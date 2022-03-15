 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Apparently we tried permanent Daylight Saving Time in the '70s and it didn't work. People hated it   (washingtonian.com) divider line
323
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the 70s right now.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.


Threat of nuclear war, energy crisis, loss of faith in government... are you sure?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are stupid.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This again? fark off subby
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything old is stupid again.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was dumb then, it's dumb now.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Yost, the mayor of St. Francis, Kansas said his town's council "felt it was time to put our foot down and stop this monkey business."

F*ck you, Robert Yost.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80s I walked a mile to school and my best friend walked a half a mile further and we both had to cross a 2 lane thoroughfare that was 45 MPH.

The last school built locally is in the middle of a neighborhood with 15MPH streets and they FORBID kids from walking to or from, even though there are sidewalks.

So yeah, those numbers of kids that were hit by cars won't be near as high or even exist today.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People hate change, even if it's change for the better.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.

Threat of nuclear war, energy crisis, loss of faith in government... are you sure?


Inflation


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylight Savings Time


Saving, singular.

By Grabthar's hammer...
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby.

I was trying to Google this dumb story before and couldn't find it.

Now as the idea of permanent daylight saving time has gained some political momentum, it's probably worth a look back to another period when the US tinkered with time.


No it isn't.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: People are stupid.


That has been true for as long as there have been people and will remain true right up until the moment our species goes extinct.

Also, why the f*ck would we want to stay on DST year-round?  Why not Standard time?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm one of those cornpone farmboy types that actually likes DST.

I can think of a lot of benefits it provides, among them being able to actually see.
 
I hate thursdays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"people hated it"
Really? How many? Did more people hate it than liked it?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.

Threat of nuclear war, energy crisis, loss of faith in government... are you sure?


Climate is burning down, virus that mutates faster than we can handle, 4chan, 8chan, 8kun, person, woman, man, camera, TV - no, it's definitely the 2020s.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived through it back then, I can live through it again. What killed it back then was, "Think of the children going to school in the dark in the coldest part of the day on the coldest days of the year!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Marco Rubio supposed to remember what happened when he was 2 years old?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zappaisfrank: I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...


Kids used to wake up at 2am and go work in the coal mine for 14 hours a day.  Bunch of wimps these days.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, getting dark at 4:00PM is preferable to not that. /s
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.

Threat of nuclear war, energy crisis, loss of faith in government... are you sure?


Yes.  you can tell from the porn.
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived for years in both Arizona (doesn't observe DST) and Florida (does observe).

No DST is infinitely better.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then.  Go with all standard time.  Duh.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standard Time> Daylight Savings Time>>Switching clocks

/I would prefer permanent standard time, but this is still better than switching twice a year.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Arizonian, I'm still not entirely sure what they're trying to do.

Are they trying to keep the clocks where they are now, or where they'll be in November?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.

Threat of nuclear war, energy crisis, loss of faith in government... are you sure?


In 2021, we had the biggest turnout in US history.

Get out of here with that shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to bring back Shinola.

Because too many people these days don't know it from shiat, and they need telling.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zappaisfrank: I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...


It could be because most schools get out around 3, but it's probably because they're stupid, amirite?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to go into work an hour earlier I ain't stopping you, but don't drag me into it
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Also, why the f*ck would we want to stay on DST year-round?  Why not Standard time?


I suspect it depends on which side of the time zone you're on

States should get to decide if they want to stay under standard time or DST
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: As an Arizonian, I'm still not entirely sure what they're trying to do.

Are they trying to keep the clocks where they are now, or where they'll be in November?


Now. DST runs until November when we switch back to regular time.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: As an Arizonian, I'm still not entirely sure what they're trying to do.

Are they trying to keep the clocks where they are now, or where they'll be in November?


The dumbest thing is whether we have DST on or off it will still be dark as f*ck up here in Washington from Nov-Jan.

No matter what.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: I lived through it back then, I can live through it again. What killed it back then was, "Think of the children going to school in the dark in the coldest part of the day on the coldest days of the year!"


It's a stupid argument, as they still go to school now anyway. Instead of 8, start at 830. Now you are covered for winter and the Fall/Spring.

/but I suppose the 9 to 5ers would biatch about something else
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zappaisfrank: I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...


Which is why we should standardize to STANDARD time!

But I'll take either over the stupid switching.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: It's not the 70s right now.


And who's President Ronald Reagan?!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only an idiot thinks cutting a foot off the bottom of a blanket and sewing it on the top makes it longer.

If we are going to have year around DST then I want to have my start time at work moved up an hour in the Winter
Do you people that love DST get up after 8 or do you love waking up in the farking dark half the motherfarking year?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but back then the Republican Party was dominated by paranoid conspiracy theorists from the John Birch Society who saw communist plots everywhere, whereas today... ohhhhh, we're gonna go through this again, aren't we?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I'm one of those cornpone farmboy types that actually likes DST.

I can think of a lot of benefits it provides, among them being able to actually see.


Yeah, but DST forces people to adjust the clocks on their microwaves twice a year! TWICE! Do your supposed benefits outweigh the colossal nuisance of pressing buttons on a microwave?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Daylight Savings Time


Saving, singular.

By Grabthar's hammer...


Daylight's Savings Times.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: NateAsbestos: People are stupid.

That has been true for as long as there have been people and will remain true right up until the moment our species goes extinct.

Also, why the f*ck would we want to stay on DST year-round?  Why not Standard time?


Because the sun would rise at 4:30 in the morning, and that's farking nuts.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: wage0048: Also, why the f*ck would we want to stay on DST year-round?  Why not Standard time?

I suspect it depends on which side of the time zone you're on

States should get to decide if they want to stay under standard time or DST


No.  They shouldn't.  Because whatever red states decide to do it would be to f*ck with the blue states.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People hate time.  They hate things that you can't do too much about.  They hate work. They hate taxes.  They hate paying bills.  They hate the price of internet service.

People will hate whatever we decide.
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that was metric time. Who wants to get up at 73981?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STANDARD Time, YOU DOLTS!

The correct answer is obvious to those who are literate.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just block out the sun and remove it as an item of discussion

/excellent
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not safe for kids to walk to school in the pitch dark.
I don't like sunsets in December at 5pm either, but that's better than the sun not rising until 8:30am.
I wait for the bus at 7:50am. I don't want to be out in both the pitch dark and ice cold. I at least need some sun.
Hard to see black ice in the pitch dark in the morning too, which is when it's mostly out.
Warmer temps at evening rush hour than morning rush hour.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zappaisfrank: I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...


So don't send them to school at 8:00am.  Adjust start and stop times as daylight hours change. And don't just get rid of daylight savings, put the entire country on one time zone. Should make things easier. I really hate time zones.

/yes, I'm a programmer and I have to convert times for my users across the country (and internationally).
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: zappaisfrank: I was there and remember the controversy. The biggest complaint I remember was people were concerned about kids going to school in pitch darkness at 8:00 AM. Apparently they were fine with pitch darkness at 5:30, though...

It could be because most schools get out around 3, but it's probably because they're stupid, amirite?


School should start later in the morning anyway, irrespective of what we do with the clocks.
 
