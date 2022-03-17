 Skip to content
(The Center Square)   "Would you like a bag, sir?" "Oh, no thanks, I'll just knock this one back while I drive"   (thecentersquare.com) divider line
19
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they have drive up windows at the daqiuri stand.

That was a thing in Louisiana when I was much younger, don't know about now.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Extends service area and permits off premises catering". I think that allows drive-thru daiquiris.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think in saw singles at NC gas stations. Pennsylvania forget they are and above the Mason-Dixon Line? I know the western part does sometimes.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any chance of buying beer outside a state store?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No Drinking In Public (The Simpsons)
Youtube Y8C2mt-0ORA
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's all good, just introduce yellow "shame" license plates for convicted DUI offenders. It's worked great as a deterrent in Ohio.... right?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Want to guess the alcohol level (ABV) of drive through frozen margarita bars is?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would take a minimum of 115 brain freezes before catching a buzz on drive thru-frozen drink bars.
 
rfenster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Want to guess the alcohol level (ABV) of drive through frozen margarita bars is?


seventeen percent?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The places I've been have a piece of tape to hold down the straw, making it a "sealed container". If you take off the tape, it becomes an open container WRT open container laws. In theory, you're supposed to get to your destination before "opening" the container. Also, it covers delivery drivers as they're transporting a sealed container under the aegis of the license of the restaurant or liquor store.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can it really be worse than buying a $35 cocktail at a music festival beer garden?

/what, no tip?
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Want to guess the alcohol level (ABV) of drive through frozen margarita bars is?


Five percent?

Am I getting warmer?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully one of this Republican's relatives are killed by a drunk driver.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rfenster: tonguedepressor: Want to guess the alcohol level (ABV) of drive through frozen margarita bars is?

seventeen percent?


Maybe. Very much diminished in your attempt to get lit I'm afraid
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hopefully one of this Republican's relatives are killed by a drunk driver.


He'll find a way to blame the relative. These aren't 90s Republicans, they're all pure evil now
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Begoggle: Hopefully one of this Republican's relatives are killed by a drunk driver.

He'll find a way to blame the relative. These aren't 90s Republicans, they're all pure evil now


I don't think you were paying attention in the '90s
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: Let me know when they have drive up windows at the daqiuri stand.
That was a thing in Louisiana when I was much younger, don't know about now.


They are still there, where I lived their proliferation was almost comical.

An old boss of mine was instrumental in a ruling that allowed them to continue operations.  He demonstrated in court that it was easier to crack open a beer than it was to get a straw out from under the tape, pull the paper off, and insert the straw.  That meant a win.

I swear though that I was handed a daiquiri or two that had the straw inserted and just a paper cap on the straw.

Louisiana loved its booze more than any place I've been, it was as if booze was a fundamental right.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Mississippi is the only state without an open-container law on the state level.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the state did it temporarily to help bars during the pandemic closures, but the regulations expired. for one bar I stop at time to time, to-go drinks and takeout were the only things keeping the owners afloat all those months. I don't have a problem with the state passing this - it's no different than a bar selling a six pack to go

/the only to go drinks I ever get are the wine slushies at the convenience store down the road. brother-in-law stops and picks us up a few whenever we have family gatherings at my place. they make for an enjoyable afternoon
 
