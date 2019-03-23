 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Chalk up another success for The Boomer Anti-Car Theft device   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
62
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was charged with two felony counts of robbery."

That's one expensive cellphone.

/Car should be attempted robbery.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story.  I rented a car a few weeks ago through National Car rental, which lets you basically pick whatever car you want.

I picked something new and couldn't figure out how to get it into drive.  Got out and picked a different make/model car.

I am still embarrassed about it.  I'm 45.

:(

(Daily driver is a 2001 tacoma, manual, cloth seats, manual windows/door locks.... but it does have a CD player)
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me


Lots of VWs you push down on the gearshift. My Hyundai it was pull up on the collar around the top of the boot. My Chevy has a trigger/toggle on the front of the shifter.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Gen X wasn't terribly profiencent at driving a manual.  i had to drive my buddy and his bride from the church to the reception because the bride's father had a prowler and no one else in the bridal party (including the bride and groom) had any experience with anything other than an automatic.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I frequently leave my 370Z running and unlocked while I pop into the post office to pick up mail.  I live in a pretty quiet, safe town, but I mostly rely on the manual 6-speed transmission to keep the car there until I get back to it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me


I can actually understand that. Some cars you have to push down, others you have to lift up, and then go either forwards or backwards on the right side. Some old school Renaults with UN series transaxles would have a lock ring to grip with your fingers to pull up while the knob stays stationary.

But he'll, being more of a European car fan, I've never driven anything with a Hurst shifter either.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This thread makes me want to shop for a car that I don't need.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder if Model T drivers made fun of younger people for not knowing where the throttle is...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Three pedals, and not one of them is the "gas"
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Great game.  Might have saved this guy some jail time.  Vroom vroom.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I wonder if Model T drivers made fun of younger people for not knowing where the throttle is...
[Fark user image 850x557]
/Three pedals, and not one of them is the "gas"


If you go to the Henry Ford in Detroit, you can pay a few bucks and they drive you around in an original Model T. It was a real eye opener watching this guy drive it. Nothing made sense.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Private_Citizen: I wonder if Model T drivers made fun of younger people for not knowing where the throttle is...
[Fark user image 850x557]
/Three pedals, and not one of them is the "gas"

If you go to the Henry Ford in Detroit, you can pay a few bucks and they drive you around in an original Model T. It was a real eye opener watching this guy drive it. Nothing made sense.


Yeah, who the hell thinks of adjusting the spark timing as the RPMs increase?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.


Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.


Better. Better fuel economy, and faster.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Elliot8654: Private_Citizen: I wonder if Model T drivers made fun of younger people for not knowing where the throttle is...
[Fark user image 850x557]
/Three pedals, and not one of them is the "gas"

If you go to the Henry Ford in Detroit, you can pay a few bucks and they drive you around in an original Model T. It was a real eye opener watching this guy drive it. Nothing made sense.

Yeah, who the hell thinks of adjusting the spark timing as the RPMs increase?


Apparently at least once a season a driver accidentally puts a Model T in reverse and backs into something.
 
p89tech
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Toxophil: "He was charged with two felony counts of robbery."

That's one expensive cellphone.

/Car should be attempted robbery.


I don't think the dollar amounts matter in New York for Felony Robbery, all that matters is that the accused used force or the threat of force to steal something.

In this case I think the prosecutor will claim once the accused push the car owner out of the way and got in the car, he had stolen it. Will that hold up in court? I don't know, I'm not a lawyer.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In younger people's defense, very few dealerships even stock cars with manual transmissions these days, even on the few models that offer them.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

Better. Better fuel economy, and faster.


Look up the fuel efficiency charts on your average car. The fuel efficiency between manual and automatic isn't much different. If you want faster, you get something with paddle shifters, which are far faster than your average idiot with a 5/6 speed floor shifter, and most of the time those have an "automatic" setting anyway.

/There's a reason why the Audi R8, LeMans cars, F1, etc., all bailed on the "manual shifter".
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I ain't no boomer, son...

/prefer stick shift
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badafuco: [Fark user image 425x423]


The Club isn't very secure.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badafuco: [Fark user image 425x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The anti-theft device for my car is fake poop on the driver's seat
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

Better. Better fuel economy, and faster.


Also (and maybe this has changed since I last had to do this), a clutch for a stick shift will run you $500 give or take.  A new automatic or CVT could be thousands of dollars.

