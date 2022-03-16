 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Is Isotonitazene (ISO) really 20 times stronger than Fentanyl? Don't know as Subby just does pot   (wfla.com) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
etonitazene first made by Swiss CIBA in the 1950s is probably still the most potent
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a load of hooey.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Needle And The Spoon
Youtube oLPCyt9ine8


/no thank you
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...the drug, which they say is so potent that it can affect a person in proximity who hasn't even tried to ingest it.

"Isotonitazene, also known as ISO, is so strong that it can kill just by coming in contact with someone's skin or being accidentally inhaled."

O_O
 
