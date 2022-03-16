|
Fark NotNewsletter: So I tied an onion to my belt, which was the style at the time
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-03-16 2:22:36 PM (6 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Thursday at 4 p.m. ET it's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Dill and Lucky. This week's theme is going to be Stuff That Flew Under The Radar - there's a ton of it with the Ukraine eating up most of the news cycle. We'll be covering the war as well. Also I can't stop calling it The Ukraine even though that's incorrect terminology, just like I can't stop double spacing after punctuation when I type. Been doing it too long to change now.
Headline of the month for February just closed, you guys had some awesome submissions - see the Headline of the Month winners here. I picked my personal favorite ones to see if it lined up with the Fark Hive Mind voting, and it -kinda- did. The ones that didn't reflect my own personal preference, a couple of the ones I picked were -far- off the actual vote winners. So it goes. Hope you like them!
- Main
Reefer madness leads to penis badness
- Discussion
Dear Prudence, my stepdaughter keeps dressing and undressing in front of her dad. Please help. Sincerely, Melania
- Sports
Bengals planning to go dicks out upon winning the Super Bowl
- Business
Upset eekeepers are having all their ees stolen
- STEM
Apart from liking country music, what actually constitutes a mental illness?
- Entertainment
R. Kelly catches Covid-19, says he'd prefer Covid-16
- Fandom
Disney introduces idyllic planned community based on their timeless stories. Warning: your parents WILL be killed
- D'awww
Dog helps nurse a two-day old kitten back to health. Grateful kitten promises to murder the dog last
- Food
Adam Richman is back with a new series called "Adam Eats The '80s." Fortunately, this is about the decade, not nursing home inhabitants
- Politics
Florida Republicans propose "Election Police Force" to combat voter fraud, may next consider "Sasquatch State Guard" or "Unicorn Crime Victims Unit" to counter other perceived threats
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Bootleg explained what a "key party" is
FatherDale was familiar with the "the hostile bacchanalia" that a Kremlin spokesperson was complaining about
Diabolic described how a racing fan decorated his house
Xythero recognized the interior decorating theme of a house listed for sale
GardenWeasel showed someone who's interested in finding out more about a squirrel that was evacuated from Ukraine
Gordon Bennett described the search process used to find the wreckage of Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance
amigafin was upset to learn that some Walgreens stores are replacing refrigerator doors with screens that will show advertisements
grokca revealed Walgreens' real reason for replacing their fridge doors with screens
Ethertap has been out there making friends
Englebert Slaptyback gave us a reason to buy Land O'Lakes butter
Smart:
pastramithemosterotic had an idea about what could happen with video screens that replace refrigerator doors at Walgreens
phalamir discussed why cocaine might be laced with fentanyl
hobnail shared evidence that the director of "Black Panther" was right to try to be discreet while withdrawing a lot of cash from the bank
vudukungfu gave an example of why you might carry cash
MillionDollarMo: not a fan of cops
Jumpthruhoops told us about a coworker who had had enough of their employer's crap
Mad Scientist explained why finding the ship Endurance was a significant achievement
CSB Sunday Morning theme: "You'll never believe this, but there I was..."
Smart: vilesithknight had a legitimate UFO sighting
Funny: a_room_with_a_moose found out what you need to do if you ever run into Robert De Niro
Politics Funny:
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat let us know about one thing Queen Elizabeth II doesn't need
OdradekRex had a clever response to threats from Vladimir Putin
mrshowrules forgot to mention that Russian soldiers require food
namegoeshere noticed life imitating art
Naido figured out what would happen since major internet exchange points were disconnecting Russian providers
Politics Smart:
SpectroBoy noticed something changed on Fark (thanks to MillionDollarMo for suggesting it)
unixpro explained something that shouldn't need explaining
NuclearPenguins shared a story about an ectopic pregnancy and why it's extra stupid for legislation to try to limit medical intervention
eurotrader thought it was pretty strange who was demanding President Biden "stand up to Russia"
Carter Pewterschmidt shared with us that Queen Elizabeth is ready to fight off an army
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Four of the top 10 Photoshops were from a contest to improve Colorado's new driver license design. Check out those entries from Mojongo, RedZoneTuba, Stephen_Falken and jdh
Yammering_Splat_Vector mashed up a mashup
Terrapin Bound made a silly puppet
bugdozer saw a bad moon on the rise
Yammering_Splat_Vector hoped for a peaceful end to March
bugdozer made a stone sign about a rock opera
bugdozer showed that a giant anteater will go to great lengths to protect her young
Fartist Friday theme: Odes to our favorite breakfasts
west.la.lawyer wrote about the amazing versatility of oatmeal
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate St. Patrick's Day this week we'll show off the color Green. Create for this contest artwork where Green is the star of the show. All art mediums allowed including Photoshop, MS Paint/Draw, painting, pen & paper, etc., and all contest entries must be created especially for this contest.
