(SoraNews24)   Being homeless just got harder now that you have to pay to sleep on cardboard   (soranews24.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It still looks uncomfortable.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It still looks uncomfortable.


Would make one long for a futon
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aasu Danboru is also making these beds available to everyone through the Japanese online retail site Rakuten for 5,940 yen (US$50) each. That might seem steep for a bed made of cardboard boxes, but what price can you put on not having to worrying that your bed might implode on you in the middle of the night?

Oh, FFS. A Coleman Converta Folding Cot costs less than that, supports more height (up to 6'6") weight (up to 225 lbs.) and lasts for years of use.

Pull the other one, it's got bells on.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do refrigerators still come in cardboard boxes
Youtube Q4CdncoWXUE
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be good to keep guests at a minimum

Annoying Brother: "Hey Bob, mind if me and the missus come visit you next week?"
Bob: "Sure, but you will have to sleep on cardboard boxes."
Annoying Brother: "Uh, now that I remember it, we have other plans next week. Maybe some other time."
Bob" "Sure."
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would crush that thing.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I made those when I was 8 years old farking around and finding out
 
