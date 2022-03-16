 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Wait - I had something for this
    Obvious, 2007 singles, Memory, Guy Fawkes Night, That that is is that that is not is not is that it it is, Alzheimer's disease, All rights reserved, phone calls, late 50s  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You do know you're asking Market Watch right?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a Bo Burnham gif?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're thinking about the Here After:

"What am I Here After?"
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Totally normal. Oh, I'll have a Corona.

So, anyway--what were you saying?
 
trialpha
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What website is this again?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have an acquaintance who has been studying aging for about 15 years, got a PhD at 78. She says forgetting things more often is normal as you age and not a sign of dementia.  Having trouble recalling something is also normal, memory cross-referencing gets more complicated as you age.

/20 minute naps are okay, sleeping all afternoon is not.
//Don't stress about occasional insomnia
///Gaining a kilo or two every decade is fine.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've met a number of people over 50 suffering from CRS - can't remember shiat.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sucks remembering all of it ..
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, I've met a number of people over 50 suffering from CRS - can't remember shiat.


as a 57-yr old absolutely can confirm. it's annoying as

and don't get meeeeeeeee started on theeeeeeeeee tinnitus.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why I started taking gingko viagra so I could remember what the fark I'm doing.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After 50?! Uh-oh!
 
Denjiro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My grandfather used to say one of the perks of getting older was every time he watched a movie it was the first time.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happiness is good health, a bad memory, and enough horse tranquilizers to take down a herd of elephants.

Isn't that right, imaginary space elf? <looks over>
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always thought as I got older my hard drive storage in my brain gets a bit fragmented like any other storage device. Be nice if I could run a CHKDSK and DEFRAG on my brain every now and then.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. Theres no way I'm making it to 50
 
woodjf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

natazha: I have an acquaintance who has been studying aging for about 15 years, got a PhD at 78. She says forgetting things more often is normal as you age and not a sign of dementia.  Having trouble recalling something is also normal, memory cross-referencing gets more complicated as you age.

/20 minute naps are okay, sleeping all afternoon is not.
//Don't stress about occasional insomnia
///Gaining a kilo or two every decade is fine.


Loosing your car keys is normal. Loosing them and finding them in the fridge is a sign 🪧.
 
Monac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think there is a Samuel L. Jackson movie coming out on the subject of memory.  "Memories on a Plane" or "Snakes on a Memory" or something like that.

(Boy, nobody is ever going to let him forget that movie.  Until they forget about it.)
 