/when i was MUCH younger, the clutch would run $200, while an automatic transmission could be 10x as much
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

boozehat: True story.  I rented a car a few weeks ago through National Car rental, which lets you basically pick whatever car you want.

I picked something new and couldn't figure out how to get it into drive.  Got out and picked a different make/model car.

I am still embarrassed about it.  I'm 45.

:(

(Daily driver is a 2001 tacoma, manual, cloth seats, manual windows/door locks.... but it does have a CD player)


I have an '07 Yaris equipped similarly to your Tacoma. I'm reluctantly in the car market at the moment and genuinely wondering how long it's going to take me to learn all the new gadgets. Yeah, I'm old.
 
p89tech
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.


A stick shift is just a lot more fun and keeps you more engaged and aware when driving, IMHO.

Anyhow, you set the time on my VCR while I try to explain directory structures and programming with edlin to you again.

See, in my day, we had to type out our programs on something called an ANSI terminal (or something else if you worked for IBM). When we submitted our code to compile wear an onion on our belts, as was the style at the time and has nothing to do with yer whachacallit, "Dark Web".....
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When it's cold, leave the throttle alone, until you ease off the choke!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boomers aren't clever enough to have come up with the manual transmission.  That kind of thing was more their grandparents idea.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

p89tech: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

A stick shift is just a lot more fun and keeps you more engaged and aware when driving, IMHO.

Anyhow, you set the time on my VCR while I try to explain directory structures and programming with edlin to you again.

See, in my day, we had to type out our programs on something called an ANSI terminal (or something else if you worked for IBM). When we submitted our code to compile wear an onion on our belts, as was the style at the time and has nothing to do with yer whachacallit, "Dark Web".....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: spongeboob: In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me

Lots of VWs you push down on the gearshift. My Hyundai it was pull up on the collar around the top of the boot. My Chevy has a trigger/toggle on the front of the shifter.


My first car was an old Accord and I sometimes had to turn off the car to shift it into reverse. Wouldn't budge otherwise. No idea what the issue was.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

p89tech: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

A stick shift is just a lot more fun and keeps you more engaged and aware when driving, IMHO.

Anyhow, you set the time on my VCR while I try to explain directory structures and programming with edlin to you again.

See, in my day, we had to type out our programs on something called an ANSI terminal (or something else if you worked for IBM). When we submitted our code to compile wear an onion on our belts, as was the style at the time and has nothing to do with yer whachacallit, "Dark Web".....


Had a stick shift. "More fun" was usually code for "drive like an idiot/asshole around people".
I get it, a stick is a fun toy. But everyone needs to stop pretending it's anything more than that. Nobody is a "Better driver" for being able to drive it, or is anyone else deficient for driving a manual.

I swear the stick shift is the 2nd most overused "if you don't have one you're not a man!" bullshiat right next to what kind of guns you own.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badafuco: [Fark user image 425x423]


Now that's more of a boomer invention right there.  Let's give them a lever to make it easier to break the column lock!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?


Good luck with the old ones without on screen programming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p89tech: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

A stick shift is just a lot more fun and keeps you more engaged and aware when driving, IMHO.".....


Not just IYHO; it's been studied fairly extensively and that was the conclusion.

/the more engaged and aware part anyway, fun remains subjective
//my Civic SI agrees with the fun part though
///millennial, and slashies
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size

The Boomer Anti-Car Theft device 2.0
some people think eating a banana makes you gay
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: mrmopar5287: spongeboob: In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me

Lots of VWs you push down on the gearshift. My Hyundai it was pull up on the collar around the top of the boot. My Chevy has a trigger/toggle on the front of the shifter.

My first car was an old Accord and I sometimes had to turn off the car to shift it into reverse. Wouldn't budge otherwise. No idea what the issue was.


Sounds like a bad gear synchronizer.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.


Here's why a stick is good:
- you can't text and drive a stick
- you can't put on eye makeup while driving a stick
- driving a stick means you are *always* paying attention to traffic conditions
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: p89tech: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

A stick shift is just a lot more fun and keeps you more engaged and aware when driving, IMHO.

Anyhow, you set the time on my VCR while I try to explain directory structures and programming with edlin to you again.

See, in my day, we had to type out our programs on something called an ANSI terminal (or something else if you worked for IBM). When we submitted our code to compile wear an onion on our belts, as was the style at the time and has nothing to do with yer whachacallit, "Dark Web".....

