(CNN)   In previous covid waves, hospitalizations lagged new cases. This time they're rising in tandem, and nobody knows why. But don't worry, we've figured out the way to end this pandemic is by pretending it's over, so it's all good   (cnn.com) divider line
41
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead, pretend it is over, find out.
The kids call it POFO, the kissing cousin of FAFO.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps drastic population reduction could be a good thing.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's literally on a 2 month cycle. They go up for two months, and then down for two months.  It's probably time for a 2022 version of "covid's mysterious 2 month cycle" articles.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.


Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.


Good way to take out some more unvaccinated MAGAts.
 
Mattix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.


This. And the "home tests" (according to my ICU nurse daughter) have about the same accuracy as flipping a coin.
At this point, we might as well admit that the creature "Covid" won, like Influenza, it will now be endemic and reoccurring all over the world. There will be no "end" to Covid unless it starts killing more of its "hosts". If 90% of infections result in mild to moderate inconvenience, then people just won't care. They will take their few days off work and go from there. From an evolutionary point of view, the "creature" is much more successful if it give the "infection" to everyone, but doesn't get everyone acutely sick. The best we can do is keep up with the arms race by continuing to vaccinate.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.

Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.


While I agree with you, also know there are people out there who cannot get vaxxed for various reasons, like my SO.  She had a horrible reaction to the first shot and was told by her doc to not get any more.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alaska had over 1,200 cases in the last three days.

/still masking up
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It will be important for people to understand they may be able to take their masks off for a few weeks, Althoff said, but they might also need to go back to wearing them regularly if cases spike.

Nah, they won't do it. I TOOK MUH MASK OFF I'M NOT PUTTING IT BACK ON! They won't put it back on short of corpses piling up in the streets. So we'll so how it goes.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Kalyco Jack: Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.

Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.

While I agree with you, also know there are people out there who cannot get vaxxed for various reasons, like my SO.  She had a horrible reaction to the first shot and was told by her doc to not get any more.


Sorry, but that is a fact and facts dont matter here in america.

Hopefully some day we can go back to people acting like adults and believing that facts matter... im really looking forward to that. Until then we all have to live by the rules of some billionaires paranoid fantasies.

Sorry about your SO
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The pandemic is over, subby

It's endemic now.

It was always going to become endemic.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.


Wouldn't that yield a high positive rate?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Right now COVID deaths in Canada are only 3 times higher than regular flu deaths were before the pandemic.  Also, almost all the people getting really sick or dying are the under vaccinated.  Most protective measures (e.g., masks in school) are starting to be lifted this month.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mattix: aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.

This. And the "home tests" (according to my ICU nurse daughter) have about the same accuracy as flipping a coin.


They're only required to be 80% accurate, so there's about a 20% change of false negative (but nearly 0% false positive)

However, there's also an argument that when it can't be picked up by a home kit and can only be detected by a PCR test that you're less likely to spread it, as you have less virus in your nasal passages.

So they're still useful as a gauge of if you should go out and be social or not.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Kalyco Jack: Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.

Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.

While I agree with you, also know there are people out there who cannot get vaxxed for various reasons, like my SO.  She had a horrible reaction to the first shot and was told by her doc to not get any more.


Then I hope, for her sake and everyone else's, that she's taking all of the other precautions to reduce the potential of infection.

And for purposes of this thread, I'll just check the box for "Compulsory reminder that not every unvaxxed person is that way by choice."

But for the people who refused -- including one idiot I heard saying that "Vaccination only protects you, not other people" to justify no onegetting vaxxed -- those fools can die as painfully as possible,
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.


I think the only indoor place I'm not wearing a mask is at a restaurant - you spend so long unmasked in there (and most places are still distancing and/or barriered), it seems like kind of a waste.

I'm probably the only one wearing a mask in the grocery store anymore, and it had been probably 70-80% a year ago even here in Trump Country, NJ.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.

Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.


