(AP News)   Best Korea's ongoing war against the sea suffers aerial setback   (apnews.com) divider line
12
Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is that on the side of his face?  Skin tag?  Brain worm getting lost and just saying "F it, gotta get outta here!"?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grognard: WTF is that on the side of his face?  Skin tag?  Brain worm getting lost and just saying "F it, gotta get outta here!"?


Fatty isn't aging well...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me laugh.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grognard: WTF is that on the side of his face?  Skin tag?  Brain worm getting lost and just saying "F it, gotta get outta here!"?


Cutaneous horn?

https://lmgtfy.app/?q=cutaneous+horn&t=i
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot about that guy. Thanks, Putin.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Korea's ongoing war against the sea suffers aerial setback

Nonsense. It was an attack on the sky, and successful.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Their intelligence sources revealed to them that the clouds have been working to collaborate with the sea, replenishing its forces.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This has never happened to me before. I swear.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grognard: WTF is that on the side of his face?  Skin tag?  Brain worm getting lost and just saying "F it, gotta get outta here!"?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/That or a giant zit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have they considered maybe buying food for their people?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Starting to get the impression they're going to have an accident and nuke themselves long before the are able to send one far enough to get most anyone else.
 
