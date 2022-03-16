 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Two Florida men use Pulsar Manipulation Device to: A) Attempt to Manipulate Pulsars B) Attempt to Manipulate Quasars C) Attempt to steal gas from the Circle K
26
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strange stoopid things are always afoot at Floreduh Circle Ks.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I once dated a girl who told me her Grandfather started Circle K and named it after her. Her legal name did start with a K but she went by something completely different...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I once dated a girl who told me her Grandfather started Circle K and named it after her. Her legal name did start with a K but she went by something completely different...


Did he do it to shame his kid for naming his granddaughter Circle?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like how the article doesn't explain what a pulsar manipulation device is, and when you google it, you just get links back to the article.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Pulsar Manipulation Device? Didn't Morty get in trouble for using one of those once on "Rick & Morty"?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I like how the article doesn't explain what a pulsar manipulation device is, and when you google it, you just get links back to the article.


Could this be the elusive Step 2??

/goto 10
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I like how the article doesn't explain what a pulsar manipulation device is, and when you google it, you just get links back to the article.

Could this be the elusive Step 2??

/goto 10


I'm caught in a recursion loop and I don't like it.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should have used an inverse tachyon grid.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I like how the article doesn't explain what a pulsar manipulation device is, and when you google it, you just get links back to the article.


Ha! I just tried the same thing. WTF is a pulsar manipulation device and how does it work to help you steal gasoline?

And, seriously, I know that gas isn't cheap right now but it can't be as expensive as a pulsar manipulation device.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I once dated a girl who told me her Grandfather started Circle K and named it after her. Her legal name did start with a K but she went by something completely different...


Was she put in a burlap sack and beaten when insolent?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've heard that it doesn't take much effort to get a gas pump to freely dispense fuel if you have access to its internals and understand how electric fuel pumps and solenoid valves work. Why go to all the trouble of farking with the meter instead?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found Tri-Magnetic Displacement devices work better.  Why steal money when you can go to a universe where you're rich?
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I refuse to be manipulated.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [c.tenor.com image 640x640]


Nikki trying to sound like she stopped two super villians to keep her name in the news for the coming primary. She has a thing for gas pumps.

pensacolafishingforum.comView Full Size


She wants to be governor sooooooo bad.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [c.tenor.com image 640x640]

Nikki trying to sound like she stopped two super villians to keep her name in the news for the coming primary. She has a thing for gas pumps.

[pensacolafishingforum.com image 415x306]

She wants to be governor sooooooo bad.


I will vote for anyone that runs against Gov. DeathSentance
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: Intrepid00: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [c.tenor.com image 640x640]

Nikki trying to sound like she stopped two super villians to keep her name in the news for the coming primary. She has a thing for gas pumps.

[pensacolafishingforum.com image 415x306]

She wants to be governor sooooooo bad.

I will vote for anyone that runs against Gov. DeathSentance


By electing another Politician that will just grift as well? Let's try to not to put another dem potato up again. I think it's pretty bad the last one was a methhead.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Erma Gerdd: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I like how the article doesn't explain what a pulsar manipulation device is, and when you google it, you just get links back to the article.

Could this be the elusive Step 2??

/goto 10

I'm caught in a recursion loop and I don't like it.


I use a continuum transfunctioner.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll vote for Nikki
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vangelis!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I'll vote for Nikki


Nikki is unelectable in Florida. She doesn't like Publix subs according to her (god awful) Reddit AMA.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Monty_Zoncolan: I'll vote for Nikki

Nikki is unelectable in Florida. She doesn't like Publix subs according to her (god awful) Reddit AMA.


Oh, that is a hurdle... maybe she'll mention the Publix heiress who funded the Jan. 6 speeches in her ads but... that also would be a tough fight. Maybe if she tried the chicken fingers sub...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Intrepid00: Monty_Zoncolan: I'll vote for Nikki

Nikki is unelectable in Florida. She doesn't like Publix subs according to her (god awful) Reddit AMA.

Oh, that is a hurdle... maybe she'll mention the Publix heiress who funded the Jan. 6 speeches in her ads but... that also would be a tough fight. Maybe if she tried the chicken fingers sub...


Be kind of funny complaining about less then ethical actions while yourself was using tax payer money to slap political ads in gas stations.
 
