(NPR)   Oligarch finds unique way to avoid his yacht from being seized: bring it to a country where no one will fuel it   (npr.org) divider line
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message decrying the ship's predicament.

Yes, complain bitterly on behalf of your Russian masters, you whore.
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," said the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester

Okay, dickweed. Just remind yourself, if you get close enough to Putin, one bullet could end the whole war...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"And while its amenities include "a BigBo amphibious ATV, heli-skiing equipment, four See-Doos, four ski scooters, six Seabobs, a multipurpose island and a giant slide," it currently can't find anyone who will fill its fuel tanks."

Am I not getting this "boat" thing? Or is this a Pimp My Superyacht product?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Row row row your yacht
Painfully down the stream
Solemnly solemnly solemnly
Glory to Ukraine
 
Ethertap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thats like slashing your tires to avoid a parking ticket.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chicken Czar.
 
pheelix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message decrying the ship's predicament.

Russian yacht captain, go fark yourself!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Today I learned Oligarchs are above paying for fuel for a tugboat, then paying the tugboat to tug your phallis someplace.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh sure you all mock them but one day you'll say "I'm sorry, Oli."
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message decrying the ship's predicament.

Yes, complain bitterly on behalf of your Russian masters, you whore.


Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We find the discrimination against us, extremely unjust," the yacht's captain, Robert Lankester, wrote in a message decrying the ship's predicament.

Time for the the Tardigrade Philharmonic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Opacity: Today I learned Oligarchs are above paying for fuel for a tugboat, then paying the tugboat to tug your phallis someplace.


This just proves that the super-mega-ultrayachts of tomorrow will be nuclear powered.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Opacity: Today I learned Oligarchs are above paying for fuel for a tugboat, then paying the tugboat to tug your phallis someplace.

This just proves that the super-mega-ultrayachts of tomorrow will be nuclear powered.


The NS Savannah biggest hurdle was getting permission to dock because of the reactor. I guess it would make it a lot cheaper and easier to spike tea though.
 
