Headline of the Month February 2022 Winners
3
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main
Having your castration live-streamed on pay-per-view takes balls
fark.com/comments/12112954
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk


Discussion
Dear Prudence, my stepdaughter keeps dressing and undressing in front of her dad. Please help. Sincerely, Melania
fark.com/comments/12153186
Linked article: slate.com


Sports
When asked if he still supported Putin, Ovechkin responded 'Come on man don't ask me that...he's going to kill my family...'
fark.com/comments/12159803
Linked article: tsn.c


Business
Sheepdog to farmer: I brought in those 20 sheep. Farmer: There's only 17. Sheepdog: I rounded them up
fark.com/comments/12141829
Linked article: dailymail.co.uk


STEM
Apart from liking country music, what actually constitutes a mental illness?
fark.com/comments/12126901
Linked article: bath.ac.u


Entertainment
R. Kelly catches Covid-19, says he'd prefer Covid-16
fark.com/comments/12105442
Linked article: nme.com


Fandom
Apparently Governor Abbott didn't realize that he hadn't registered his name as a web domain. But Chuck Tingle sure did
fark.com/comments/12154640
Linked article: governorabbott.com


D'awww
Dog helps nurse a two-day old kitten back to health. Grateful kitten promises to murder the dog last
fark.com/comments/12122098
Linked article: msn.com


Food
Adam Richman is back with a new series called "Adam Eats The '80s." Fortunately, this is about the decade, not nursing home inhabitants
fark.com/comments/12163088
Linked article: tvinsider.com


Politics
Gazpacho Police? Oh, that's cold
fark.com/comments/12119656
Linked article: news.yahoo.c
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wonderful headlines here. Let's get the momentum rolling in March.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Excellent headlines selected. Thank for the humor all.
 
