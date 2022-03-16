 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Seattle is looking for high utilizers of the criminal justice system, presumably to give them punch cards and reward lattes   (q13fox.com) divider line
    Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Seattle, High Utilizer Initiative  
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine it's a thank you for the support card from the courthouse.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Utilization" is a weird word to use there.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its the end result of 30 years of failed policies trying to solve crime by declaring the criminals as the victims.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Frequent users of the criminal justice system"?  You mean, like "attorneys"?

The High Utilizer Initiative will follow 118 individuals who prosecutors say are accused of committing 2,400 crimes in the last 5 years, including 1,019 thefts, 589 trespasses, 409 assaults, and 101 weapons violations.

So... attorneys?
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason there are so many repeat offenders. During COVID, nobody got locked up; Seattle seemed to be a catch and release area. What we need are more in-patient rooms, but asshole NIMBY's are blocking things.

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/near-stanwood-neighbors-oppose-proposed-psychiatric-center/
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Utilization" is a weird word to use there.


It's George Carlin material.

FTA: The people on the list will not get special treatment by Seattle Police, City and County prosecutors, the jail and the courts.

BUT..
When asked if keeping these people in jail longer so they are off the street is an option, Davison said, "if need be that will be the case."

Both Davison and Diaz say an agreement has been made with the jail for the 118 offenders on the list. If any of them are arrested for a non-violent offense, the jail will book them and hold them until a judge makes a decision on their bail.
Their case will also be fast tracked by both city and county prosecutors who will see if several misdemeanor cases can be consolidated to create a stiffer felony charge.

mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't people deserve a 2,401st chance?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Its the end result of 30 years of failed policies trying to solve crime by declaring the criminals as the victims.


We incarcerate pretty much more people than any other country, yet crime hasn't been solved that way either
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, let's get this out of the way.

Number 1 cause of crime? -> Income inequality
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LAPD was complaining about "catch and release" b/c some of the folks they weren't allowed to lock up indefinitely during COVID were back out and causing mayhem. But when you actually pressed them on it, it was less than 5% of the folks they were arresting. Guess we better completely destroy those other 95% b/c fark you, that's why.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Deport them to Idaho. Problem solved.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell, I'm as LEFT as they come and I'd like to see some of these people go away for a long, long time.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Magnanimous_J: Its the end result of 30 years of failed policies trying to solve crime by declaring the criminals as the victims.

We incarcerate pretty much more people than any other country, yet crime hasn't been solved that way either


Western State Hospital should have been a destination for many of these folks, not KCCF or a DoC facility.  But it has become really difficult to involuntarily institutionalize people in a psych hospital, so into the criminal justice system they go.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that eliminating consequences for breaking the law would have led some to break the law even more?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Karma Chameleon: Magnanimous_J: Its the end result of 30 years of failed policies trying to solve crime by declaring the criminals as the victims.

We incarcerate pretty much more people than any other country, yet crime hasn't been solved that way either

Western State Hospital should have been a destination for many of these folks, not KCCF or a DoC facility.  But it has become really difficult to involuntarily institutionalize people in a psych hospital, so into the criminal justice system they go.


Couldn't agree more. I've long said that the return of the state hospital system is the only solution for the mentally ill homeless crisis.

Karma Chameleon: We incarcerate pretty much more people than any other country, yet crime hasn't been solved that way either


The much-maligned 1994 Crime Bill, which was championed by our boy Biden, lead to a 30 year decline in violent crime.

Other countries can be successful with more gentile criminal justice efforts because their people are more civilized. We have no sense of shame. We have no social contract.

These people don't care if their families and communities know they are degenerate criminals. They certainly aren't scared of Seattle's catch and release criminal justice policies.

We need to find something they are scared of. I suggest giving property owners way more leeway when it comes to defending their property. Maybe if there was a real danger of being beaten into a coma by a homeowner, they wouldn't be so fearless.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The much-maligned 1994 Crime Bill, which was championed by our boy Biden, lead to a 30 year decline in violent crime.


Eliminating lead in gasoline did that.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Utilization" is a weird word to use there.

It's George Carlin material.

FTA: The people on the list will not get special treatment by Seattle Police, City and County prosecutors, the jail and the courts.

BUT..
When asked if keeping these people in jail longer so they are off the street is an option, Davison said, "if need be that will be the case."

Both Davison and Diaz say an agreement has been made with the jail for the 118 offenders on the list. If any of them are arrested for a non-violent offense, the jail will book them and hold them until a judge makes a decision on their bail.
Their case will also be fast tracked by both city and county prosecutors who will see if several misdemeanor cases can be consolidated to create a stiffer felony charge.

I mean, it makes sense. Courts have pretty much always worked this way, if you're a first time offender it's often codified in law that there are ways to avoid much of a penalty (diversion programs, court administered treatment, rehab for substance abuse cases, etc). If you're a "frequent flyer" the judge isn't going to cut you any slack, and shouldn't be required to. This is just adding that level of (legal) discrimination against habitual offenders to more petty crimes where the general policy might be one of not tying up taxpayer funded resources. To me this seems like a no-brainer, don't trap people into the system unnecessarily but if you're not going to wise up after a few brushes with the law and you're repeatedly victimizing the area then you get much harsher treatment. This is a nice middle ground between 3 strikes laws and the we're not going to enforce any non-felonies with incarceration that some places are practicing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Both Davison and Diaz say an agreement has been made with the jail for the 118 offenders on the list. If any of them are arrested for a non-violent offense, the jail will book them and hold them until a judge makes a decision on their bail.

Whoa, putting repeat offenders in jail to prevent them from re-offending, what an amazing breakthrough.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just curious, how did the Seattle police behave during left leaning protests?  They were pretty awful, weren't they?  Didn't they execute a father by shooting him in the back and then try to pressure a 9 year old into saying that the man they shot had a gun?

And now you want to give these people the ability to turn trespassing cases into what amounts to indefinite detention?  There's a reason all those arrests haven't resulted in significant prison penalties--these are the people that take their cases to trial and either get found not guilty or have the case dismissed for lack of evidence.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Didn't they execute a father by shooting him in the back and then try to pressure a 9 year old into saying that the man they shot had a gun?


That's the first I'm hearing of it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, crime in Seattle is bad enough where Amazon had to move 1,800 employees:

https://www.seattletimes.com/business/citing-crime-concerns-amazon-pulls-workers-from-office-at-former-site-of-seattle-macys/?amp=1
 
KCinPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actually prosecuting criminals had to be done before all corporate presence downtown is lost. Seattle doesn't want to end up like Portland.

"Citing crime concerns, Amazon pulls workers from office at former Macy's in downtown Seattle"

https://www.seattletimes.com/business/citing-crime-concerns-amazon-pulls-workers-from-office-at-former-site-of-seattle-macys/
 
