 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Don't know if its lucky or not because of the extra birthday toasts of drinks, but this family has had three generations beat 100,000-to-one odds to ALL be born on St Patrick's Day   (thesun.ie) divider line
3
    More: Sappy, Ireland, Republic of Ireland, St Patrick's Day, The Sun, News of the World, mum Katie Chisholm, Irish bar, Dublin  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 9:04 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would suspect with the billions of people out there you could pick any random date and find some family.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Odds, or Obstetricians?
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Birthdays aren't random. And with several billion people in the world, 100,000:1 odds aren't uncommon even if births _were_ random.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.