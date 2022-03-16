 Skip to content
"Massive fire at a Walmart distribution center in Plainfield, Indiana right now" Massive is an understatement
4 hours ago  
markie_farkie
4 hours ago  
If you needed proof that Walmart was the nation's largest distributor of fatty, sugary, carb-laden foods, look no further.
 
LawPD
4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer
4 hours ago  
Yeah, that's a lot of plastic smoke.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
4 hours ago  
Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...
 
fragMasterFlash
3 hours ago  
Was Bezos hanging around there earlier, mentioning how nice of a distribution center that was, and what a shame it would be if something were to happen to it?
 
west.la.lawyer
3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...


same guy who wets their asbestos abatement projects, and same technique
 
gopher321
3 hours ago  
"Welcome to Walmart. Get the f*ck out now."
 
NewportBarGuy
3 hours ago  
"Hello, this is China. Would you like to reorder?"
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
Guess they rolled back their fire prevention methods
 
OdradekRex
3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: If you needed proof that Walmart was the nation's largest distributor of fatty, sugary, carb-laden foods, look no further.


Oh crap! My Cheesy Poofs!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
3 hours ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...


Seems like a good chance to get a trainee up there to just go to town.
 
Squid_for_Brains
3 hours ago  
That was my hometown.

You have no idea how on-point it is that the great disaster of our time would be a Gigantic Wal-mart Tire Fire.
 
Squid_for_Brains
3 hours ago  
Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see the smog from my porch in Indianapolis. It's Redneck Vesuvius all up in here.
 
Mad Scientist
3 hours ago  
Doritos burn furiously.
 
roddikinsathome
3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
[Fark user image 425x664]

I can see the smog from my porch in Indianapolis. It's Redneck Vesuvius all up in here.


Daaaaaaaaaaaaayuuuuuuuuum.
 
Jeff5
3 hours ago  
Jewish Space Lasers strike again...
 
Monty_Zoncolan
3 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...

Seems like a good chance to get a trainee up there to just go to town.


Yeah, send that new guy, what's his name? Donald... no, Darrel...

Daniel?

Yeah, send him.
 
NateAsbestos
2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...

same guy who wets their asbestos abatement projects, and same technique


That guy is a farking scrub, trust me. Right knob.
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
OldRod
2 hours ago  
I was a volunteer fireman for close to 25 years.  The technical term for that is "fully involved".  The non-technical term is "Wienie Roaster"

Had a small furniture making business burn down once - I thought the chemicals from that were bad.  I can't imagine what's in the smoke from this place
 
Naido
2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: west.la.lawyer: Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...

same guy who wets their asbestos abatement projects, and same technique

That guy is a farking scrub, trust me. Right knob.


Hoosier preferred alternative?
 
Squid_for_Brains
2 hours ago  
Smoke plume on weather radar:

https://twitter.com/seanashwx/status/1504172808678645772?s=21
 
koder
1 hour ago  
Walmart's having a fire sale.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

OldRod: I was a volunteer fireman for close to 25 years.  The technical term for that is "fully involved".  The non-technical term is "Wienie Roaster"

Had a small furniture making business burn down once - I thought the chemicals from that were bad.  I can't imagine what's in the smoke from this place


Yes, another would be a working fire.

Those big warehouses are basically ovens.
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
Based on the single hose, I guess they're just letting it burn to the ground?
 
BiffSpiffy
1 hour ago  
Has anyone heard or seen Putin today?  This would explain so much ...
 
soze
1 hour ago  
I've worked a couple of warehouse fires.  They are scary as fark and you never forget the smell.

The humans are all accounted for, though, which is what matters.  Let the motherfarker burn.

Ops is going to have some long, hard days ahead of them though.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
1 hour ago  
I bet that there was probably hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise destroyed. Maybe even thousands of dollars...  but, probably not thousands.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
[Fark user image 425x664]


That's how you get Real Merkins to eat, drink, and bathe in the debris.
 
Pinner
1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Doritos burn furiously.


Yep.
Fritos are a good firestarter.
Keep a small bag with camping gear.
 
Cheron
1 hour ago  
Children's toys and clothes, just a spark and they go up fast.
 
Cultured
1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
[Fark user image image 425x664]

I can see the smog from my porch in Indianapolis. It's Redneck Vesuvius all up in here.


I'm going to be laughing at "Redneck Vesuvius" for days. Thanks, I needed that.
 
gameshowhost
1 hour ago  

koder: Walmart's having a fire sale.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Meltmart.
 
soze
1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Based on the single hose, I guess they're just letting it burn to the ground?


The only way water will stop it after it reaches a certain size in the storage mods is if you dropped Lake Erie on it.  You can't spray enough water on it to take enough energy out of it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
[Fark user image 425x664]

I can see the smog from my porch in Indianapolis. It's Redneck Vesuvius all up in here.


Don't handle the potentially hazardous debris...Like the un-gloved hands in this picture....
 
Calehedron
1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Good thing they got that one guy, with the hose...


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Yeah, that's a lot of plastic smoke.


They had to put out a statement telling people who were tweeting pics of themselves holding materials related to the Amazon fire that they should stop because it could be highly toxic.
 
Another Government Employee
56 minutes ago  
Is this at the corner of Richard Pryor Blvd and Michael Jackson Lane?
 
LewDux
56 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Oh yeah...and my family & in-laws are having to shelter in place:
[Fark user image 425x664]

I can see the smog from my porch in Indianapolis. It's Redneck Vesuvius all up in here.


"avoid handling the debris"

You had one job
 
Peter von Nostrand
56 minutes ago  
Just a waste of water. Let it burn.
 
ditka80
56 minutes ago  
This has been a news story since around noontime. Smoke could was so big it registered on weather radar for hours.Y'all late to the party.
 
151
55 minutes ago  

ditka80: This has been a news story since around noontime. Smoke could was so big it registered on weather radar for hours.Y'all late to the party.


And you're late to fark, where breaking news was on digg
 
cfreak
54 minutes ago  

ditka80: This has been a news story since around noontime. Smoke could was so big it registered on weather radar for hours.Y'all late to the party.


Forgive us for not really being up on things happening in Indiana
 
UncleDirtNap
54 minutes ago  
Huh I didn't know pork rinds were that flammable.
 
Barnhawk72
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

               WELCOME TO FARK
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
53 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a big fire, alright. Hope there's nobody in there.
 
SumoJeb
53 minutes ago  
Oh no! All the ticky tacky!
 
