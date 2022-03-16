 Skip to content
(NPR)   New Zealand announces that it will be opening its borders to "some tourists" much earlier than expected. Priority will presumably be given to those who've been waiting impatiently with a Ring of Power that needs destruction   (npr.org) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply walk into New Zealand.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to New Zealand.  Just in a bar in Auckland airport for a connecting flight for 2 hours.  Didn't see any hobbits.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet he can't wait...

Peter Thiel files plans to build luxury lodge on New Zealand estate (cnbc.com)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I've been to New Zealand.  Just in a bar in Auckland airport for a connecting flight for 2 hours.  Didn't see any hobbits.


You missed out.  They make Canadians look like raging lunatics.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A well thought out and nuanced approach? Who do they think they are?!
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going to Spain next month, a trip that I've had planned since last year. And while I know Spain is doing somewhat okay, I'm still nervous.  I'm bringing a box of N95s with me.

I'm also vaxxed and boosted.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe Billy NRA can get some skiing in now.
 
