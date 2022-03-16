 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "He was a man without a past, whose future was the imminent grave and whose present was a bitter fever of living." -Jack London, Martin Eden. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Past, Present, and Future edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack London is mostly known for The Call of the Wild, White Fang, and The Sea-Wolf, but maybe oddly the first book of his that I read was Martin Eden. This was mostly because I happened to find a copy of it laying around while bored out of my skull in high school detention for something or other, but even so it stuck with me. It's actually informed some of how I try to approach lightly editing for the Fark Fiction Anthologies: at one point in the novel, Martin Eden submits a series of poems for publishing, and finds to his horror that the editor had mangled them all before actually publishing them. Wikipedia, for what it's worth, says "Eden represents writers' frustration with publishers" which seems like a bit of a simplistic take but probably has elements of truth, and also probably why it resonates with me and my giant pile of rejection letters.

This list of writing tips from Jack London starts off with some interesting background ("Quick Facts About Jack London" sounds like it should have Chuck Norris punchlines in it) and then dives in:

1. Don't just dream up stories.  Go out and have genuine experiences. Everyone says 'write what you know' but that kind of means you have to know something.
2. Leave your comfort zone.  Challenge yourself. Accomplished writers can write engagingly about anything.
3. "Fiction pays best of all."
4. "Don't write too much. Don't dash off a 6,000-word story before breakfast."
5. "Keep a notebook. Travel with it, eat with it, sleep with it. Slap into it every stray thought that flutters up into your brain."

If nothing else, I've got number four covered!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

And even cooler than all that, we now have an actual FarkFiction.net Logo! That means we've finally hit the big time, doesn't it?  (Huge thanks, Fark!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: we should be caught up with submissions as of this morning. If you have submitted something to us and have not heard back with at least a 'we got it in, thanks!' then drop me a line at editors[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­oitcif­kr­af*ne­t (don't cut and paste that email, type it in! Fark mangles emails to stop scammers) and I'll find out what's going on. Thanks!
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations on the logo! It's about time if you ask me.
 
special20
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
we got it in, thanks
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would the prologue for my upcoming book count?
 
