"Sex Traps", not just for Chris Hansen anymore
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well these are predators we definitely want to catch.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Raise your hands: How many of you read the headline and thought this was about Ukrainian women and Russian soldiers?
 
baorao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
more like Whore Nets amirite?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Raise your hands: How many of you read the headline and thought this was about Ukrainian women and Russian soldiers?


I wasn't, but now that you mention it, it would be a sweet idea and a fun movie plot....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Raise your hands: How many of you read the headline and thought this was about Ukrainian women and Russian soldiers?


I thought a new subgenre of reality TV was starting up.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's obviously a sting operation.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Once again, the Western World(TM) is saved thanks to the power of pr0n!
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ComaToast: It's obviously a sting operation.


Thread over.  Somebody hit the

..... uh, thanks.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is peddo formed?
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All I know is you better put those traps FAR away from my place!
I had a giant hornet land on my hand 20+ years ago while we were waiting in line for a haunted house. I jumped 20+ inches in the air and screamed like a little school girl, WAY scarier than anything in that attraction! My friends were making fun of me until they saw the giant freaking thing on the ground where I'd stomped on it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Sex Traps" is the name of my burlesque show where we all dress up like the kids from The Sound Of Music.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, but once you catch the hornets they all say either that they were just there to teach the Queen a lesson, or that they were going undercover to help build a case for pest control. Really, they didn't plan on doing anything. Honest.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: All I know is you better put those traps FAR away from my place!
I had a giant hornet land on my hand 20+ years ago while we were waiting in line for a haunted house. I jumped 20+ inches in the air and screamed like a little school girl, WAY scarier than anything in that attraction! My friends were making fun of me until they saw the giant freaking thing on the ground where I'd stomped on it.


I had one sting me on the inside of my right nostril.  A swarm chased me around my backyard, when I was a teenager.  I looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger from Total Recall.  In retrospect, pouring gas into their nest, lighting it on fire, then smashing it with a shovel was not my best idea.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Sex Traps" is the name of my burlesque show where we all dress up like the kids from The Sound Of Music.


Liesel!
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: robodog: All I know is you better put those traps FAR away from my place!
I had a giant hornet land on my hand 20+ years ago while we were waiting in line for a haunted house. I jumped 20+ inches in the air and screamed like a little school girl, WAY scarier than anything in that attraction! My friends were making fun of me until they saw the giant freaking thing on the ground where I'd stomped on it.

I had one sting me on the inside of my right nostril.  A swarm chased me around my backyard, when I was a teenager.  I looked like Arnold Schwarzenegger from Total Recall.  In retrospect, pouring gas into their nest, lighting it on fire, then smashing it with a shovel was not my best idea.


A swarm of GIANT hornets? I'm not normally one to Nope, but NOPE.
 
