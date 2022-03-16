 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   ♬ I don't want anybody else/ When I think about you/ I touch myself ... Sir this is a classroom   (nj.com) divider line
22
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Nutley substitute teacher
They spelled "nutting" wrong.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what they mean by the "Nutley Reach"!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he, umm...looks the part...
daily-voice-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB time:

I had to attend a Zoom court hearing for a birth parent who was in the process of trying to get their kid back from the state. The parent had a demonstrated and documented of abuse to their child and reunification was unlikely, but parents still have rights and deserve due process. I was just the case worker for the kid. My attendance was only to observe and document, and maybe ask questions if the judge had any. There wasn't a jury or anything. It was just a progress check with the parent.

About 5 minutes into the hearing, the parent starts mastering their own domain and the judge immediately set up a break out room with the parent and their attorney. When they came back, the parent had disconnected and the attorney answered the questions from the judge. 

Moral of the story, if you're attending a hearing to determine your future as a parent, maybe wait until after the hearing has concluded to shake hands with the devil.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]


What the actual f**k is up with those eyes? Is that the long-term results of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or something? Am I looking at a Face of Meth?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The teacher accidentally took a blue pill and did not want to waste the opportunity?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]

What the actual f**k is up with those eyes? Is that the long-term results of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or something? Am I looking at a Face of Meth?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]

What the actual f**k is up with those eyes? Is that the long-term results of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or something? Am I looking at a Face of Meth?


No idea. But if you look like that, a career working with children might not be for you.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember back in HS that one history teacher would roll out the projector and show us some movie. Then he would sit in the back of the room and sit there clipping his Toenails! Now That was Gross!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess they didn't ask him if he was Dunn yet.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dick Dunn did it again.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nutley - heh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hehe Nutley
 
Derek Force
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The article was missing all kinds of information, like the age of the girls and if they were hot!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]


"This isn't how it went down on Pornhub! They lied to meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Richard Dunn, 58, was videotaped by a student touching himself in a classroom on Feb. 1

i.redd.itView Full Size


Too Obscure?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]


o .0
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Richard Dunn, 58, was videotaped by a student touching himself in a classroom on Feb. 1

[i.redd.it image 500x387]

Too Obscure?


Nope!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, Ron Perlman has really let himself go.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he, umm...looks the part...
[daily-voice-res.cloudinary.com image 640x578]


-_O
 
