 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Sex, drugs, and Catholic schools   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
    More: Creepy, House, Boarding house, Child abuse, Human sexual behavior, Ampleforth College, Boarding school, British boarding school, Ampleforth  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lazy totalfarkers not leaving any comments for people to comment on
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ridiculously rude behavior of Catholic school kids and the laughably poor supervision they are given has been a worldwide stereotype for decades.

Who is surprised by this? Who would pay money to send their kid to a Catholic school?
 
Sail Hatan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An uncomfortable use and frequency of the word "penetration," in this article.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the school's statements...

"Those kids that were screwing? Yeah, we couldn't confirm actual penetration. 81 kids snuck out & partied? Yeah, we didn't say anything about the drunk kid 'cuz, y'know, he's in hospital so there's no plausible deniability - but the missing kid was only, like, missing for 15 minutes, and we punished the others, so, we're good. Oh, as to the fear about kiddie-diddling monks? None of them are currently under suspicion, so, that's fine, too."
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boy, that scene from Kentucky Fried Movie really burned itself unto my brain, didn't it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Catholic Girls
Youtube KVVhsOIhnMg
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A Samuel L Bronkowotz Production?
 
whtriced
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
where's the Neanderthal that is in every sex ed thread poo pooing the idea of sex education?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Father Paul was a willing participant.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sted's handmaid really needs to run a tighter ship. Maybe bring in Aunt Lydia to fix it.
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am shocked, SHOCKED!!! to read that collage kids were drinking and having sex.  It is probably the first time that has ever happened.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buster_v: The ridiculously rude behavior of Catholic school kids and the laughably poor supervision they are given has been a worldwide stereotype for decades.

Who is surprised by this? Who would pay money to send their kid to a Catholic school?


My parents. I never got to sex, drugs, or rock and roll though. It did ensure I was at least a lapsed Catholic, and an agnostic at most.

The stereotypes are real, parents send their problem children thinking God will straighten them out, but it's like prison and you end up getting into worse groups.
 
Creoena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...Ampleforth is a safe school. Our students know it and our parents and staff know it too."

Scandal has surrounded Ampleforth in recent years and an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse published a highly critical report in August 2018 that said "appalling sexual abuse [was] inflicted over decades on children as young as seven".

Yes, completely safe.  No problems whatsoever.

/how the Catholic church hasn't been abolished is beyond me
//then again, how any church/religion hasn't been abolished is beyond me
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

"You know how us Catholic girls can be..."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buster_v: Who is surprised by this? Who would pay money to send their kid to a Catholic school?


Lutherans..
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Catholic School Girls Rule (Remastered)
Youtube v6rH9fqIl6M
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Boy, that scene from Kentucky Fried Movie really burned itself unto my brain, didn't it.


You are not alone.....
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"monks of concern"
 
Gunboat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buster_v: The ridiculously rude behavior of Catholic school kids and the laughably poor supervision they are given has been a worldwide stereotype for decades.

Who is surprised by this? Who would pay money to send their kid to a Catholic school?


Came here for this. Obvious tag out back, playing hooky, and smoking.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Billy Joel - Only The Good Die Young (HQ with lyrics)
Youtube rlEvh-DZ-kE
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So a system known for short pleated skirts, thin white cotton blouses, knee socks and ... Sorry need a minute.

/Atheist sent to Catholic high school by atheist parents because it was a good college preparatory school
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wouldestous: lazy totalfarkers not leaving any comments for people to comment on


I think they saw the headline and immediately retreated to pornhub.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.