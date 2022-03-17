 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Employee who posted YouTube videos slamming the product he's beta-testing is SHOCKED to learn his employer doesn't approve   (arstechnica.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company fires employee for proving that a product line they've been promoting for years without releasing is still not safe.

It's Tesla and Full-Self Driving. That's relevant since they've been hawking it like it's ready for primetime for years and it's only the mean government refusing to let them use it..
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beta tests like that all have NDAs. you dont just post the info you are collecting, to youtube, regardless of what product or program you are helping to beta test.

He was trying to monetize his participation in the test program. What an idiot.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Tesla owned by that guy who owns Starlink and recently refused to block any Russian sites on the Starlinks he sent to Ukraine because he believes in absolute free speech?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His whining only makes it worse. There's a reason that the policy basically says "don't be a dick." He demonstrated a lack of common sense, and poor judgment, resulting in irresponsible social media activity, and his actions resulted in termination of his employment & expulsion from the FSD beta program.

It's not like this was news to him, either - they warned him the last time he did something like this, and this was his reaction:

Bernal told CNBC that after the March 2021 video first ran, "a manager from my Autopilot team tried to dissuade me from posting any negative or critical content in the future that involved FSD Beta. They held a video conference with me but never put anything in writing."

Basically, "they warned me but I figured, hey, they didn't write it down - just told me - so I had a loophole I could exploit." He's a schmuck who pushed it just a little too far, got smacked down, and whined about it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: beta tests like that all have NDAs. you dont just post the info you are collecting, to youtube, regardless of what product or program you are helping to beta test.

He was trying to monetize his participation in the test program. What an idiot.


Yeah, basically, and his employer was fine with it as long as he didn't do anything stupid. This wasn't the first time he did something stupid - just his last time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Dumbass.


And tesla let him beta test their self driving attempt on public roads.
 
Likwit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fereals: foo monkey: Dumbass.

And tesla let him beta test their self driving attempt on public roads.


Farkers like to make it sound like it's some huge issue, but they're actually very strict about who has access to the beta and how they use it. You can be removed for driving shiattily even when not on FSD, you can be removed for not intervening enough when the system gets wonky, and you can be removed for not keeping your eyes on the road. You have to let them track you for a 1,000 miles over at least a week before you can even get in.

This guy was using the system incorrectly. He might still have his job had he not released the video, but he definitely would have lost his FSD privileges.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
John Bernal: "I'm a millennial / z'er and super duper woke. A member of a protected species. I Can't Be Fired!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is why NDAs exist.

Don't talk about your farking job.
 
Cormee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sforce: Isn't Tesla owned by that guy who owns Starlink and recently refused to block any Russian sites on the Starlinks he sent to Ukraine because he believes in absolute free speech?


Yeah... and that's where the similarities end 🤔
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This wasn't the first time he did something stupid - just his last time.


TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Yeah, this is why NDAs exist.

Don't talk about your farking job.


Yeah, this is why NDAs exist.

Talk about your job. Post videos. Pretty weird how this got amplified by posting it
 
