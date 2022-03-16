 Skip to content
(CNN)   Øøps   (cnn.com) divider line
30
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passengers onboard live-tweeted the grounding, which was due to wind.

Uh, no, it was due to idiocy, because wind should have been taken into account, either as part of the maneuvering plan or by the harbor pilot.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries.  There's a guy in Egypt who is good with these situations.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In b4 banal holy grail refs
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...safe to get back in the virus-filled water...

That's some turgid prose there, Mr. CNN Copy Editor.  A tad non-factual and I have to say, please write your Michael Chrichton fanfic somewhere else.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you doing on a cruise ship? The universe is doing you a favor.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: No worries.  There's a guy in Egypt who is good with these situations.
[Fark user image 425x239]


I thought he got a job in Ukraine.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs


The person responsible for getting the references in before the "in before" comment has been sacked.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs


I hope a møøse bites your sister.
 
venton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mynd you, running aground in the Dominican Replic Kan be pretti nasti...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Puerto Plata was the first stop in the seven-day cruise, which had set out from Orlando on March 12.

Isn't Orlando in the farking middle of the state??? How can a cruise ship leave from there?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, FREE Cruise and an additional FREE cruise.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another ship flying under a flag of convenience and incompetent operators.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flab: Puerto Plata was the first stop in the seven-day cruise, which had set out from Orlando on March 12.

Isn't Orlando in the farking middle of the state??? How can a cruise ship leave from there?


If you'd ever been to Orlando, you'd wonder why anything stayed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs


NORWEGIAN EUNT DOMUS!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That craft has the same capacity as the Metropolitan Opera. Which would explain why it has the handling characteristics of an Opera House.
Ugly bloody thing
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buserror: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs

The person responsible for getting the references in before the "in before" comment has been sacked.


The person responsible for sacking the person responsible for getting the references in before the "in before" has been sacked.

We apologize for the inconvenience.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Passengers onboard live-tweeted the grounding, which was due to wind.

Uh, no, it was due to idiocy, because wind should have been taken into account, either as part of the maneuvering plan or by the harbor pilot.


I'm definitely no boat expert but how the Fark does wind affect a ship that weighs that much?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Summoner101: NORWEGIAN EUNT DOMUS!


Norvegienses ite domum, more like... now go write it it out one hundred times or I'll chop your balls off.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Flab: Puerto Plata was the first stop in the seven-day cruise, which had set out from Orlando on March 12.

Isn't Orlando in the farking middle of the state??? How can a cruise ship leave from there?

If you'd ever been to Orlando, you'd wonder why anything stayed.


I have been to the Mouse parts of Orlando, but didn't get the pleasure of visiting the rest of the city.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buserror: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs

The person responsible for getting the references in before the "in before" comment has been sacked.


Alright, since we're not allowed Python...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: In b4 banal holy grail refs

NORWEGIAN EUNT DOMUS!


People called Norweigian they go the house?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not aground. Maybe it's just stunned, or pining for the fjords.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA "repatriated"  ?
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like the Norwegian Escape just turned into the Norwegian Invasion.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And if not for the courage of the fearless crew the Norwegian Escape would be lost
 
JZDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flab: Puerto Plata was the first stop in the seven-day cruise, which had set out from Orlando on March 12.

Isn't Orlando in the farking middle of the state??? How can a cruise ship leave from there?


I-4 East?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheFoz: koder: Passengers onboard live-tweeted the grounding, which was due to wind.

Uh, no, it was due to idiocy, because wind should have been taken into account, either as part of the maneuvering plan or by the harbor pilot.

I'm definitely no boat expert but how the Fark does wind affect a ship that weighs that much?


F = ma

Yes, m is huge, but a will still be non-zero.  And just enough to steer the boat out of the dredged channel it's supposed to stay in.

Same thing happened to the EverGiven, last year.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Once they unload the 4000 buffet sized passengers they should have another 10 feet or so of clearance.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flab: Puerto Plata was the first stop in the seven-day cruise, which had set out from Orlando on March 12.

Isn't Orlando in the farking middle of the state??? How can a cruise ship leave from there?


Sone dumbass thinks Port Canaveral is in Orlando instead of being 50 miles East of it.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