Had a stick shift. "More fun" was usually code for "drive like an idiot/asshole around people".
I get it, a stick is a fun toy. But everyone needs to stop pretending it's anything more than that. Nobody is a "Better driver" for being able to drive it, or is anyone else deficient for driving a manual.


About that... https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/23/opinion/sunday/stick-shift-cars.html
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's gotta be comforting to know you were alive through one of the most absurdly beneficial times in human history, a perfect storm of many things making your generation able to live one of the easiest lives ever lived...but then you take a giant shiat all over it and fark over future generations but boy howdy...it's gotta be good to believe you're better than others because of the transmission you can handle.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.


Also a millennial, just turned 40, first car was a 1928 Model A I basically won on a bet.  I love driving, just not in the city.  The whole idea of driving is just an outdated relic we only do in the US because we spent the entire time from the 1950s through the early 2000s ripping out infrastructure for getting around without a car.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

Here's why a stick is good:
- you can't text and drive a stick
- you can't put on eye makeup while driving a stick
- driving a stick means you are *always* paying attention to traffic conditions


you CLEARY haven't met your average teenager in a manual.
Sister drove a stick shift, did her hair in the car.
My best friend in college had a stick shift. Still texted and drove.
seen a TON of idiots crash manuals right into the back of parked cars. Guess they were really "paying attention to traffic".
 
blasterz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In 2011 when I bought my Aveo the sales lady said have you driven a manual lately, nope I said. She said okay you have to lift this up to shift in reverse and I said just like a Hurst Shifter and she just looked at me


First time I ran across one of those was on a rental Opel in Italy. Didn't figure it out until the last day. I must have been a sight opening my door and shoving the car backwards with my foot like Fred Flintstone. At least I didn't look like a fool when I bought my Kia Soul.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Flowery Twats: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

Here's why a stick is good:
- you can't text and drive a stick
- you can't put on eye makeup while driving a stick
- driving a stick means you are *always* paying attention to traffic conditions

you CLEARY haven't met your average teenager in a manual.
Sister drove a stick shift, did her hair in the car.
My best friend in college had a stick shift. Still texted and drove.
seen a TON of idiots crash manuals right into the back of parked cars. Guess they were really "paying attention to traffic".


Yeah, not that I in any way advocate doing this, but when I was younger and dumber I proved it very much possible to simultaneously text and drive a stick while drinking coffee.  I'm sure were I inclined to wear makeup I could have managed that too.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to be a hardcore stick fan (tee hee). That changed when I got to drive a Porsche 911 and I realized I could never shift it fast enough to get the most out of the acceleration. And that was only a 7 speed.

It definitely made for a more responsive car when automatics were slushy 4 speeds. But these days, 10 or 12 speed transmissions are way more precise than anything a normal human could manage.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kabloink: Elliot8654: Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

Good luck with the old ones without on screen programming

[Fark user image 400x300]


You're missing the timer unit.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Private_Citizen: Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.

Better. Better fuel economy, and faster.

Look up the fuel efficiency charts on your average car. The fuel efficiency between manual and automatic isn't much different. If you want faster, you get something with paddle shifters, which are far faster than your average idiot with a 5/6 speed floor shifter, and most of the time those have an "automatic" setting anyway.

/There's a reason why the Audi R8, LeMans cars, F1, etc., all bailed on the "manual shifter".


You do know that presence of paddles doesn't signal any kind of advanced gearbox technology. They can be connected to a single or dual clutch layshaft box, a regular ol' torque converter and planetary gear automatic (I've owned one of those), or even a CVT (where they just "fake" gearshifts. I instructed in one at an autocross school, it's as bad as you imagine).

It is true that in a lot of modern applications, the automatic (no matter what the underlying technology) gets better mileage than the manual, and is also quicker. But, there are some cases where the manual is still better - if you know what you're doing.

/Current daily has a DCT
//Best of both worlds.
///Race car still has a wobbly stick
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Trik: Don't feel bad mill's and z'ers, you don't know how to operate can openers either and they're not as hard as a stick shift.

On the plus side? You do know how to butt chug.

Need us to program your VCR, grandpa?

/Millenial, drove stick since i was 16
//Gave it up because, guess what? Driving a stick shift in an average sedan is just dumb.
///threes because modern automatics and CVT's are pretty much on par with what your average person in a manual can do.


The manual transmission in my car added 7 mpg and saved me $1,600z
 