Farktography theme: Wildlife
Circusdog320 won this contest with a stunning view of some redneck hummingbird
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Over 100 Irish households offer to take in war-torn Ukrainian refugees so they can live in the war zone of an Irish family instead
Fark.ru captured by Ukrainian agents and smuggled out of Eastern Europe
The postman only shoots once
Pirates of the Siberian
March 8 is National Proofreading Day, so go out and celebate
Fark.com announces site redesign
Dickless Russian forces shut down the Chernobyl containment grid
David Bakhtiari curses out NFL reporter for making his wedding all about Aaron Rodgers, which, to be fair, Bakhtiari did himself by inviting Aaron Rodgers
Woman sues Jerry Jones, claiming he's her father. Says there's definitely a family resemblance as she hasn't won a Super Bowl in 27 years either
Emilio Delgado, Luis on "Sesame Street," dies of blood cancer. His age was brought to you by the numbers 8 and 1
Russians find Hunter Biden's laptop in Ukraine
Missouri introduces the Fugitive Slave Act for abortions
U.S. closes door on sending Jets to Ukraine, and seriously, who thought sending a team that went 4 and 13 last season was a good idea in the first place?
No Fry Zone
CVS fires employees, executives after finding more sexual harassment claims than they can fit on a normal receipt
Why aren't capes a thing anymore? Not the superhero kind. The warm kind. Like, it's really cold so I'm just going to wear this blanket on top of everything else
Drinking wine with meals associated with lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Drinking wine without meals associated with higher risk of Fark
Highly unpossible as I don't even bleach mine
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, and since the snow has thawed we're no longer looking to find and incarcerate the dang groundhog. On the Quiz itself, rick42 came out on top with a score of 1010 and a pass into the 1000 club just in time for corned beef and cabbage tomorrow, followed by Firststepsadoozie in second with 994 with HighwayBill just behind with 993. spudbeach made fourth with 984, and DemonicGerbil made it into the top five with 938.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a recall of Moët & Chandon champagne across Europe. Only 30% of quiztakers caught the article about drug smugglers dumping the expensive hooch and re-sealing the bottles after filling them with a liquid form of MDMA, also known as the party drug Ecstasy. Oddly enough, no one seems to be returning their purchases for a refund.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the location of the Sessho-seki rock that recently split open, unleashing a nine-tailed fox demon onto the Earth that had been imprisoned there since the 12th Century. 81% of quiztakers knew the rock was in Japan, where apparently they imprison demons in rocks instead of oil lamps or old paintings. My guess is the producers of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 thought they could save a few bucks on the CGI for Tails, but good luck getting the demon to cooperate.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Canadian bacon, that stuff you ask for on a pizza in the US and they just say "yeah, sure," and put ham on instead. Only 59% of quiztakers knew that it's made from the loin of the pig, that cut of meat along the backbone - which is why Bob and Doug called it "back bacon." Definitely a better flavor than hog jowl, aka "face bacon."
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the character of Hercule Poirot. 97% of quiztakers recognized the detective character from the works of Agatha Christie, now portrayed by Kenneth Branagh in movies such as Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Branagh has now moved on to portraying Boris Johnson in the British series This Sceptered Isle, so I think that's a testament to his thespiatic range. I wouldn't mind seeing him as Johnson trying to solve a murder, though.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be back again on Friday for more Quiz goodness.
