vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Margins get called in.
Get your fourth shot when you can.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I got Moderna instead of Pfizer like all my other shots.  It's apparently better to mix it up.  🤷‍♀
 
p89tech
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, but it does wonders for the Pfizers bottom line.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm well past four, subby

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
270 subjects in a non-randomized trial.

Bad subby, bad!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The emergency approval request for the 4th shot is for everyone NOT in that category.  Looking forward to getting mine, ya whippersnappers!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The average farker gets bi-weekly boosters and wears three masks
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're developing a shot/booster that's Omicron-specific, aren't they?
 
