 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Japan, triggers fears of tsunami. Aflac duck unavailable for comment   (cnn.com) divider line
78
    More: NewsFlash, Japan, tsunami warning, Tsunami, Japanese officials Wednesday, Chernobyl disaster, tsunami heights, normal tidal levels, Honshū  
•       •       •

1695 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Mar 2022 at 11:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's Fukushima again
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the folks at the nuclear plant remembered to bring their jumper cables this time.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's scary.  I hope those people don't have to deal with that again :(
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: And it's Fukushima again


Enough with these motherfukushiman earthquakes on my fukushima.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughts and prayers.

/ all i got
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godzilla Blue Oyster Cult Music Video HD
Youtube muUZjovOFRg
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fukushima rocked by earthquake?  Is this a repeat of 2011?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2022/03/16/22075004/2/WEPA40//WEPA40.txt

Threat is over.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: And it's Fukushima again


Yeah, great location on that one.

I felt that sucker. The local pheasants woke me by squawking at night (they never sing at night) and their cries were different. The quake hit just a few minutes later.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it's not the foreshock. 🙁
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a much smaller earthquake than the one that caused the problems with the reactor, so hopefully it's something japan can shrug off pretty easily.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great, it starts with an earthquake
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: I hope the folks at the nuclear plant remembered to bring their jumper cables this time.


NHK had a bunch of coverage for the 10th anniversary last year.   One of the bigger problems was that the piping was such that without one of the pumps running, water didn't flow correctly from the emergency input where they hooked up the fire trucks to where it needed to go.

For those disaster porn fans, NHK World was showing footage of some of the damage.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: https://tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2022/03/16/22075004/2/WEPA40//WEPA40.txt

Threat is over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS RUSSIAN SUPERWEAPON! JAPAN MUST GIVE BACK KURILS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how we can suture a wound and save a life, but somehow we just don't have the time to sew the two edges of the faults together. I take no responsibility for this lack of action.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm this may interrupt NHK's coverage of the March sumo tournament.  Earthquakes often do that.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Hope it's not the foreshock. 🙁


And if it's not, let's hope that it climaxes quickly so that we can go back to varnishing the table.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: It's funny how we can suture a wound and save a life, but somehow we just don't have the time to sew the two edges of the faults together. I take no responsibility for this lack of action.


If anyone can do it, Japan can. And, Hello Kitty will somehow be involved.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark. 7.3 is pretty massive. I'm in Alaska where we have smaller tremors all the time. I also lived in So Cal during both the Whittier and Northridge quakes.

I will still take an earthquake over a tornado any day of the week.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked Monster Island?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Fukushima rocked by earthquake?  Is this a repeat of 2011?


Didn't get the memo?  We're repeatin' history up in this biatch.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that puts us over our crisis cap for the year.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I think that puts us over our crisis cap for the year.


Can't we just go six months without a crisis??
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: harleyquinnical: Fukushima rocked by earthquake?  Is this a repeat of 2011?

Didn't get the memo?  We're repeatin' history up in this biatch.


What if the entire universe is just a farked up Groundhog Day movie long edit?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: raerae1980: harleyquinnical: Fukushima rocked by earthquake?  Is this a repeat of 2011?

Didn't get the memo?  We're repeatin' history up in this biatch.

What if the entire universe is just a farked up Groundhog Day movie long edit?


Bill Murray needs to break a few alarms, then.  This is getting ridiculous 🙄
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting to think that Earth looked around, realized she ain't getting her damage deposit back, and is threatening to evict.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Chemlight Battery: I think that puts us over our crisis cap for the year.

Can't we just go six months without a crisis??


No. Not anymore. If nature takes a break, we start our own problems.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Looks like we're okay now, per wxboy's comment.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article the 2011 earthquake was "The 2011 Japan earthquake was 9.1 magnitude, some 63 times stronger, and released about 500 times more energy than Wednesday's quake. "

instead of 30 foot waves it'll be 3 foot waves.....

good luck. stay safe.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: https://tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2022/03/16/22075004/2/WEPA40//WEPA40.txt

Threat is over.


no birds? snakes? aeroplanes?
lenny bruce is gonna be really let down, man
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: raerae1980: harleyquinnical: Fukushima rocked by earthquake?  Is this a repeat of 2011?

Didn't get the memo?  We're repeatin' history up in this biatch.

What if the entire universe is just a farked up Groundhog Day movie long edit?


If so when does the Sonny & Cher tune start?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: raerae1980: Chemlight Battery: I think that puts us over our crisis cap for the year.

Can't we just go six months without a crisis??

No. Not anymore. If nature takes a break, we start our own problems.


Well, shiat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: wxboy: https://tsunami.gov/events/PHEB/2022/03/16/22075004/2/WEPA40//WEPA40.txt

Threat is over.
[Fark user image 275x183]


I've never been any fun.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pray that there is minimal loss of life and damage here.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Holy fark. 7.3 is pretty massive. I'm in Alaska where we have smaller tremors all the time. I also lived in So Cal during both the Whittier and Northridge quakes.

I will still take an earthquake over a tornado any day of the week.


Landers and Loma Prieta here. Pleased to meet you.

East Coast: "What's going on?"
West Coast "What's shakin'?"
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: WayneKerr: It's funny how we can suture a wound and save a life, but somehow we just don't have the time to sew the two edges of the faults together. I take no responsibility for this lack of action.

If anyone can do it, Japan can. And, Hello Kitty will somehow be involved.


I would like to see the documentary.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hate Tank: Hmm this may interrupt NHK's coverage of the March sumo tournament.  Earthquakes often do that.


It's the middle of the night there.

They've got a few hours before today's sumo starts.

It might affect Grand Sumo Highlights being shown in 12 minutes on NHK World, though, but they show it multiple times a day during the tournament
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than 8 around there is kind of ho-hum.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: That's scary.  I hope those people don't have to deal with that again :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the Purim/St Patrick's Day party most of us imagined.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Hey Nurse!: raerae1980: Chemlight Battery: I think that puts us over our crisis cap for the year.

Can't we just go six months without a crisis??

No. Not anymore. If nature takes a break, we start our own problems.

Well, shiat.


Yeah, it's been a bit of a sh*t show world wide, the past two years.

I mean, it's always been kind of a sh*t show but the production values really spiked.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: Starting to think that Earth looked around, realized she ain't getting her damage deposit back, and is threatening to evict.


Loveless
Youtube U47BBNbO5Xs
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEAR Japan? Seriously?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks USGS map, side-eyes tremor under Yellowstone*
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop hitting the disaster button you chucklefarks!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.