 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Captain Sensible, The Blue Aeroplanes, Dave Ball, & Belouis Some. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
30
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 16 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE #1:

yes, the show today is a rerun. that means that yes, you'll hear the russian theme intro again. for those of you new to the show/threads, we had a russian intro which we retired after....stuff and things. because the reruns are pulled straight off the stream server, you will hear exactly what went out when the show originally aired, including the old theme.

PROGRAMMING NOTE #2:

no jazz pregame today, live or otherwise. they are replaying a special interview in the 9a/Noon slot. i have no idea what it is about. i'm not being coy, i literally don't know. i heard it might be someone talking about ukraine, but that's through the grapevine and so i can't confirm. jazz will be back next week.

PROGRAMMING NOTE #3:

i won't be in the thread. Pista and NeoMoxie are in charge, so don't spitball them. at least not too much.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings people of this earth
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shoots spitball*
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hellosh. standing by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't know how local this was but we had "zots" more regularly than spitballs.. Similar but larger wet paper load but with either a shaped paper or cigarette foil dart thrown for delivery.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Been listening the the new Mysterines album again today & it is a complete beast
The Mysterines - Life's a Bitch (But I Like it So Much)
Youtube sfG5b8pW3pU
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.


I was wondering about that, if the recording was clean straight from the room and the test signal happened between there and the transmitter or not.. Doesn't that signal come from an outside central source? (clearly never having worked in radio.)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sno man: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.

I was wondering about that, if the recording was clean straight from the room and the test signal happened between there and the transmitter or not.. Doesn't that signal come from an outside central source? (clearly never having worked in radio.)


I think it does. The stream itself doesn't feature the doom buzzer. It'll be a regional standard broadcast.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sno man: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.

I was wondering about that, if the recording was clean straight from the room and the test signal happened between there and the transmitter or not.. Doesn't that signal come from an outside central source? (clearly never having worked in radio.)


Last time I was in a station, reel-to-reel was high tech. I suspect the streamer captures the feed to the transmitter for legal reasons.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love me some rerun

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: sno man: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.

I was wondering about that, if the recording was clean straight from the room and the test signal happened between there and the transmitter or not.. Doesn't that signal come from an outside central source? (clearly never having worked in radio.)

Last time I was in a station, reel-to-reel was high tech. I suspect the streamer captures the feed to the transmitter for legal reasons.


gotcha
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: Greetings people of this earth


Negative, I am a meat popsicle.

Also, standing by.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi,

Present, definitely not ready.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

LISTENING NOTE:

Since this is a Wednesdie rerun, there may be both a recorded and a new death signal. If so, with luck one will interrupt the other.


You damn well know we won't be that lucky
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here we gooo.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glad I could make the show today.
Not so happy for my friend who had her MRI postponed though
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Glad I could make the show today.
Not so happy for my friend who had her MRI postponed though


that sucks
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Glad I could make the show today.
Not so happy for my friend who had her MRI postponed though

that sucks


Yeah. The re-scheduled one will probably be at fark you o'clock in the morning most likely
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ooooooooooooooooowhoa oooooooooooooowhoa
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Greetings people of this earth


What if there are people from the other earth?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Glad I could make the show today.
Not so happy for my friend who had her MRI postponed though


Glad you are here tho, I can be the bad and lazy sub.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oooh
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Greetings people of this earth

What if there are people from the other earth?


or the other other one... man those guys..
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does anyone know what episode this was? I wanna cheat and know the musical selections beforehand...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: Greetings people of this earth

What if there are people from the other earth?


*nerd mode on*

All other earths were apparently destroyed by anti matter in the Crisis


*nerd mode off*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Does anyone know what episode this was? I wanna cheat and know the musical selections beforehand...


it was 9/15
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sno man: Lioness7: Pista: Greetings people of this earth

What if there are people from the other earth?

or the other other one... man those guys..


they are the worst!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.