I don't have a problem with someone not getting vaccinated for one reason or another.

it's the militant anti-vaxxer that spewed made up bs or lies, convinced others not to get vaxxed and then they died.  I had a friend in this exact situation.  spewed the antivax stuff that was/is being spread around.  a week later fell over and hit his head due to lack of oxygen, dead 3 weeks later.  I'm still pissed about it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.


I so rarely go out that I still forget to put it on sometimes. I felt like such an ahole a few weeks ago after going to pick up a prescription without one, especially when an end date for having to wear them had been recently announced and the Trucker shiat was in full swing.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 1% has decided that humanity needs layoffs so they can have an even greater share than 99% of the wealth, so open those doors, take those masks off, and enjoy the occasional funeral.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can still mask, you can still get your shots. Give up on the notion that we as a collective are ever getting past this and take care of yourself. Conservatives used to call it enlightened self interest.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The pandemic is over, subby

It's endemic now.

It was always going to become endemic.


Certainly feels endemic for places like Canada.  Looking at UKs numbers, I'm not so sure they are there yet.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's definitely not over, and it sucks. But. At this point 98.something percent of people seriously ill or dying are the antivax and who really cares about those filthy farks.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.


This.

I have a vaxxed and boosted friend who got sick 2 weeks ago. He believes it was COVID. Didn't get tested. Didn't get meds. Got better but is still not 100%.

Anecdotal, but...
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.


Freedom?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mattix: aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.

This. And the "home tests" (according to my ICU nurse daughter) have about the same accuracy as flipping a coin.
At this point, we might as well admit that the creature "Covid" won, like Influenza, it will now be endemic and reoccurring all over the world. There will be no "end" to Covid unless it starts killing more of its "hosts". If 90% of infections result in mild to moderate inconvenience, then people just won't care. They will take their few days off work and go from there. From an evolutionary point of view, the "creature" is much more successful if it give the "infection" to everyone, but doesn't get everyone acutely sick. The best we can do is keep up with the arms race by continuing to vaccinate.


What I love is how, no matter how it played out, everyone who has a strong opinion on what to do, will still believe they are right.

Some people believed the vaccine would never work and lock downs/masks were stupid. If Covid stays forever, they see it as then being right. If Covid goes away, they will never believe it was because of those things, like the black death and Spanish flu largely went away too.

The people who wanted strong measures... If it goes away, they will insist it is because of their measures. If it doesn't, they will blame whatever percent of the population didn't follow those rules, even in places with record high participation.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The pandemic is over, subby

It's endemic now.

It was always going to become endemic.


Like an end of life doctor, Joe Biden was here to usher us from trying to fight it to being comfortable with dying.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Perhaps drastic population reduction could be a good thing.


China and India approve.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KingKauff: While I agree with you, also know there are people out there who cannot get vaxxed for various reasons, like my SO.  She had a horrible reaction to the first shot and was told by her doc to not get any more.


Not a doctor, but for decades I've been hearing about people that can't vaccinate for various reasons - usually an allergy. And while it's technically possible and there are absolutely people genuinely allergic to vaccines, my experience has been that it's more like the people that say they have a gluten allergy - a fraction truly do. More often than not, my discussion with people reveals that "horrible reaction" means "It made me feel yucky for a few days" or "my arm hurt for 24 hours and I couldn't sleep on it". I've yet to meet someone that's been hospitalized over a negative reaction to a vaccination, but YMMV. Usually things people report are all within the range of expected side effects.

Anyway, if you read through the vaccine literature, the contraindications for COVID vaccines are much more limited than just about any other vaccines we have - because of the different types. Here in America, you have the two broad classifications, so if you had a bad reaction to the J&J, it doesn't mean you'd have the same experience with a Moderna or Pfizer. It doesn't surprise me to hear a GP is advising against more, Depending on your SO's underlying health status, I'd strongly recommend a second opinion.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.


