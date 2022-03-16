 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   About 400 criminals are going to be wearing used bulletproof vests in Manhattan   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Sheriff, United States, Police, Constable, Coroner, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, bulletproof vests, Manhattan  
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2022 at 6:50 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russian mob?   No, they're in Brooklyn, I think.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone's going to special hell. The one where they have pedophiles and people that don't mute their mics in meetings.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How used?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why would I need a bulletproof vest when I myself am bulletproof?


/Manhattanite
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, did Trump and his cronies come back into town?

/DNRTFA yet
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: Why would I need a bulletproof vest when I myself am bulletproof?


/Manhattanite


That's the vodak talking, Ruskie.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Want to hear something crazy?

NYPD Annual Police Budget: $10 billion
NYC population: 8.4 million people

Ukraine's annual military spending: $5.9 billion
Ukraine's population: 44.1 million people

The US spends a LOT keeping us poors in our place. Like a LOT.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: But Suffolk County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Vicki DiStefano said her agency was unable to confirm whether the vests they donated were the ones that were taken.

is would seem that you would have settled that first and then put out an article.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably stolen by the cops. The Sheriff's office donates the vests, deputies deliver them so they know where they are stored and how poorly they are secured. The vests are probably on their way to a Michigan militia as we speak.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Criminals might get some, but I would think they'll also probably wind up on eBay or in pawn shops, where law abiding citizens will buy them, too.
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Want to hear something crazy?

NYPD Annual Police Budget: $10 billion
NYC population: 8.4 million people

Ukraine's annual military spending: $5.9 billion
Ukraine's population: 44.1 million people

The US spends a LOT keeping us poors in our place. Like a LOT.


How much of that is skimmed off the top though?

Don't forget to include the tax money to dickhead back pocket pipeline in the calculations, because we got a LOT of people overcharging for third rate shiat.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So are those easy to move on the black market or something? Or perhaps someone is intending to sell them to Ukraine instead of donating them.
 
moike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I put money on an inside job.  The white power chuds on the NYPD payroll saw an easy way to get the local proud boys gravy seals outfitted in body armor.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Copsplaining. Totally legit.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian mob?   No, they're in Brooklyn, I think.


They're mainly based in Brooklyn in Brighton Beach and Sheepshead Bay, but if there's money to be made, they'll hit up anywhere. Wouldn't be surprised if they have some spots in Manhattan. All those big banks to funnel money from cyberscams.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nah, criminals are gonna sell them. Why would they want to be caught wearing the evidence?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alebak: mongbiohazard: Want to hear something crazy?

NYPD Annual Police Budget: $10 billion
NYC population: 8.4 million people

Ukraine's annual military spending: $5.9 billion
Ukraine's population: 44.1 million people

The US spends a LOT keeping us poors in our place. Like a LOT.

How much of that is skimmed off the top though?

Don't forget to include the tax money to dickhead back pocket pipeline in the calculations, because we got a LOT of people overcharging for third rate shiat.


You're just describing a different problem, and one that arguably might be even worse than the more likely and pedestrian explanation.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline says 400 but article says 500.  Sounds like someone already took their cut...
 
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russian mob?   No, they're in Brooklyn, I think.


There is no "Russian" mob in Brooklyn.  Those are all Jews.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: Jake Havechek: Russian mob?   No, they're in Brooklyn, I think.

There is no "Russian" mob in Brooklyn.  Those are all Jews.


Okay, Ivan.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moike: I put money on an inside job.  The white power chuds on the NYPD payroll saw an easy way to get the local proud boys gravy seals outfitted in body armor.


How dare you speak of such nonsense without any evidence? I suppose you'd rather live in a world without cops, so you could break the law and get away with it?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Headline says 400 but article says 500.  Sounds like someone already took their cut...


Don't worry. New York's finest will get those 200 vests back in no time.
 
akallen404
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Want to hear something crazy?

NYPD Annual Police Budget: $10 billion
NYC population: 8.4 million people

Ukraine's annual military spending: $5.9 billion
Ukraine's population: 44.1 million people

The US spends a LOT keeping us poors in our place. Like a LOT.


It does lead to an interesting theory about where those vests went...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Headline says 400 but article says 500.  Sounds like someone already took their cut...


The headline says '400 criminals'

I assumed the difference was to make up for the people who need to wear 3 or 4 vests for sufficient coverage

s3media.247sports.comView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fissile: Jake Havechek: Russian mob?   No, they're in Brooklyn, I think.

There is no "Russian" mob in Brooklyn.  Those are all Jews.


The Israeli and Russian mafias may not be so distinct as one assumes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If they do find where the criminals are hiding out it probably won't help much to go in with guns blazing.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You'd think the post would be happy about this.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: If they do find where the criminals are hiding out it probably won't help much to go in with guns blazing.


I would guess there's a good chance it was police officers who stole them, so yeah, probably not.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.