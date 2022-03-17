 Skip to content
(NBC News)   WHO says COVID is rising again? I dunno. THIRD BASE   (nbcnews.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In Canada, we've apparently decided that the pandemic is over. Despite the fact being that it is obviously not. So, case rates are on the rise again.

Omicron's just the gentle variant of the times. I wonder if God's game of Plague Inc is going to unlock the bleeding from orifices node next. That'll get people to get serious about it again.
 
Creoena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a good thing we're removing mask mandates, gathering like it's 2019, removing testing facilities, eliminating contact tracing, returning to the office, and forgetting COVID exists...oh wait.

/our world leadership has failed us
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WHO cares?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creoena: It's a good thing we're removing mask mandates, gathering like it's 2019, removing testing facilities, eliminating contact tracing, returning to the office, and forgetting COVID exists...oh wait.

/our world leadership has failed us


You can't do it for years and years and not have people freak out. I'm doing it, the govt still has them in place at work. I still do it at the grocery store and stuff and SOME people still are. But humans are reactionary. Until we get the next surge, no one cares. They want to be "free". Or whatever the hell they think that is.

You can't expect people who rely on votes for their job to do the right thing if it means risking their job. They just don't do it.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just yesterday, I pointed all of this out.  Right at the same time that we are easing restrictions and effectively calling an end to COVID, cases are on the rise, and a couple of very high-profile people have already caught it.

It is my firm opinion right about now that it is still up to YOU to keep YOU safe.  Stay away from people at the very least.  Wash your hands every time you get the chance.  Wear a mask in places that are particularly crowded.

Because this thing is coming back.  And this time it might not be the little floofy thing that Omicron was.
 