The q-tip goes in your nose not your butthole.
 
rga184
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.


One of my colleagues got infected and somewhat sick.  Not hospital sick, but she did sound pretty bad on the phone and still has a lagging cough.  She was fully vaccinated and boosted.

The rest of my colleagues are vaccinated and boosted, but they're still not getting it.  They're acting like we're in the clear, not being as careful as before, etc.  In the meantime, I had to do extra calls this week to cover for the colleague that was out sick, and my guess is I'll have to do extra calls in the near future to cover for the future sick colleagues.

At one point, one of them suggested we take a staff member and his wife out to dinner as he was moving to AZ.  This staff member and his wife are Q-anon followers that are vaccinated because their jobs required it, but they aren't boosted and they don't take any precautions at all--and proudly so.  The person who suggested the dinner is the one that got COVID.  Ultimately we didn't have it because we thought it would be better to give him a big wad of cash to help him with his move.

The significance of this is that people who were previously very careful with COVID and were vaccinated and boosted are now acting like everything is fine.

Infections WILL go up.  No question about it.  Regardless of what variant is out there.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: 4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.

Freedom?


I meant feeling free from a mask. I realized how this came across after I posted it. Whoops.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: aimtastic: Probably because getting tested is a pain in the ass, only the extremely conscientious are bothering to get tested if they feel symptoms, and otherwise the only people getting tested are those arriving at the hospital with acute illness.

The q-tip goes in your nose not your butthole.


You're not my supervisor
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Went to grab a smoothie before work at a nice breakfast joint. Nobody but me was wearing a mask.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.


Unvaccinated are:
About 3x as likely to get COVID.
About 4x as likely to be hospitalized due to COVID.
About 7x as likely to die due to COVID.
 
rga184
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.


and yes, the majority of the people getting very sick are unvaccinated, but there's a non-zero number of people who are higher risk.  Especially as people get older and you add in risk factors like diabetes and hypertension, there's no guarantee that a vaccinated and boosted person won't get sick.

My mother in law is in her eighties.  She lives with us.  She is vaccinated and boosted, but she's also pre-diabetic and has some hypertension.  I am not bringing COVID home to her.  My family would never forgive me.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: BeesNuts: 4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.

Freedom?

I meant feeling free from a mask. I realized how this came across after I posted it. Whoops.


That's why I didn't elaborate and just left the question open ended.  Figured you meant "freedom" in the same way I refer to dress shoes as Feet Prisons.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: 4seasons85!: BeesNuts: 4seasons85!: Literally just stopped wearing my mask so I am going to start again. It sucks. It was nice to have freedom for a few days.

Freedom?

I meant feeling free from a mask. I realized how this came across after I posted it. Whoops.

That's why I didn't elaborate and just left the question open ended.  Figured you meant "freedom" in the same way I refer to dress shoes as Feet Prisons.


"Feet prisons" -ha!! I like that!
 
KingKauff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RI_Red: KingKauff: Kalyco Jack: Icarus_Rising: Is it still 98% people who have refused to get vaccinated? Because if so I frankly don't give a fark anymore.

Not vaccinated? Let'em choke.

While I agree with you, also know there are people out there who cannot get vaxxed for various reasons, like my SO.  She had a horrible reaction to the first shot and was told by her doc to not get any more.

Then I hope, for her sake and everyone else's, that she's taking all of the other precautions to reduce the potential of infection.

And for purposes of this thread, I'll just check the box for "Compulsory reminder that not every unvaxxed person is that way by choice."

But for the people who refused -- including one idiot I heard saying that "Vaccination only protects you, not other people" to justify no onegetting vaxxed -- those fools can die as painfully as possible,


We are both taking all the precautions we can.  Masks whenever out and about (she's made both of us enough masks we could wear one a day for a month and not wear the same one twice), sanitizing, distancing, etc.

And thank you for the concern.  I love her to death and it sucked seeing her dealing with the side effects.
 
