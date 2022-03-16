 Skip to content
(CNN)   This article on Notre Dame has some really cool terms like rood screen and transept. A transept is (in a cross-shaped church) either of the two parts forming the arms of the cross shape, projecting at right angles from the nave. The more you know   (cnn.com) divider line
    Cool, Gothic architecture, Notre Dame cathedral, floor of the transept crossing, France's Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, excavation site, Notre Dame, 12th century, ancient lead sarcophagus  
Pocket Ninja
47 minutes ago  
Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.
 
Sofakinbd
37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks PN!

- Sofa
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
37 minutes ago  
Most people go to see the Cathedral, but there's an archeology exhibit right outside the plaza, showing what they've uncovered on the Ile-de-Cite.  It's pretty fascinating (and the line is waaaaay shorter).
 
Jake Havechek
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
23 minutes ago  
That's all nerd stuff. What does it say about Touchdown Jesus?
 
jaytkay
23 minutes ago  
Did touchdown Jesus survive the fire?
 
Super Chronic
23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.


Or do crossword puzzles. ROOD, APSE, NARTHEX, PEW, ALTAR... all in the arsenal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
21 minutes ago  
Well, that's Rood.
 
jaytkay
21 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: That's all nerd stuff. What does it say about Touchdown Jesus?


Dammit!
 
Rent Party
20 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Most people go to see the Cathedral, but there's an archeology exhibit right outside the plaza, showing what they've uncovered on the Ile-de-Cite.  It's pretty fascinating (and the line is waaaaay shorter).


I love old cathedrals.   It is one of my favorite things about Europe.  They have real history.   I was in Galway and saw the cathedral there.  It is a massive, beautiful building.  I was excited to check out it's ancient stuff.   On the wall in one of the transepts (I knew what that was, subs!)  was a stone mosaic of.... John F. Kennedy?

Then I checked up on the history of this particular cathedral.  It was started in 1958 and finished in 1965.

/ Sad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
20 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.

Or do crossword puzzles. ROOD, APSE, NARTHEX, PEW, ALTAR... all in the arsenal.


Phineas and Ferb did a song about a crossword word.

Phineas and Ferb: AGLET
Youtube JoWqw3GmnlA
 
FrancoFile
19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.


Done in one.
 
Dodo David
18 minutes ago  
"This article on Notre Dame has some really cool terms like rood screen and transept. A transept is (in a cross-shaped church) either of the two parts forming the arms of the cross shape, projecting at right angles from the nave. The more you know"

I didn't know any of that. Just goes to show how nave I am.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x585]


I had Pyramid, growing up.  I think my parents still have it somewhere.
 
Barricaded Gunman
17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.


I came in here to say exactly this. Truly an excellent work, one that might make you want to explore Ken Follet's other, older works, such as "Eye of the Needle" or "The Man from St Petersburg."

Well DON'T.

Everything Ken Follet wrote other than the "Pillars of the Earth" trilogy is cheap tripe, full of weak dialogue and 2 dimensional characters. I've never in my life seen such a marked discrepancy in quality from a single author, which leads me to believe that Follet either craps out his garbage fiction to pay the bills while he works on his labor of love stories about old England, or "Ken Follet" is just a non de plume for several different writers, only one of whom is talented.
 
Alec Beevers
17 minutes ago  
A Rood Screen is where the priest takes the altar boys so he can't be seen while he's being rood.

/Got less than nothing!
 
Super Chronic
16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Super Chronic: Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.

Or do crossword puzzles. ROOD, APSE, NARTHEX, PEW, ALTAR... all in the arsenal.

Phineas and Ferb did a song about a crossword word.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JoWqw3GmnlA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I saw that episode with my daughter -- must have been over 10 years ago -- and have used that knowledge to pick up AGLET without hesitation at least a dozen times since then.
 
gopher321
16 minutes ago  
"Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre Dame cathedral"

You'd think they'd find a lead zeppelin in the houses of the holy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Super Chronic: Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.

Or do crossword puzzles. ROOD, APSE, NARTHEX, PEW, ALTAR... all in the arsenal.

Phineas and Ferb did a song about a crossword word.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JoWqw3GmnlA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I saw that episode with my daughter -- must have been over 10 years ago -- and have used that knowledge to pick up AGLET without hesitation at least a dozen times since then.


You win the Good Parent award.

Esp. if you now drop "Hey kid, I know what were going to do today" and then build a giant rollercoaster in your yard.

Then do it again, but as a musical.
 
Porous Horace
14 minutes ago  
After reading Pillars of the Earth I became so excited I built six cathedrals.
Don't know what to do with 'em and ain't gonna let no choych have 'em.

Cathedrals are ok but they get boring after a while. Currently working on my fourth Great Wall of China.
 
Rent Party
12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Pocket Ninja: Just read Pillars of the Earth. You'll learn everything you need to know about the various parts of a cathedral and their names.

I came in here to say exactly this. Truly an excellent work, one that might make you want to explore Ken Follet's other, older works, such as "Eye of the Needle" or "The Man from St Petersburg."

Well DON'T.

Everything Ken Follet wrote other than the "Pillars of the Earth" trilogy is cheap tripe, full of weak dialogue and 2 dimensional characters. I've never in my life seen such a marked discrepancy in quality from a single author, which leads me to believe that Follet either craps out his garbage fiction to pay the bills while he works on his labor of love stories about old England, or "Ken Follet" is just a non de plume for several different writers, only one of whom is talented.


"World Without End" was good.  "Evening and the Morning" was awful.
 
Stud Gerbil
12 minutes ago  
here's a classic for the kids

Tom Lehrer - The Vatican Rag - fabulous version - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube pvhYqeGp_Do
 
WoodyHayes
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
7 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Most people go to see the Cathedral, but there's an archeology exhibit right outside the plaza, showing what they've uncovered on the Ile-de-Cite.  It's pretty fascinating (and the line is waaaaay shorter).

I love old cathedrals.   It is one of my favorite things about Europe.  They have real history.   I was in Galway and saw the cathedral there.  It is a massive, beautiful building.  I was excited to check out it's ancient stuff.   On the wall in one of the transepts (I knew what that was, subs!)  was a stone mosaic of.... John F. Kennedy?

Then I checked up on the history of this particular cathedral.  It was started in 1958 and finished in 1965.

/ Sad


I think my parents visited there. My mom said it looked ancient but was (relatively) new, and that apparently JFK had visited there once, and then a while later the church received a very large anonymous donation.

Apologies if I'm remembering this third-hand story wrong.
 
indylaw
5 minutes ago  
Coffee in the undercroft afterwards.
 
Gough
4 minutes ago  

Dodo David: "This article on Notre Dame has some really cool terms like rood screen and transept. A transept is (in a cross-shaped church) either of the two parts forming the arms of the cross shape, projecting at right angles from the nave. The more you know"

I didn't know any of that. Just goes to show how nave I am.


Our firm did a lot of projects in/on churches, including a handful of Catholic churches.  Some of the priests were happy to educate us about some of those details.  For instance, the alter is actually just the stone that holds the relic of a saint.  As a priest was explaining that to us, he took us up to the altar, lifted up a small plug, and showed us the finger bone of a saint.  I also learned that what many people thing of as the altar is really the reredos and that brides don't walk down the aisle during the processional, they walk down the nave.
 
WelldeadLink
less than a minute ago  

jaytkay: Arkanaut: That's all nerd stuff. What does it say about Touchdown Jesus?

Dammit!

Dammit!


Well, if you insist. I'll ask the next time I talk to Him. I doubt that He will, though.
 
