The rest of the world will rally to help cover the energy supply problem in Germany/Europe. It won't be painless, but this will be worse for Russia than Europe.

The official side arm of the Russian government:
[Fark user image 591x395]

Its likely just meant as a warning, because indeed, this will end up sucking more for Russia, once Europe stops using Russian gas.

Note that they haven't cut the gas supply, they're just "fiddling with it".

If Russia cuts it, its likely breach of contract. Because Europe actually has a contractual obligation out to like 2030 or something.


Contracts only matter when both parties are being lawful.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bold strategy Cotton Putin.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xanadian: Good thing Germany has all those nuclear reactors to help pick up some of the slack...


In the short term, yes.  It's a good thing.  Otherwise, Germany would be hurting worse.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: xanadian: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 500x333]
'I fart een your general directionz! Vait, I don't fart. NO GAZ FOR YOUZ!!'

He looks so constipated there...

Might be, he's supposedly dying from bowl cancer.


Hope it's really, really painful.

Just wish it would kill him quickly.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Ketchuponsteak: SpectroBoy: Pooty's tantrum will hurt Russia worse than Germany.
Russia NEEDS the revenue desperately.

The rest of the world will rally to help cover the energy supply problem in Germany/Europe. It won't be painless, but this will be worse for Russia than Europe.

The official side arm of the Russian government:
[Fark user image 591x395]

Its likely just meant as a warning, because indeed, this will end up sucking more for Russia, once Europe stops using Russian gas.

Note that they haven't cut the gas supply, they're just "fiddling with it".

If Russia cuts it, its likely breach of contract. Because Europe actually has a contractual obligation out to like 2030 or something.

Contracts only matter when both parties are being lawful.


Exactly. So if Russia cuts the gas, I'd say the contract is void.

But they haven't, they've just kinda, fiddled a bit with it. I think that's a just a warning, as for obvious reasons, Russia doesn't want to violate that contract.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: xanadian: Good thing Germany has all those nuclear reactors to help pick up some of the slack...

In the short term, yes.  It's a good thing.  Otherwise, Germany would be hurting worse.


Pretty sure they decommissioned them recently.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Arkkuss: This is inevitable when you allow yourself to become dependent on authoritarian regimes.

Really hoping someone in Russia gets sick of this and decides Putin has to go one way or another.


Let's hope China doesn't start a stupid war and stop selling everyone electronics.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Checked yesterday.  Gas prices look the same on either side of the pond.  Diesel was very expensive in Europe.  I'm not going to check today.


Six months ago, before the actual invasion, gas (natural gas not petrol) prices were already shooting up and since a lot of electricity across Europe is produced from natural gas electricity prices started shooting up as well.
Here in the UK some of our smaller energy suppliers (essentially companies of a dozen people in a tiny office somewhere buying and selling energy on the open market) started going out of business because they had thousands of customers on fixed price deals but were now having to buy energy on the open market at a higher price than they were charging.
I saw the early reports and found a deal from one of the big, major, suppliers that was fixed for two years at 20p per kwh electricity and 3.8p per kwh for gas.
A couple of weeks ago the best deal from that supplier was only fixed for one year and was 50p and 17p....

Just checked today and they're not giving out quotes at all.

France has a lot of nuclear so is somewhat insulated. Germany was shutting down all their nuclear plants and banking on gas and solar, but AFAIK they still have some nuclear generation due for shut down that could be kept running.
The UK has aging nuclear because when the decision to replace them was due the then Labour government kicked the can down the road. When Cameron was elected he signed deals for a couple of new nuclear power stations, but a decade ago China was our friend so one was financed by China and the other was also an actual Chinese design....  So those have had to go back and start from scratch meaning more delay so they'll both be a decade from operation at least. We have a lot of fracking potential but they were shut down because of environmental concerns and huge political objections about earthquakes.
We do have a lot of wind and solar, but not enough to do without gas.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The EU has been talking de-coupling from Russian energy so this will just hasten it along.
As the sanction wall comes down on Russia:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
