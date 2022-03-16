 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   I've had it with these motherfarking tanks on this motherfarking train   (8newsnow.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They're comin' to steal your guns! Only you can stop them!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tanks on a road- Worry
Tanks on a train- Shipping
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They're comin' to steal your guns! Only you can stop them!


I could just imagine at least one of those two morons from the Trump rally wearing the shirts, shooting at the train and yelling, "For Russia!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Back when Obama was coming for their guns, this Guppy GS-11 would subscribe to all these youtube channels.  A trucker with a VGA camera recorded some National Guards trucks stopped at a rest stop.  They were probably on their way to or from summer camp.  In a scared, winy, high pitched southern accent he announced the Army was there to secure the rest stop and use it for a FEMA base.

Well, of course, he stopped there.
 
August11
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: "All of them loaded onto rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere."

Someone's fishing on Pulitzer Lake.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They ended up in Vegas!?
Wow, the Russians are really bad at this.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What tanks? All I see are Bradleys, M113s, and a few MRAPs with a possible fuel tanker behind them.
 
pheed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had similar equipment move through St. Louis by rail in the past few days.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: They ended up in Vegas!?
Wow, the Russians are really bad at this.


They're playing the slots hoping for a big win, saying "Vlad needs a new set of generals!"
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"All of them loaded onto rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere."

Someone's angling for a Pulitzer.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Tanks on a road- Worry
Tanks on a train- Shipping


I was walking home drunk once in Berlin (1990) and a tank came around the corner. I seriously thought WWIII was kicking off.

Still don't know what the hell that tank was doing there.
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

August11: FTFA: "All of them loaded onto rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere."

Someone's fishing on Pulitzer Lake.


Oh shiat, I'll never get a Pulitzer with accidental plagiarism like that.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NTC (National Training Center is in Ft Irwin California. When I was stationed with the 4th ID aviation group we went to NTC like every other yr. We flew there mostly, but all the ground vehicles were hauled in by train. Why there is even a question as to what's going on shows how out of touch folks are as this has been happening since what, the 70s.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We used to have tanks with rubber pads on the tracks driving up and down the highway in my area. It was pretty funny to see one stopped at a traffic light and some yahoo in a pickup truck decides to drag race it and finds out that tanks with rubber tracks can leap off the line.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given the similar scenes coming out of western Russia, some found it troubling as it prepared to invade Ukraine

What kind of sentence is that?  some found it troubling as it prepared in invade Ukraine?

Who found what troubling as whoprepared to invade Ukraine and why?

These people ('some') get to vote.

People who are 'troubled' by armor being transported by rail in a region filled with military bases get to vote--wearing a red hat wasn't enough for them.

I find that troubling.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

August11: FTFA: "All of them loaded onto rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere."

Someone's fishing on Pulitzer Lake.


Boss:  Put out an article on that military hardware sighting in Vegas this week.
Reporter:  That was just a twitter post that we know nothing about.
Boss: Did I stutter?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Loading out for the railhead... oh boy! What fun!
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Tanks on a road- Worry
Tanks on a train- Shipping


Tanks on a plane?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jade Helm 2, Electric Boogaloo
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TaskForce26: SVC_conservative: Tanks on a road- Worry
Tanks on a train- Shipping

Tanks on a plane?


HEAVY rain
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably headed to the NTC.  It does seem like a larger amount than just a unit rotating in. Perhaps replacements for the permanent party? I'd imagine that their equipment takes a beating/wears out faster due to constant use in a desert environment.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: SVC_conservative: Tanks on a road- Worry
Tanks on a train- Shipping

I was walking home drunk once in Berlin (1990) and a tank came around the corner. I seriously thought WWIII was kicking off.

Still don't know what the hell that tank was doing there.


Tanks are just as afraid of you as you are of them when they get startled in the wild. Don't run, make yourself look big.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course that simple answer doesn't rile up the rubes/generate clicks ... so, "Martial law is coming soon..."
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You see this on virtual railfan videos all the time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: You see this on virtual railfan videos all the time.


THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT!! THE LIBS ARE COMING FOR MUH GUNZ!!!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

August11: FTFA: "All of them loaded onto rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere."

Someone's fishing on Pulitzer Lake.


bingeclock.comView Full Size


MillionDollarMo: They ended up in Vegas!?
Wow, the Russians are really bad at this.


ejiltalk.orgView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NTC (National Training Center is in Ft Irwin California. When I was stationed with the 4th ID aviation group we went to NTC like every other yr. We flew there mostly, but all the ground vehicles were hauled in by train. Why there is even a question as to what's going on shows how out of touch folks are as this has been happening since what, the 70s.


One milllion times this.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NTC (National Training Center is in Ft Irwin California. When I was stationed with the 4th ID aviation group we went to NTC like every other yr. We flew there mostly, but all the ground vehicles were hauled in by train. Why there is even a question as to what's going on shows how out of touch folks are as this has been happening since what, the 70s.


See, this sort of thing is why Russia thinks it's no big deal to invade a country.  You have to actually practice moving your people around how they're going to need to do it in war time.

In the mid 80s, it was pretty common to see a military convoy as you took a drive through Europe.  They only occupied one lane, and weren't driving at excessive speeds, but it took a LONG time to pass them.

/no tanks though
//at least, not that I remember
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Interceptor1: We used to have tanks with rubber pads on the tracks driving up and down the highway in my area. It was pretty funny to see one stopped at a traffic light and some yahoo in a pickup truck decides to drag race it and finds out that tanks with rubber tracks can leap off the line.


If a tank was next to me at a stoplight, I could be driving a Kia and it wouldn't matter- I'd race it just to say I'd drag raced a tank.
 
