(CBS News)   Ukraine's power grid now synchronized to the EU instead of Russia. For some reason this was completed years ahead of schedule   (cbsnews.com) divider line
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, in current events ...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Syncing up periods normally takes a few weeks rather than years.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well conducted. Viva la resistance!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're really amping things up over there, huh?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Not surprising. Syncing up periods normally takes a few weeks rather than years.


Menstruation jokes aren't funny.

Period.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peki: They're really amping things up over there, huh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
By "Synchronizing" they mean actually shifting the phase of the Ukrainian grid to match that of the EU before making the connection?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice! Now if Russia does steal Ukraine, when they plug it in, it'll short out the Siberia.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ohm my god. I'm shocked!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This thread has a lot of potential.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet it was a winding path to get to the core of this. It's transformative nonetheless.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Syncing a power plant to a grid is much easier when it was off line because it was disconnected because of idiots trying to take out the power lines.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Watt?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Simple. All the Polish electricians decided "Fark Russia" and got it done just out of spite.
 
