colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly shows at least some of those Russian soldiers really don't want to be there - invasion is one of our all -time more tragic events
 
Muta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is from a couple weeks ago.
 
usahole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least they didn't shoot the dog
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm amazed the russian soldiers aren't just machine-gunning everyone who gets in their face. That sort of restraint from an invading army in a hot war zone is unheard of.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Again?
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

usahole: At least they didn't shoot the dog


Of course not, they aren't American police.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They look like nervous as neighbourhood kids who stepped on the wrong lawn while playing GI Ivanovich
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I'm amazed the russian soldiers aren't just machine-gunning everyone who gets in their face. That sort of restraint from an invading army in a hot war zone is unheard of.


Not really, most  soldiers don't want to gun down everyone they meet.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: KRSESQ: I'm amazed the russian soldiers aren't just machine-gunning everyone who gets in their face. That sort of restraint from an invading army in a hot war zone is unheard of.

Not really, most  soldiers don't want to gun down everyone they meet.


Most soldiers, maybe.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

keldaria: usahole: At least they didn't shoot the dog

Of course not, they aren't American police.


:rolleyes:
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'YOU SHALL NOT PASS!
Go back to Russia & apologize to your mothers if they haven't died of shame already!
Bad bad soldier boys - everyone of you!'
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
old video is old
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

keldaria: usahole: At least they didn't shoot the dog

Of course not, they aren't American police.


chatlayer.aiView Full Size
 
