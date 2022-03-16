 Skip to content
(CNN)   On Day 21 of the Russo-Ukrainian War, aka WW3, Zelensky addresses a wretched hive of scum and villainy called the US Congress, and Putin scrapes the underside of the bottom of the barrel for reinforcements. It's your Wednesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Peak oil, Petroleum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Japan's latest move, Russian oligarchs  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deputy of Novosibirsk in Russia, with brass ovaries, showed up to the legislature like this.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."


Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WW3? Really?
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.


I mean it's great fanfiction but I prefer the real Star Trek over fan made shiat
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Would you happen to have the exact GPS coordinates of the location where Zelenskyy is during the meeting? My, um, IT team needs it."

- Congresscritters Daines, Rubio, Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor-Greene, etc.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: WW3? Really?


If we use the term often enough maybe everyone else will just start fighting each other
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.


I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB
 
palelizard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: WW3? Really?


My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Would you happen to have the exact GPS coordinates of the location where Zelenskyy is during the meeting? My, um, IT team needs it."

- Congresscritters Daines, Rubio, Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor-Greene, etc.


Yeah, hoping they sedate Cawthorn before the speech - we have so many National Embarrassments already.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB


There's nothing to interpret

It's some random guy on Twitter writing fanfict
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB


These two sentences are at odds with each other.

"at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with."

"At best it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin"

It can't be both the minimum and the best.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.


How about a Swedish model - and if Sweden decides to join NATO, Ukraine gets to as well.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unfortunately the number of congressbats we have on the Russian payroll is pretty high, so he might be facing a tougher crowd than expected.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Would you happen to have the exact GPS coordinates of the location where Zelenskyy is during the meeting? My, um, IT team needs it."

- Congresscritters Daines, Rubio, Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor-Greene, etc.


Not that they'll heckle him.  Will they heckle him in English or Ukrainian?

Either have their cell phones do the translation or one of their assistants talking in to an earpiece.  Republicans love the secret ear piece or the mysterious back box.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's day 18 of the invasion, and your daily reminder that Tucker Carlson is a traitor and Russian agent who worked tirelessly to justify it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.

How about a Swedish model - and if Sweden decides to join NATO, Ukraine gets to as well.


Wait.....I can adopt a Swedish Model? Why has no one told me that was a thing before now?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.


        Interesting. So WW1 did not earn the name ;)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's day 18 of the invasion, and your daily reminder that Tucker Carlson is a traitor and Russian agent who worked tirelessly to justify it.


We should make him buy all his clothes at Savers for the next 12 months. He'd probably kill himself by day 2.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB

These two sentences are at odds with each other.

"at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with."

"At best it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin"

It can't be both the minimum and the best.


Fair, I worded that poorly. Lack of caffeine and distractions
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stringbad: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

        Interesting. So WW1 did not earn the name ;)


Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, Oceania?

Though yes - definitely mostly focused on Europe
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thoreny: somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB

There's nothing to interpret

It's some random guy on Twitter writing fanfict


Citation?
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TommyDeuce: palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.

How about a Swedish model - and if Sweden decides to join NATO, Ukraine gets to as well.

Wait.....I can adopt a Swedish Model? Why has no one told me that was a thing before now?


If you do, they remain neutral towards you and you can't invade.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB

There's nothing to interpret

It's some random guy on Twitter writing fanfict

Citation?


THere is no reason to believe that some random Twitter guy has been handed over top secret communications
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x320]


I love how dumb Lukashenko is, and that he's so perfect for the Gru meme it hurts.

//Still overthrow and imprison this dictator.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dear Admins/Mods/whoever,


Thank you for not making this a twitter link. You guys are making real progress.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TommyDeuce: palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.

How about a Swedish model - and if Sweden decides to join NATO, Ukraine gets to as well.

Wait.....I can adopt a Swedish Model? Why has no one told me that was a thing before now?


I think that this solution works for everyone, really.

"Get in the Volvo, models, we're going world peacemaking."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stringbad: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

       Interesting. So WW1 did not earn the name ;)


On the surface, I agree... the majority of fighting occured in Europe... but WW1 was not limited to that theater. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_African_campaign_(World_War_I)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Tsingtao
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallipoli_campaign

Not counting the battles fought over bat guano in/near South America.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So after addressing Canada's Parliament, Zelensky got a 3 minute standing ovation.

What you want to bet that Congress won't want to be outdone and push it to FOUR minutes?  During that time, you'll see Zelensky muttering "just give me the goddamned weapons, farkers."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: Thoreny: somedude210: 7th FSB letter dropped, trying to explain the insanity that was the 6th letter

Something interesting to watch out for:

"Even if we allow that theoretically Shoigu (Russian Minister of Defence) will be blamed for everything tomorrow, who "lied, slipped in false data and unleashed a war," and is "convicted and shot himself" - will change nothing with the West."

Please stop paying attention to the Louise Mensch wannabe.

