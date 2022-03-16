 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Apparently in San Jose you can steal a $4,000 bottle of cognac and not get in trouble for it, as long as you've got six kids   (fox43.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you all thought Betty White had passed away
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for the owner. That sh*t will get paid back to you.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've got six kids, you probably need to drink

Of course, if you've got six kids and you're stealing liquor, perhaps it's time to re-examine your choices in life.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got the bottle back and it was still sealed. I'm okay with this
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has six kids, getting drunk is probably a thing one would want to do.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did she know it was a $4000 bottle before she stole it? Or did she think "hey, unguarded liquor".
 
penngos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 20 years ago, I lived in this loft, and there was a gentleman in the building who was quite the interesting fellow.  He had some kind of ambulance business and he had a mistress in the loft building and a wife and kids in a home elsewhere (I didn't officially know this, but his secretary who also lived in the building told me).

He told me one Xmas that he was buying the mistress a bottle of Louis XIII, which is a $4,000 bottle of cognac.  I had to ask him several times if a $4,000 bottle of liquor was a real thing, because the only liquor I bought at the time was Old Granddad.  At first I just assumed it must be a really, really big bottle of liquor to cost that much.  Like 13 liters or something.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.


Um... you do know where you're posting, right?
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: So did she know it was a $4000 bottle before she stole it? Or did she think "hey, unguarded liquor".


Probably just grabbed the fanciest looking bottle.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.


First Fark thread?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: So did she know it was a $4000 bottle before she stole it? Or did she think "hey, unguarded liquor".


She went straight to the most expensive bottle on the bar, perhaps with coaching from her partner there. At least one of them knew.  That said, good on the owner.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice clickbait headline.

Notice how subby implied very subtly that the city or the police let this person off? If you just read the headline, that's exactly what you come away thinking. In reality, the owners of the bar decided that they didn't want to press charges, due to the circumstances of the perpetrator's life. SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS ALL OF THE FARKING TIME!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she used the bottle as a dildo before she returned it to the owner.
 
Pompatus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?


Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: So did she know it was a $4000 bottle before she stole it? Or did she think "hey, unguarded liquor".


Could be as simple as having recognized it from the liquor store. A lot of them will have a case with these expensive bottles and very prominent price tags/ It also could just be that she niticed how it never got touched because it was too damned expensive.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a station in Pennsylvania reporting on a minor incident in San Jose as though it were national news?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six kids.

Vagina.. clown car etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.


You're in the wrong place, then

Farkers are uptight little whiners today
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they blur out her face, but not her accomplice's face?

Is she really that unattractive or what?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's actually criminal here is a bottle of booze "worth" 4k. Jfc
 
mjbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this would def. be in felony territory if the owner had chosen to press charges.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


and what if your family don't like bread, they like...cognac
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In this thread: People who have kids get a pass because they can perform the most basic biogical function of reproduction, voluntarily.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.


In legal terms, the bar owner was made whole.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.

In legal terms, the bar owner was made whole.


Made Whole is the name of my soon to drop  Metallica collaboration with A-Ha
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.


It constantly amuses me that Drew wrote a book where part of it complains about clickbait, but he has no problem with his website greening clickbait.

/also, stop giving nutjobs equal time
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.

You're in the wrong place, then

Farkers are uptight little whiners today


How dare we point out that Drew is allowing bullsh*t on his website that he has previously, rightly, said is bad.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.

You're in the wrong place, then

Farkers are uptight little whiners today


Today? More like every single day. Fark has gone from being a second rate Reddit to completely irrelevant as the users got more whiny and uptight.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you know the way to San Jose?
I wanna grab some good - booze and make my getaway
You can really steal in San Jose
They've got a special place where you can truly have your way

Anytime the bar is empty
Help yourself to bottles or a case
You can get really drunk right off of your face
Or give them to, your six kids who
Will never, ever leave the place

*boom boom boom*

Maybe do not go to San Jose
Must be a better place - where I can face the day
Everywhere's a lot like San Jose
Gots be a place to find some peace of mind that's not San Jose

Wretched people everywhere I
Look and sometimes I don't realy know
If the humans have a viable go
Or if we just - turn us to dust
And catch the wind and blow away

*boom boom boom*
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.

