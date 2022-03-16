 Skip to content
(NBC News) Papa Putin's Pizza still open in Russia (nbcnews.com)
97
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not surprised
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds about right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You pay for the pizza but the racism is always free?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
disgusting ethics, disgusting pizza, papa johns
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: That sounds about right.


Right indeed
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You pay for the pizza but the racism is always free?


Still waiting on the large white pizza from PJ for $14.88.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though Shiatter had been ousted?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Papa Dzhon's. Rolls right off the tongue.


Papa Dzhon's.  Rolls right off the tongue.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the African-American players in the NFL are still the major problem for Papa John's??
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Papa John's has ceased all operations in Russia. This is an American franchise owner that is refusing to close his stores. Where he's going to get supplies of red sugar paste and grated rubber to keep them open is beyond me.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at the end of the day, they appreciate a good pizza


Fair enough, but what does that have to do with Papa John's?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing


Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.

 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't Russia been punished enough already?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears the grease doesn't fun far from the cheese.
 
ijit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always called them Poppa's John. You know, like dad's toilet or something.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Papa John's requires Russian fracking fluid to make their garlic "butter" sauce

Pretty sure they just package it, with no additional processing required
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep expecting to read the news and find out that some brand or company that I think is decent is actually doing something horrific, but time and time again it just end up being the shiatty companies led by shiatty people making shiatty products that still stand up for the shiattiest human beings on the planet.

Go figure.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.



The shocker is that Sbarro not only still exists, but is in the 19 spot.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Papa John's once when I was living in Columbus.  It tasted like card board, cheap cheese and ketchup. It  came with some weird dipping sauce and it gave me heart burn for 24 hrs.

I'd rather have a Farking salad than That shiat.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you are in a shiat-town when the best they got pizzawise is a chain like PJ.

So not surprised it is still going in Russia
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: fragMasterFlash: You pay for the pizza but the racism is always free?

Still waiting on the large white pizza from PJ for $14.88.



 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't work for Deutsche Bank, its not gonna work for you.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read a thing about how their still open in Russia because Russians like good pizza.

If they liked good pizza Papa John's would be out out of business years ago.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One pepperoni and polonium for delivery!
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I had Papa John's once when I was living in Columbus.  It tasted like card board, cheap cheese and ketchup. It  came with some weird dipping sauce and it gave me heart burn for 24 hrs.

I'd rather have a Farking salad than That shiat.


Yeah, to me, that's the big dealbreaker with Papa Johns (they actually removed the apostrophe in a re-branding) -- the sauce is way too farking sweet.

If you must get pizza from one of the big national chains, I'd probably go with Domino's.  But pizza doesn't seem to be one of those things that big chains do well.  Find a local pizzeria.  Any town of any size will have one.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Shaq think?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I had Papa John's once when I was living in Columbus.  It tasted like card board, cheap cheese and ketchup. It  came with some weird dipping sauce and it gave me heart burn for 24 hrs.

I'd rather have a Farking salad than That shiat.


There's a reason for the garlic dipping sauce and peppers full of raw vinegar: it's to kill the taste of the pizza.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.



I also need to point out that wherever I see "Papa Murphy's Pizza" I internally translate it to Peter Murphy's Pizza and I immediately think "It's the pizza that cuts YOU up."

Peter Murphy - Cuts You Up
Youtube UrfFHzqGBZI
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: 12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.


The shocker is that Sbarro not only still exists, but is in the 19 spot.


You know how nobody reads USA Today unless you get a "free" one shoved under the door when you stay at a hotel?

That's Sbarro, and airport/mall food courts
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Medic Zero: 12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.


The shocker is that Sbarro not only still exists, but is in the 19 spot.

You know how nobody reads USA Today unless you get a "free" one shoved under the door when you stay at a hotel?

That's Sbarro, and airport/mall food courts


And NYC. It's my favorite pizza place.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.



By sales rank.  Rank also has other definitions in slang.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the majority of companies who have any business in Russia have done. Just make a public statement like you have exited the scene to placate the public while it's still business as usual.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had it, now most definitely never will.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their pizza is garbage, anyway.  I've only had it once as a guest at an old friend's house, so if Papa Racist wants to continue to serve crap pizza to Russians I say do it.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: 12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.


I also need to point out that wherever I see "Papa Murphy's Pizza" I internally translate it to Peter Murphy's Pizza and I immediately think "It's the pizza that cuts YOU up."

[YouTube video: Peter Murphy - Cuts You Up]


Yo! Did you see the new Bauhaus youtube page? Something special about to drop!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.



The only two on there that I would kind of recommend (Round Table and Grimaldi's) both closed down near me.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporate said they are pulling support.  WTF more do you guys want?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have a problem with this?  I say good on Papa John's. Keep your stores open. Open more stores. Close all restaurants but Papa John's. Let the Russian people get just a taste of the pain Ukraine is going through.  Only when Pooty stops this madness will the greasy diarrhea and gut wrenching  pizza cramps end.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist party?"
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Medic Zero: 12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.


The shocker is that Sbarro not only still exists, but is in the 19 spot.

You know how nobody reads USA Today unless you get a "free" one shoved under the door when you stay at a hotel?

That's Sbarro, and airport/mall food courts


You had hoped there would be something edible at the turnpike rest area? Welcome to Sbarro!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Medic Zero: 12349876: Boe: I didn't know Papa John's was still a thing

Still number 4 and way ahead of number 5.


The shocker is that Sbarro not only still exists, but is in the 19 spot.

You know how nobody reads USA Today unless you get a "free" one shoved under the door when you stay at a hotel?

That's Sbarro, and airport/mall food courts


And the big highway rest stops with the like 3-restaurant food "court"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I ordered papa johns pizza one time. That was enough
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe they entered in to some really shiatty franchise agreements, who knows.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you really want to punish the Russians you would open more Papa Jon's there.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be clear, it's a franchise owner refusing to close the stores, not the Papa John's company.  The company said it would suspend all operations.   Now it's up to the company to decide if they're going to refuse to do business with that franchise.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Biological warfare is illegal.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

berylman: This is what the majority of companies who have any business in Russia have done. Just make a public statement like you have exited the scene to placate the public while it's still business as usual.


Do you understand that in the franchise model, stores are independently owned and operated? In this case the company has stopped all corporate activity in Russia. This is the story of an American asshole franchise owner refusing to close his stores in Russia. He's probably violating his franchise contract and Papa John's lawyers are working out how terminate it. They need to do it quick because idiots like you are too stupid to understand what is going on.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of course Russians enjoy good pizza, but they are stuck with Papa John's instead.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

max_pooper: berylman: This is what the majority of companies who have any business in Russia have done. Just make a public statement like you have exited the scene to placate the public while it's still business as usual.

Do you understand that in the franchise model, stores are independently owned and operated? In this case the company has stopped all corporate activity in Russia. This is the story of an American asshole franchise owner refusing to close his stores in Russia. He's probably violating his franchise contract and Papa John's lawyers are working out how terminate it. They need to do it quick because idiots like you are too stupid to understand what is going on.


It also exposes how transparently feeble the "legal cover" of a franchise agreement really is. McDonald's has repeatedly used "it's up to the franchise owners" as an excuse over the wages they offer.
 