I'm sorry, you seem to think I take any of this as gospel. I don't. Never have. However, of you want to understand you're enemy, it helps to actually listen when shiat like this comes out. Verify the f*ck out of any actionable Intel from it, but at a minimum, it provides some insight into the mindset of who you're dealing with. In this case, the insular Kremlin that rivals Brezhnev era paranoia and copium.

If you want to interpret these letters as anything more than a possiblity of things to come, that's on you. Most rational thinkers here see this for what it is.

At best, it's some insight into the mindset of the Kremlin. At worst, it's full-on deza put out by RIS. Reality is somewhere in the middle, some insight, some deza, likely put out by the GRU to discredit and cripple their longtime chekist rivals in the FSB

There's nothing to interpret

It's some random guy on Twitter writing fanfict

Citation?


Citation: Extraordinary claims, like "Here are leaked FSB letters that detail day-by-day plan changes within the upper echelons of the Russian government." require extraordinary evidence.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.


If Russia loses, Ukraine should govern Russia and take it over.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: stringbad: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

       Interesting. So WW1 did not earn the name ;)

On the surface, I agree... the majority of fighting occured in Europe... but WW1 was not limited to that theater. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_African_campaign_(World_War_I)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Tsingtao
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallipoli_campaign

Not counting the battles fought over bat guano in/near South America.


Coronel, Falklands...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.


Russia sits on two continents.  Japan did some island invading recently.  What continent is Fox News on?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

Russia sits on two continents.  Japan did some island invading recently.  What continent is Fox News on?


Europe is not a real continent... they call it so for political, not geographic reasons.

/change my mind
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The way this war is going, Ukrainian farmers are going to have the third largest independent armor division in Europe.
They've stolen a lot of tanks in the last few days.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

Russia sits on two continents.  Japan did some island invading recently.  What continent is Fox News on?


Incontinent.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thoreny: THere is no reason to believe that some random Twitter guy has been handed over top secret communications


There is well-respected Bulgarian investigative reporter who showed the reports to two former FSB agents and they believe they were written by a colleague.  They don't agree with all conclusions but they validate the FSB as the source.

Other prominent people (Alex Vindman) are taking these documents seriously.  I'm not saying they are 100% accurate but neither should we dismiss them as fake.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Parthenogenetic: "Would you happen to have the exact GPS coordinates of the location where Zelenskyy is during the meeting? My, um, IT team needs it."

- Congresscritters Daines, Rubio, Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor-Greene, etc.

Not that they'll heckle him.  Will they heckle him in English or Ukrainian?

Either have their cell phones do the translation or one of their assistants talking in to an earpiece.  Republicans love the secret ear piece or the mysterious back box.


Republican heckling just sounds better in the original Russian.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.


Worth noting here that Russia is so f*cking WRONG and BAD in all of this, they made neutral Switzerland pick a side.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guardian reporting that the Russians are continuing to abduct Ukrainian officials:

Russian forces have allegedly abducted the mayor and deputy of the Ukrainian port city of Skadovsk, according to Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. Oleksandr Yakovlev, mayor of Skadovsk, a port city in the Kherson region of Ukraine, and his deputy, Yuri Palyukh, were allegedly taken by Russian military, local media reported.


Russian invaders continue to abduct democratically elected local leaders in Ukraine. Mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh abducted today. States & international organizations must demand Russia to immediately release all abducted Ukrainian officials! pic.twitter.com/bmaAuurx9h
- Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2022
 
usahole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: palelizard: A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country's government rejects the idea floated by Russia that Ukraine should adopt a Swedish or Austrian model of neutrality.

I'm pretty sure when you invade a country, you only get to tell them how to govern after you win.

If Russia loses, Ukraine should govern Russia and take it over.


I don't think they want it
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: stringbad: Tr0mBoNe: SuperChuck: WW3? Really?

My definition of a world war is related fighting on three or more continents. We're at one.

      Interesting. So WW1 did not earn the name ;)

On the surface, I agree... the majority of fighting occured in Europe... but WW1 was not limited to that theater. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_African_campaign_(World_War_I)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Tsingtao
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallipoli_campaign

Not counting the battles fought over bat guano in/near South America.


Gut Gott, let's not have another Talambó incident.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "Would you happen to have the exact GPS coordinates of the location where Zelenskyy is during the meeting? My, um, IT team needs it."

- Congresscritters Daines, Rubio, Boebert, Cawthorn, Taylor-Greene, etc.


Give each one GPS coordinates for known Russian emplacements around Kyiv and when some or all are attacked by Russian missiles, you have evidence of their treason and wipe more Russian assets off the board

Two birds one stone
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Thoreny: THere is no reason to believe that some random Twitter guy has been handed over top secret communications

There is well-respected Bulgarian investigative reporter who showed the reports to two former FSB agents and they believe they were written by a colleague.  They don't agree with all conclusions but they validate the FSB as the source.

Other prominent people (Alex Vindman) are taking these documents seriously.  I'm not saying they are 100% accurate but neither should we dismiss them as fake.


Yeah and Louis Mensch was a "respected" journalist who was at one time read and used as sources by Keith Olbermann.

Appeal to authority is a fallacy
 