It constantly amuses me that Drew wrote a book where part of it complains about clickbait, but he has no problem with his website greening clickbait.

/also, stop giving nutjobs equal time


Yep. I've always found this to be an interesting bit of hypocrisy.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I confess I personally can't taste the difference between $4,000 cognac and $2,000 cognac.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I confess I personally can't taste the difference between $4,000 cognac and $2,000 cognac.


Cognac is the only hard booze I like and I'm quite happy with a $100 bottle.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mjbok: I'm pretty sure this would def. be in felony territory if the owner had chosen to press charges.


That was why I was curious about the intent. I don't steal, but if I decided to grab a fancy looking bottle of liquor from a bar I'm not sure I'd estimate its value could be anywhere near $4k.
 
MSkow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I confess I personally can't taste the difference between $4,000 cognac and $2,000 cognac.


Uncultured swine. When I was a grocery store manager, they sent us this huge list expensive booze that we could order in. It was mostly scotch but there were pages and pages of bottles that were $10,000 and up. Do rich people actually buy these or is it just another way for them to launder money?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good example of the importance of getting rid of mandatory sentencing laws, three strikes and cash bail.  Flexibility in persecution should not be limited to whether or not someone decides to press charges.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: He got the bottle back and it was still sealed. I'm okay with this


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I want that harlot HANGED!!"
 
pointfdr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.


cant really sell after has been taken even it is returned.
 
mjbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baorao: That was why I was curious about the intent. I don't steal, but if I decided to grab a fancy looking bottle of liquor from a bar I'm not sure I'd estimate its value could be anywhere near $4k.


For good or bad not knowing the value of something you try to steal is immaterial in the eyes of the law.  The only intent (legally) that matters is the intent to steal.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: hoodiowithtudio: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.  The item was returned, unopened.  The owner showed restraint and kindness.

In legal terms, the bar owner was made whole.

Made Whole is the name of my soon to drop  Metallica collaboration with A-Ha


Maid Hole is my all-nude Babymetal cover band.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it's not about the woman doing the wrong thing when she took a moment out of her busy day of making that dress look frumpy- the story is that the owner was a mensch about it, and that's just nice to hear.

zimbach: Why is a station in Pennsylvania reporting on a minor incident in San Jose as though it were national news?


Uncultured swine!  to borrow a phrase.  do you know nothing of the fascination with which all Pennsylvians regard fine cognac?  they are not the sort to dirty themselves with your plebian Merlot or Cabernet.
although they will go for some Purple Drank, that's true.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baorao: So did she know it was a $4000 bottle before she stole it? Or did she think "hey, unguarded liquor".


Of all the bottles available to her she TOTALLY RANDOMLY STOLE THAT ONE?!

She knew what it was.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: grumpfuff: Pompatus: pastramithemosterotic: penngos: Everyone wants to comment, no one wants to read.

Um... you do know where you're posting, right?

Doesn't make it right. And doesn't excuse subby for clickbait.

It constantly amuses me that Drew wrote a book where part of it complains about clickbait, but he has no problem with his website greening clickbait.

/also, stop giving nutjobs equal time

Yep. I've always found this to be an interesting bit of hypocrisy.


Look at all the men at the titty bar complaining about the loose women dancing on stage.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: In this thread: People who have kids get a pass because they can perform the most basic biogical function of reproduction, voluntarily.


And they expect all kinds of priorities at work, too. Choice scheduling, flexible hours, extra leave, etc.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Karma Chameleon: In this thread: People who have kids get a pass because they can perform the most basic biogical function of reproduction, voluntarily.

And they expect all kinds of priorities at work, too. Choice scheduling, flexible hours, extra leave, etc.


And they should get it. If you want to just think selfishly about it you're going to need those kids around to do things for you when you're old.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hell, I'd fly out there right now and drink at his bar. Good people still exist somewhere.
 
